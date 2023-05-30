Patriot Battery Metals Appoints Vice President Project Development to its Executive Management Team

VANCOUVER, May 29, 2023 - Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (TSX-V: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Barfoot, BEng, Meng, MBA to the position of Vice President Project Development.



Blair Way, Company President, CEO and Director, comments:

"I am very pleased to welcome Greg to the Patriot team. Our team is growing as we start heading down the development pathway for the CV5 Project. It is very exciting to be building a team that is so well qualified and passionate about the sustainable advancement of the Corvette Lithium District."

Mr. Barfoot is an experienced project management professional with an extensive international background in all phases of project development from concept to operations. Mr. Barfoot's expertise includes management of diverse projects of up to $6.5 billion in total invested capital across a variety of commodities, locations and technical challenges. Over the past 25 years Mr. Barfoot has held senior project development roles with BHP, SNC Lavalin and Fluor. Most recently, he spent eight years based in Canada managing the infrastructure development for the BHP Jansen Potash Mine in Saskatchewan. Previously, he spent five years based in South America with SNC-Lavalin and 12 years with Fluor on projects in Canada, the U.S., and Australia.

Mr. Barfoot holds a Master of Business Administration from Curtain University, Perth, a Master of Engineering (Mechanical) from the University of Newcastle and a Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical) from the University of Technology Sydney.

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale 100% owned Corvette Property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. The Corvette Property is one of the largest and highest-grade hard rock lithium projects being explored, with over 50 kilometres of strike length over a 214 square kilometre land package and more than 70 lithium bearing pegmatite outcrops identified to date.

The Corvette Property is situated proximal to the all-weather Trans Taiga Road and Hydro-Québec power line infrastructure in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The Property hosts significant lithium potential highlighted by the CV5 Pegmatite, which has been traced by drilling over a strike length of at least 3.7 km with spodumene pegmatite encountered as deep as 425 m vertical depth.

