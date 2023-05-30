HAWKEYE Receives TSX Venture Exchange Approval for Acquisition of Vancouver Island Claims

Vancouver, May 29, 2023 - Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company" or "HAWKEYE") (TSX.V-HAWK) (Frankfurt:HGT) (WKN:A12A61) (ISIN: CA42016R4017): announces that is has received TSX Venture Exchange (TSX.V) acceptance for a Sale and Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") to purchase three properties (the "Property") located on the northern end of Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada. The acquisition was originally announced by the Company on May 17, 2023 (news release No. 386 - 2023). The 227.02-hectare Property is located approximately 110 kilometres northwest of Campbell River and 69 kilometres southeast of Port Hardy. The Property encompasses the historical Bonanza Pit copper, gold, silver, zinc and magnetite skarn prospect, which has been subject to intermittent exploration over the years since its discovery in 1959. The three properties are the same claims that formed HAWKEYE's original Bonanza property. Upon purchase of the Property under the terms as described directly hereunder the Company will own a 100% interest in the Property and no net smelter return royalty will be retained by the vendor.

Terms of Sale

HAWKEYE may purchase the Property by issuing the arm's length vendor a total of 150,000 shares in the capital of the Company upon the Property being transferred to the Company. The shares will be issued with two different hold periods. 75,000 shares will be issued with a resale restriction for six months from the date that the TSX.V issues its final bulletin confirming acceptance for the Agreement (received) and the balance of 75,000 shares will be issued with a twelve month hold period from TSX.V acceptance for the acquisition.

No finders' fees will be paid in connection with the acquisition.

About HAWKEYE

Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. is a junior mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia (BC), Canada. The Company's properties are located in the world-class Barkerville gold camp situated in the historic Cariboo Mining District of central BC, and on Vancouver Island, BC, Canada. The Company owns four 2% royalty interests which are subject to buy-down provisions on the Railway, McBride, Boomerang and Todagin properties located in the Golden Triangle of northwest BC. HAWKEYE's corporate mandate is to build strong asset growth and shareholder value through the acquisition of low-cost, high-potential opportunities with discovery potential, and to manage its business in an environmentally responsible manner while contributing to the local community and economy.

Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc.

Per:

"Greg Neeld"

President & CEO

Vancouver: (604) 908-8511

Email: greg@hawkeyegold.com

Web Site: www.hawkeyegold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Notes Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future events. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our industry, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested herein. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.