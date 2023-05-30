Thor Explorations Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results, for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2023

Vancouver, May 30, 2023 - Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: THX) (AIM: THX) ("Thor Explorations", "Thor" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operational and financial review for its Segilola Gold mine, located in Nigeria ("Segilola"), and for the Company's mineral exploration properties located in Nigeria and Senegal for the three months to March 31, 2023 ("Q1 2023" or the "Period").

The Company's Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements together with the notes related thereto, as well as the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2023, are available on Thor Explorations' website at https://thorexpl.com/investors/financials/.

All figures are in US dollars ("US$") unless otherwise stated.

Operational Highlights

Segilola Production

Gold production for the Period totaled 20,629 ounces ("oz") Mill feed grade was 2.95 grammes per tonne ("g/t") gold with recovery at 94.1% An increase in mining rates and the mining of higher grade ore zones is expected in Q2 2023

The main operating units of the process plant continue to perform better than expected, with the plant operating above nameplate capacity

Segilola Near-Mine Exploration

Identification of new high grade quartz vein system within 15 kilometers ("km") of Segilola, with multiple high grade drillhole intercepts including 1 meter ("m") at 310 g/t gold which equates to 10 oz of gold per tonne Ongoing drilling will test both the strike length and depth potential of this system with additional drill results expected in Q2 2023 Regional exploration is continuing with ongoing drilling programs, stream sediment sampling programs and soil/auger programs with drilling results also expected in Q2 2023.

Regional exploration is continuing with ongoing drilling programs, stream sediment sampling programs and soil/auger programs with drilling results also expected in Q2 2023.

Douta

Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") at Douta supported by a total of 64,567 meters of drilling updated to a global resource of approximately 1.78 million oz of gold, an increase of 144% from its maiden resource. Updated Douta Resource encompasses the Makosa, Makosa Tail and the recently discovered Sambara prospects, all of which remain open along strike and down dip

During the Period, workstreams designed to advance the project to the prefeasibility stage ("PFS") commenced including metallurgical and geotechnical drilling and also infill resource drilling. Drilling results from Douta are also expected in Q2 2023.

Financial Highlights

21,553 oz of gold sold with an average gold price of US$1,902 per oz

Cash operating cost of US$899 per oz sold and all-in sustaining cost ("AISC") of US$1,346 per oz sold

Q1 2023 revenue of US$40.3 million (Q1 2022: US$24.9 million)

Q1 2023 EBITDA of US$16.1 million (Q1 2022: US$13.4 million)

Q1 2023 net profit of US$4.3 million (Q1 2022: US$3.5 million)

Cash and cash equivalents of US$4.5 million as at 31 March 2023 (Q1 2022: US$6.3 million)

Senior debt facility with Africa Finance Corporation amended and restated to facilitate the Company's growth opportunities Senior debt facility reduced to US$27.9 million as at 31 March 2023

Repayment of all outstanding EPC invoices

Net debt of US$25 million as at 31 March 2023

Environment, Social and Governance

The full operation of 6 MW compressed natural gas ("CNG") generators was achieved in January 2023 so as to reduce GHG generated by diesel In Q1 2023, the Company's GHG emissions were 5,303 tons. For the equivalent period in 2022, the GHG emissions were 8,392 tons, a reduction of 3,089 tons representing a drop of 36% in GHG emissions and a significant step in the reduction of its carbon footprint

Vegetable farm construction commenced in the Period, including the erection of a greenhouse. Construction of fish farming ponds and associated processing and administration structures also commenced using two contractors from the host communities

Outlook

Production guidance of 85,000 to 95,000 oz for 2023 maintained, weighted towards the second half of the year, with an AISC guidance of US$1,150 to US$1,350 per oz

Advance exploration programs across the portfolio, including near mine and underground projects at Segilola, extension and infill programs at Douta and the assessment of potential targets in Nigeria

