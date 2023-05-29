Prismo Metals Begins Trenching at Los Pavitos

Drilling Preparation Underway

Vancouver, May 29, 2023 - Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its trenching program across the three main mineralized trends on its Los Pavitos property has commenced. The main objective of the trenching program is to better define the orientation and full width of the mineralized structures prior to starting the drill campaign. Samples from the current work will be submitted to the lab shortly and should be available by the middle of June. The 5,289 hectare (20 square miles) Los Pavitos project is located in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico.

"We are excited to be undertaking the trenching program in the main mineralized trends in preparation for an initial drill program at the project of at least 2,500 meters projected to commence in the second half of June," said Dr. Craig Gibson, President and CEO of Primo. "The trenching program will cover three mineralized areas: Las Auras, Santa Cruz and Oromuri."

The Company also announced assays for 305 samples from the Oromuri structural trend, part of an ongoing property-scale exploration. Four main northeast trending vein systems were sampled along with several smaller veins and the Espanola mine (Fig. 1). The sampling yielded several gold assays above 1 g/t over widths of 0.4 to 3 meters with numerous assays with anomalous gold over 0.1 g/t.





Figure 1. Geologic map of the Oromuri and La Espanola area of the Los Pavitos project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/167850_217a6c4804c20ac7_002full.jpg





Pathfinder elements As and Bi are also generally strongly anomalous. Highlight assays and a general geologic and gold results map are below (Table 1, Figure 2). Full assay results and detailed metals distribution maps are available at www.prismometals.com.

Table 1. Highlight assays from the Oromuri area

Sample Type Style Width (m) Easting Northing Au_g/t Ag g/t As_ppm Bi_ppm 12408 Chip Vein 0.80 675077 3002962 0.108 1.24 52.8 1.1 12464 Chip Vein 0.40 674729 3002819 0.172 1.59 108.5 1.45 12492 Chip Vein 0.50 674668 3002858 0.356 8.71 2480 5.76 12493 Chip Disseminated 0.70 674667 3002856 0.237 2.77 473 2.93 12496 Chip Vein 0.40 674623 3002770 2.23 5.05 2500 10.6 12497 Chip Vein 3x1x1 674585 3002755 3.49 3.09 1480 15.85 12535 Chip Vein+Oxides 0.6 675469 3002547 1.07 0.14 332 0.41 12543 Chip Oxides 0.5 675835 3002528 0.102 0.09 11.6 0.05 12554 Chip Vein 1 675357 3002825 0.109 7.09 4350 0.93 12557 Chip Vein 1 675359 3002824 0.305 34.7 876 3.7 12559 Chip Vein 1 675354 3002825 0.903 2.96 754 5.86 12608 Chip Vein 0.90 674795 3002542 0.109 4.06 1100 1.63 12609 Chip Disseminated 1 674837 3002444 0.621 1.4 434 2.44 12619 Chip Vein 1 675649 3002589 0.105 0.67 231 11.05 12632 Chip Oxides 0.5 674928 3002472 0.152 2.03 368 0.58 12655 Chip Vein 1.20 674871 3002636 0.107 4.67 245 2.1 12689 Chip Vein 1 674342 3002686 0.88 14.2 7340 8.17 12694 Chip Vein 0.60 675284 3002468 3.32 0.57 1595 4.49 12697 Chip Vein 0.20 674383 3002637 0.569 0.81 101.5 1.12 12701 Chip Vein 0.20 674290 3002601 0.257 1.15 2640 4.88 12702 Chip Vein 0.6 674290 3002602 0.162 1.37 71.2 2.28 12703 Chip Vein 3 674312 3002560 0.516 0.89 824 1 12704 Chip Vein 3 674313 3002558 0.125 0.98 1185 0.66



Figure 2. Gold assays in the Oromuri trend of the Los Pavitos project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/167850_217a6c4804c20ac7_004full.jpg



Figure 2. Arsenic geochemistry in the Oromuri trend of the Los Pavitos project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/167850_217a6c4804c20ac7_006full.jpg

The assay results from the Las Auras and Santa Cruz zones were recently announced with best results yielding numerous gold assays above 3 g/t over widths of 0.15 to 1.5 meters (see Prismo's April 24, 2023 news release). The best results from Las Auras show 14.35 g/t gold over 0.5 meters and 12.25 g/t Au over 1 meter in two separate areas. On-going sampling at Santa Cruz continued to yield good gold as well as silver values with the best results being 5.48 g/t Au and 269 g/t Ag over 0.5 meters. Another sample assayed 543 g/t Ag and 1 g.t Au over 1.5m.

QA/QC

The company has taken a total of 1,077 samples at the Los Pavitos project. Samples taken by Prismo are analyzed by multielement ICP-AES and MS methods by ALS Group, an internationally recognized analytical service provider. Gold is analyzed as part of the ICP package using a 25-gram aqua regia digestion. Ag, Pb and Zn over 1% and Au values over 1 g/t are re-analyzed by the by an overrange ICP method. Certified Reference Materials including standard pulps and coarse blank material were inserted in the sample stream at regular intervals.

Dr. Craig Gibson, PhD., CPG., a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-01 regulations and President, CEO and a director of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release.

About Los Pavitos

The Los Pavitos project consists of a 5,289-hectare concession located in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State that lies 25 km west of the well-mineralized Alamos District, which encompasses several active exploration and mining projects, including the past producing Alamo Dorado mine of Pan American Silver, the Piedras Verdes copper mine of Cobre de Mayo and the Alamos and Aurifero vein projects being explored by Minaurum Gold Inc. Infrastructure is excellent with paved highway access, electricity and water. The project, which was generated by Rafael Gallardo, was acquired from Minera Cascabel S.A. de C.V., a Mexican exploration and services company founded by Dr. Peter Megaw, an advisor to the Company (for terms see the Company's prospectus filed on SEDAR). The company completed a NI 43-101 Technical Report on the project in March 2021 available on SEDAR.

Assays have now been received for 460 rock samples taken by the company (excluding control samples); a further 110 samples were taken previously by Minera Cascabel. Drilling at Los Pavitos is expected to begin in Q2 2023.





Location of the Los Pavitos project in southern Sonora State in relation to the Caborca Orogenic Gold Belt.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/167850_pv.jpg

About Prismo

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is mining exploration company focused on two precious metal projects in Mexico (Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos) and a copper project in Arizona (Hot Breccia).

