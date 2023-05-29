Jade Leader Announces Results of Annual & Special Meeting

CALGARY, May 29, 2023 - Jade Leader Corp. (TSX.V:JADE) ("Jade Leader", or "the Company") is pleased to report that at its Annual & Special Meeting, held on May 26, 2023, Jean-Pierre Jutras, Dr. Shane Ebert, Cornell McDowell and Dr. Peter Megaw were re-elected to the Board of Directors. Shareholders also approved fixing the number of directors at four and the appointment of BDO Canada LLP as Auditors, and ratified the Corporation's stock option plan

About Jade and Jade Leader Corp.

Recent articles suggest that the international Jade market is now larger than the better known worldwide market for rough diamonds, without any participation in the space by publicly listed Companies prior to the formation of Jade Leader Corp.

Jade leader is leveraging this unique combination of mineral exploration expertise and Jade carving knowledge to build a portfolio of 6 Jade exploration properties on which Nephrite Jade with various characteristics has now been identified in stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions in the USA.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Jean-Pierre Jutras"

Jean-Pierre Jutras, President/Director