Completion of the Douta preliminary feasibility study ("PFS") in Q4 2023

Applications for and acquisition of identified prospective exploration properties in Nigeria

Segun Lawson, President & CEO, stated:

"This was envisaged to be a difficult quarter with a lower mined grade, difficult mining conditions in the Segilola Pit west wall and a higher utilization of heavy equipment. The Company's performance during the period demonstrates the amount of progress we have made at Segilola. The main operating units continue to perform better than expected and operate above capacity, so our production at the mine totaled 20,629 ounces. Our costs were at the higher end of our guidance, however we expect our costs to reduce materially in the second half of the year as we complete our mining in the current difficult areas. We have also had our first significant exploration success outside the Segilola Mine footprint, identifying a new high grade quartz vein system within 15 kilometres of mine and have already begun expanding exploration with multiple drillhole intercepts. We look forward to updating the market with drill results from this program and an additional two ongoing exploration drilling programs in Nigeria.

"We also continue to progress exploration at a fast pace at the Douta Project. Further to the significant growth in the MRE we are excited about the upcoming drilling results from the ongoing exploration program. We also look forward to completing the various PFS work streams in the coming months.

"As always, we have remained committed to our ESG goals, and this Period really reflects our ability to safeguard the environment and the local communities. The full operation of 6MW compressed natural gas generators was achieved in January and will greatly aid in our attempt to reduce GHG emissions. Elsewhere, we have been proudly progressing our livelihood restoration program and we look forward to offering further updates on all things ESG related throughout the year.

"When compared to the same operating period last year, we have significantly improved our numbers across the board, which is a testament to the hard work and efficiencies created in the Company.

"Our production guidance remains between 85,000 and 95,000 oz for 2023, one that is weighted towards the second half of the year, where we foresee less difficult operating conditions and correspondingly, a more efficient six months operationally."

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Burkina Faso. Thor Explorations holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State, Nigeria and has a 70% economic interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal. Thor Explorations trades on AIM and the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "THX".

Management Discussion & Analysis for Q1 2023

HIGHLIGHTS AND ACTIVITIES - FIRST QUARTER 2023

Operating results for the quarter were highlighted by the selling of 21,553 ounces ("oz") of gold during the year at a cash operating cost1 of $899 per oz sold, with an AISC1 of $1,346 per oz sold.

The Company maintains its production guidance at 85,000 to 95,000 oz for the year, while AISC1 guidance for 2023 is also maintained at US$1,150 per ounce to US$1,350 per ounce.

During the Period, the international price of key consumables used by the Company, in particular ammonium nitrate and diesel have reduced significantly from the levels experienced in the second half of 2022. These reductions in price are expected to result in lower than forecast consumable costs at Segilola as the Company resupplies.

Table 1.1 Key Operating and Financial Statistics

Operating



Three Month period

ended March 31, 2023



Three Month period

ended March 31, 2022 Gold Sold Au

21,553



13,463

Average realized gold price1 $/oz

1,902



1,824

Cash operating cost1 $/oz

899



688

AISC (all-in sustaining cost)1 $/oz

1,346



1,108

EBITDA1 $/oz

745



996



Financial



Three Month period

ended March 31, 2023



Three Month period

ended March 31, 2022 Revenue $

40,287,830



24,865,482

Net Income/(Loss) $

4,331,347



3,490,938

EBITDA1 $

16,065,334



13,414,642



Financial



Three Month period ended March 31, 2023



Year ended

December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $

4,505,071



6,688,037

Deferred Income $

-



6,581,743

Net Debt1 $

24,940,762



31,650,722



1 Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures" section.

Segilola Gold Mine, Nigeria

Mining

During the three months ended March 31, 2023, 4,194,689 tonnes of material was mined, equivalent to a mining rate of 46,608 tonnes of material per day. In this period, 198,425 tonnes of ore were mined, equivalent to mining rates of 2,205 tonnes of ore per day, at an average grade of 2.85g/t. Tonnes were affected by difficult mining conditions encountered in the West wall of the pit. Conditions are improving and an increase in mining rates is expected in the second quarter of 2023.

