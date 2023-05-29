Cartier Resources Inc. Announces AGM Election Results

VAL-D'OR, Quebec, May 29, 2023 -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) ("Cartier" or the "Company") announces that at its annual general meeting held on May 29th, 2023 the following individuals were elected as directors of Cartier:



Name Votes for % For Myrzah Tavares Bello 157,897,823 99.93 Michel Bouchard 157,844,993 99.90 Philippe Cloutier 156,824,993 99.25 Mario Jacob 147,564,323 93.39 Jean-Yves Laliberté 157,724,993 99.82 Daniel Massé 156,657,323 99.15

The stock option plan of the Company (the "Plan") as described in the Management Information Circular (the "Circular") was approved by the shareholders at the meeting. The maximum number of shares issuable under the Plan is to represent a maximum of 10% of the shares issued and outstanding from time to time (on a non-diluted basis).

The proposal to appoint KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company as presented in the Circular was approved by the shareholders at the meeting.

Following the annual meeting, the Board of Directors named the following individuals as officers of the Company:

Philippe Cloutier, P.Geo., President and Chief Executive Officer;

Gaétan Lavallière, P.Geo., Ph.D., Vice President;

Nancy Lacoursière, BAA, Chief Financial Officer;

Jean-Yves Laliberté, CPA, ICD.D, Chairman of the board and Corporate Secretary.

On May 29th, 2023, the Board of Directors granted a total of 2,600,000 stock options to directors, officers and one employee of the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the stock option plan, each option will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.11 per share no later than May 28th, 2028.

