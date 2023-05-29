Trailbreaker Resources Acquires Golden Sable Property, South-Central BC

VANCOUVER, May 29, 2023 - Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired the 2,568-hectare Golden Sable property in south-central British Columbia (BC).

The Golden Sable property is located 175 km northeast of Kamloops, BC and 20 km south of Bridge Lake, BC. It is easily accessible via Highway 24 and the Bonaparte forest service road. The property was acquired through an option agreement with Cordilleran Properties and further expanded by Trailbreaker via additional staking.

The Golden Sable property is an intrusion-related gold target. The claims lie within the Quesnel tectonic terrane that hosts many of British Columbia's active and past-producing gold mines. Middle to Upper Triassic volcanics and sedimentary rocks of the Nicola Group underlie the claim blocks. The property straddles the margins of a large early Jurassic hornblende-biotite granodiorite pluton with prevalent younger mafic and andesite dikes.

Historic exploration by Amarc Resources from 2006 to 2013 outlined a 3-kilometre-long gold-in-soil anomaly that remains open to southeast.

An inaugural, 1,339-metre drill program conducted by Sable Resources during 2018 encountered gold mineralization in 5 of 7 blind drill holes testing the soil anomaly. Results include an intersection of 0.83 g/t gold over 24m including 2.4 g/t gold over 4m. Gold mineralization was found to be associated with mafic and intermediate dike swarms trending northwest - southeast along the granitic contacts (see Figure 1 below).

No follow-up drilling has been conducted to date and the majority of the 3-kilometre-long gold-in-soil anomaly remains untested. The recent construction of both wildfire and logging road networks since the 2018 drilling has exposed a significant amount of bedrock.

Trailbreaker is currently planning a 2023 Phase 1 surficial exploration program. The program will include channel sampling on the newly exposed outcrops, geological mapping, prospecting, and soil sampling to expand the soil anomaly to the southeast.

Figure 1: Location and highlights of the Golden Sable property.

Message from the President

"We are very excited to add the Golden Sable property to Trailbreaker's portfolio. This is an excellent greenfields gold target with great potential for expansion. In addition to confirming historic results and first pass exploration, the team will focus on planning a Phase 2 drill program while they are on site."