Grade was lower than planned due to geotechnical problems encountered in the North of the pit, delaying access to the higher-grade ore zones in this area. These zones will now be mined during the second quarter of 2023.

The stockpile balance at the end of the period was 270,215 tonnes of ore at an average of 1.14g/t. This comprised 2,130 tonnes (4.35g/t) at high grade, 4,327 tonnes (2.03g/t) at medium grade, 273,903 tonnes (1.04g/t) at low grade and 3,442 tonnes (2.65g/t) on the coarse ore stockpile.

Processing

During the three months ended March 31, 2023, a total of 231,001 tonnes of ore, equivalent to a throughput rate of 2,567 tonnes per day, was processed. Throughput was affected by an unplanned reline of the SAG mill.

The mill feed grade was 2.95g/t gold with recovery at 94.1% for a total of 20,629 ounces of gold produced. A delay in the commissioning of an additional crusher, specifically used to reduce mill rejected ore bearing material ("scats"), which was held for several weeks at the Nigerian border crossing, affected grade during the quarter. The scats will be processed during quarter 2.

All of the main operating units of the process plant continue to perform better than expected, with the plant operating above nameplate capacity. Several improvement projects are being undertaken through the remainder of 2023.

Table 1.2: Production Metrics



Units

Q1 - 2023



Q4 - 2022



Q3 - 2022



Q2 - 2022



Q1 - 2022



































Mining





























Total Mined Tonnes

4,194,689



4,296,494



4,018,431



4,031,584



3,759,524

Waste Mined Tonnes

3,996,264



3,974,073



3,793,249



3,747,504



3,533,610

Ore Mined Tonnes

198,425



322,421



225,182



284,079



226,314

Grade g/t Au

2.85



3.51



4.43



3.63



2.68

Daily Total Mining Rate Tonnes/Day

46,608



46,701



43,679



44,303



41,772

Daily Ore Mining Rate Tonnes/Day

2,205



3,505



2,448



3,122



2,515

























Stockpile



















Ore Stockpiled Tonnes

270,215



300,531



229,909



249,281



179,758

Ore Stockpiled g/t Au

1.14



1.48



1.19



1.46



1.23

Ore Stockpiled oz

9,904



14,300



8,796



11,701



7,109

























Processing



















Ore Processed Tonnes

231,001



254,824



241,434



211,582



221,900 Grade g/t Au

2.95



3.38



3.58



3.66



3.18

Recovery %

94.1



95.0



95.5



95.5



94.1

Gold Recovered oz

20,629



26,331



26,523



23,785



21,343

Milling Throughput Tonnes/Day

2,567



2,770



2,624



2,325



2,466



NON-IFRS MEASURES

This MD&A refers to certain financial measures, such as average realized gold price, cash operating costs, all-in sustaining costs , net debt and EBITDA which are not recognized under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. These measures may differ from those made by other companies and accordingly may not be comparable to such measures as reported by other companies. These measures have been derived from the Company's financial statements because the Company believes that, with the achievement of gold production, they are of assistance in the understanding of the results of operations and its financial position.

Average realised gold price per ounce sold

The Group believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, the average realised gold price, which takes into account the impact of gain/losses on forward sale of commodity contracts, is a metric used to better understand the gold price realised during a period. Management believes that reflecting the impact of these contracts on the Group's realised gold price is a relevant measure and increases the consistency of this calculation with our peer companies.

In addition to the above, in calculating the realised gold price, management has adjusted the revenues as disclosed in the consolidated financial statement to exclude by product revenue, relating to silver revenue, and has reflected the by product revenue as a credit to cash operating costs. The revenues as disclosed in the interim financial statements have been reconciled to the gold revenue for all periods presented.

Table 2.1: Average annual realised price per ounce sold



Units

Three Month period

ended March 31, 2023



Three Month period

ended March 31, 20221 Revenues $

40,287,830



24,865,482

By product revenue $

(43,773)



(15,520)

Gold Revenue $

40,244,057



24,849,962

Gain/(Loss) on forward sale of commodity contracts $

750,482



(294,922)

Gold Revenue $

40,994,539





24,555,040

Gold ounces sold oz Au

21,553



13,463

Average realized price per ounce sold $

1,902



1,824

1 The figures for the Three Month period ended March 31, 2022 have been restated in connection with the restatement of the interim financial statements. Refer to note 22 of the interim financial statements for further details.

Cash operating cost per ounce

Cash operating cost per oz sold, combined with revenues, can be used to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate operating income and cash flow from operating activities. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, certain investors may find this information useful to evaluate the costs of production per ounce.

By product revenues are included as a credit to cash operating costs.

Table 2.2: Average annual cash operating cost per ounce of gold



Units

Three Month period

ended March 31, 2023



Three Month period

ended March 31, 20221 Production costs $

18,306,502



8,219,530

Transportation and refining $

342,291



502,222

Royalties $

768,282



550,765

By product revenue $

(43,773)



(15,520)

Cash Operating costs $

19,373,302



9,256,997









Gold ounces sold Oz Au

21,553



13,463 Cash operating cost per ounce sold $/oz

899



688



1 The figures for the Three Month period ended March 31, 2022 have been restated in connection with the restatement of the interim financial statements. Refer to note 22 of the interim financial statements for further detail s.

All-in sustaining cost per ounce

AISC provides information on the total cost associated with producing gold.

The Group calculates AISC as the sum of total cash operating costs (as described above), other administration expenses and sustaining capital, all divided by the gold ounces sold to arrive at a per oz amount.

Other administration expenses includes administration expenses directly attributable to the Segilola Gold Mine plus a percentage of corporate administration costs allocated to supporting the operations of the Segilola Gold Mine. For the Three Month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, this was deemed to be 50%.

Other companies may calculate this measure differently as a result of differences in underlying principles and policies applied.

Table 2.3: Average annual all-in sustaining cost per ounce of gold



Units

Three Month period

ended March 31, 2023



Three Month period

ended March 31, 20221 Cash operating costs2 $

19,373,302



9,256,997

Adjusted other administration expenses $

3,775,777



1,458,731

Sustaining capital3 $

5,864,894



4,196,996 Total all-in sustaining cost $

29,013,973



14,912,724













Gold ounces sold Oz Au

21,553



13,463

All-in sustaining cost per ounce sold $/oz

1,346



1,108

1 The figures for the Three Month period ended March 31, 2022 have been restated in connection with the restatement of the interim financial statements. Refer to note 22 of the interim financial statements for further details.

2 Refer to Table - 3.2 Cash operating costs.

3 Refer to Table - 3.3a Sustaining and Non-Sustaining Capital

The Group's all-in sustaining costs include sustaining capital expenditures which management has defined as those capital expenditures related to producing and selling gold from its on-going mine operations. Non-sustaining capital is capital expenditure related to major projects or expansions at existing operations where management believes that these projects will materially benefit the operations. The distinction between sustaining and non-sustaining capital is based on the Company's policies and refers to the definitions set out by the World Gold Council.

This non-GAAP measure provides investors with transparency regarding the capital costs required to support the on-going operations at its operating mine, relative to its total capital expenditures. Readers should be aware that these measures do not have a standardized meaning. It is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Table 2.3a: Sustaining and Non-Sustaining Capital



Units

Three Month period

ended March 31, 2023



Three Month period

ended March 31, 20221 Property, plant and equipment additions during the period $

5,719,158



8,484,914

Non-sustaining capital expenditures2 $

(1,109,993)



(5,501,596)

Payment for sustaining leases $

1,255,729



1,213,678 Sustaining capital3 $

5,864,894



4,196,996

1 The figures for the Three Month period ended March 31, 2022 have been restated in connection with the restatement of the interim financial statements. Refer to note 22 of the interim financial statements for further details.

2 Includes EPC and other construction costs for the Segilola Mine

3 Includes capitalized production stripping costs of $4,609,165 (March 31, 2022: $2,983,318)

Net Debt

Net debt is calculated as total debt adjusted for unamortized deferred financing charges less cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments at the end of the reporting period. This measure is used by management to measure the Company's debt leverage. The Group considers that in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, net debt is useful to evaluate the Group's performance.

Table 2.4: Net Debt







Three Month period

ended March 31, 2023



Year Ended

December 31, 2022 Loans from the Africa Finance Corporation $

24,257,746



24,459,939

Due to EPC contractor $

1,463,353



10,196,105

Deferred element of EPC contract $

3,724,734



3,682,715

Less:









Cash



(4,505,071)



(6,688,037)

Net Debt $

24,940,762



31,650,722

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA)

EBITDA is calculated as the total earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation. This measure helps management assess the operating performance of each operating unit.

Table 2.5: Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)



Units

Three Month period

ended March 31, 2023



Three Month period

ended March 31, 20221 Net profit/(loss) for the period $

4,331,347



3,490,938 Amortization and depreciation - owned assets $

7,165,523



5,004,617

Amortization and depreciation - right of use assets $

1,194,587



1,158,255

Impairment of Exploration & Evaluation assets $

3,096



2,701

Interest expense $

3,370,781



3,758,131 EBITDA $

16,065,334



13,414,642









Gold ounces sold Oz Au

21,553



13,463 EBITDA per ounce sold $/oz

745



996

1 The figures for the Three Month period ended March 31, 2022 have been restated in connection with the restatement of the interim financial statements. Refer to note 22 of the interim financial statements for further details.

OUTLOOK AND UPCOMING MILESTONES

This Section 5 of the MD&A contains forward looking information as defined by National Instrument 51-102. Refer to Section 16 of this MD&A for further information on forward looking statements.

We are focused on advancing the Company's strategic objectives and near-term milestones which include:

2023 Operational Guidance and Outlook

Gold Production oz 85,000-95,000 All-in Sustaining Cost US$/oz Au sold $1,150 - $1,350 Capital Expenditure1 US$ 8,000,000 - 10,000,000 Exploration Expenditure:



Nigeria2 US$ 4,200,000 Senegal US$ 3,000,000

1 This excludes production stripping costs capitalizations.

2 This includes purchase of licenses.

The critical factors that influence whether Segilola can achieve these targets include: Segilola's ability to maintain an adequate supply of consumables (in particular ammonium nitrate, flux and cyanide) and equipment Fluctuations in the price of key consumables, in particular ammonium nitrate, and diesel Segilola's workforce remaining healthy Continuing to receive full and on-time payment for gold sales Continuing to be able to make local and international payments in the ordinary course of business

Continue to advance the Douta project towards preliminary feasibility study ("PFS")

Continue to advance exploration programmes across the portfolio: Segilola near mine exploration Segilola underground project Segilola regional exploration programme Douta extension programme Douta infill programme Assess regional potential targets in Nigeria Acquiring new concessions and joint venture options on potential targets



SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS

The table below sets forth selected results of operations for the Company's eight most recently completed quarters.

Table 3.1: Summary of quarterly results

$

2023 Q1

Mar 31



2022 Q4

Dec 31



2022 Q3

Sep 30



2022 Q2

Jun 30 Revenues

40,287,830



43,251,204



55,703,098



41,354,747

Net profit for period

4,331,347



14,908,460



4,126,066



6,163,942

Basic profit per share (cents)

0.67



2.21



0.65



0.97

$

2022 Q1

Mar 31



2021 Q4

Dec 31



2021 Q3

Sep 30



2021 Q2

Jun 30 Revenues

24,865,482



6,049,485



-



-

Net profit/(loss) for period

3,490,938



3,116,416



463,844



(5,582,090)

Basic profit/(loss) per share (cents)

0.55



0.47



0.07



(0.87)



RESULTS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023

The review of the results of operations should be read in conjunction with the Interim Financial Statements and notes thereto.

The Group reported a net profit of $4,331,347 (0.58 cents per share) for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, as compared to a net profit of $3,490,938 (0.55 cents per share) for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022. The increase in profit for the period was largely due to:

revenue during the period of $40,287,830 (Q1 2022: $24,865,482)

These were offset partially by:

Amortization and depreciation of $8,360,110 (Q4 2021: $6,162,872);

Interest of $3,370,781 (Q1 2022: $3,758,131); and

Productions costs of $18,306,502 (Q1 2022: $8,219,530)

No interest was earned during the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, and 2022.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

As at March 31, 2023, the Group had cash of $4,505,688 (December 31 2022: $6,688,037) and a working capital deficit of $38,308,404 (December 31, 2022: deficit of $29,116,915).

The decrease in cash from December 31, 2022 is due mainly to cash generated in operations of $19,214,348 offset by cash used in investing and financing activities of $15,515,468 and $5,976,329, respectively.

The total EPC amount has been finalized with our EPC contractor, and we have paid all due outstanding EPC payments at the date of this report.

Working Capital Calculation

The Working Capital Calculation excludes $9,979,413 (2022: $10,187,630) of Gold Stream liabilities, and $805,801 (2022: $2,215,585) in third party royalties included in current accounts payable, that are contingent upon the achievement of the revised gold sales forecast of 85,000 to 95,000 ounces for the year ending December 31, 2023.

Included in working capital, in Accounts payable and accrued liabilities, is a balance of $1,463,353 (2022: $10,196,105) due to our EPC contractors. As of the date of this report, the Company has made all outstanding due payments in relation to the EPC contract.

Table 4.1: Working Capital







March 31, 2023



December 31, 2022 Current Assets













Cash and Restricted Cash $

4,505,071



6,688,037

Inventory $

25,080,808



19,901,262

Amounts receivable, prepaid expenses, advances and deposits $

8,461,572



10,697,365 Total Current Assets for Working Capital $

38,047,451



37,286,664











Current Liabilities









Accounts Payable and accrued liabilities $

60,555,348



56,337,289

Deferred Income



-



6,581,743

Lease Liabilities $

4,815,512



4,811,991

Gold Stream Liability $

9,979,413



10,187,630

Loan and other borrowings $

11,790,796



888,141

$

87,141,069



78,806,794

less: Current Liabilities contingent upon future gold sales $

(10,785,214)



(12,403,215)

Working Capital Deficit $

(38,308,404)



(29,116,915)



Inventory

Gold inventory is recognised in the ore stockpiles and in production inventory, comprised principally of ore stockpile and doré at site or in transit to the refinery, with a component of gold-in-circuit.

Table 4.2: Inventory







March 31 2023



December 31 2022 Plant spares and consumables $

9,146,279



4,751,922

Gold ore in stockpile $

12,479,805



11,869,168

Gold in circuit $

3,454,724



1,160,237

Gold dore $

-



2,119,935

$

25,080,808



19,901,262

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Group has generated positive operating cash flow during Q1 2023 and expects to continue to do so based on its production and AISC guidance. This operating cash flow will support debt repayments, regional exploration and underground expansion drilling at Segilola, planned capital expenditures and corporate overhead costs.

FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND OTHER INSTRUMENTS

The Group's financial instruments are classified as follows:

March 31, 2023

Measured at amortized cost



Measured at fair value through profit and loss



Total Assets











Cash and cash equivalents $

4,505,071



-



4,505,071

Amounts receivable



240,009



-



240,009 Total assets $

4,745,080



-



4,745,080















Liabilities













Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $

59,749,547



805,801



60,555,348

Loans and borrowings



27,982,480



-



27,982,480

Gold stream liability



-



23,507,987



23,507,987

Lease liabilities



14,465,191



-



14,465,191 Total liabilities $

102,197,218



24,313,788



126,511,006

December 31, 2022

Measured at amortized cost



Measured at fair value through profit and loss



Total Assets











Cash and cash equivalents $

6,688,037



-



6,688,037

Amounts receivable



220,442



-



220,442 Total assets $

6,908,479



-



6,908,479















Liabilities













Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $

54,121,704



2,215,585



56,337,289

Loans and borrowings



28,142,654



-



28,142,654

Gold stream liability



-



25,039,765



25,039,765

Lease liabilities



15,409,285



-



15,409,285 Total liabilities $

97,673,643



27,255,350



124,928,993

The fair value of these financial instruments approximates their carrying value.

As noted above, the Group has certain financial liabilities that are held at fair value. The fair value hierarchy establishes three levels to classify the inputs to valuation techniques to measure fair value:

Classification of financial assets and liabilities

Level 1 - quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities;

Level 2 - inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices); and

Level 3 - inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (that is, unobservable inputs).

As at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, all the Group`s liabilities measured at fair value through profit and loss are categorized as Level 3 and their fair value was determined using discounted cash flow valuation models, taking into account assumptions with respect to gold prices and discount rates as well as estimates with respect to production and operating results for the Segilola mine.

DISCLOSURE OF OUTSTANDING SHARE DATA

As at the date of this MD&A, there were 644,696,185 common shares issued and outstanding stock options to purchase a total of 26,901,000 common shares.

Authorized Common Shares

Table 5.1: Common shares issued





March 31, 2023



December 31, 2022 Common shares issued

644,696,185



644,696,185

Warrants

There were no warrants that were outstanding at March 31, 2023, and as at the date of this report.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, no warrants were issued.

Stock Options

The number of stock options that were outstanding and the remaining contractual lives of the options at March 31, 2023, were as follows.

Table 5.2: Options outstanding

Exercise Price Number

Outstanding Weighted Average Remaining Contractual Life Expiry Date C$0.145 12,111,000 0.21 June 15, 2023 C$0.140 750,000 0.52 October 5, 2023 C$0.200 14,040,000 1.80 January 16, 2025 Total 26,901,000





The Company has granted employees, consultants, directors and officers share purchase options. These options were granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan.

No options were issued during the three months period ended March 31, 2023 and year ended December 31, 2022.

A total of 9,250,000 options were exercised at a price of C$0.12 each and 689,000 at a price of C$0.145 during the year ended December 31, 2022.

Under the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan approved by shareholder on December 17, 2021, 44,900,000 common shares of the Company are reserved for issuance upon exercise of options or other securities.

During the year ended December 31, 2022, 2,399,176 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") were granted to members of Executive Management under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP").

In March 2023, the Board considered that it was subject to a share trading restriction. As a result, the Board resolved to extend the expiry date of 12,111,000 shares with an exercise price of C$0.145 past the original expiry date of March 12, 2023 up until June 15, 2023.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023, and 2022

(in United States Dollars)

Thor Explorations Ltd.

March 31, 2023

(Unaudited)

Table of contents

Condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position 4 Condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income 5 Condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows 6 Condensed interim consolidated statements of changes in equity 7 Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements 8-30

NOTICE TO READER

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of condensed interim consolidated financial statements by an entity's auditor.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION















In United States dollars (unaudited)























March 31,



December 31,



March 31,



Note

2023

$



2022

$



2022

$

















(restated)

ASSETS



















Current assets



















Cash



4,505,071



6,688,037



6,276,376

Inventory 4

25,080,808



19,901,262



16,534,943

Amounts receivable 5

240,009



220,442



191,876

Prepaid expenses, advances and deposits 6

8,221,563



10,476,923



918,219 Total current assets



38,047,451



37,286,664



23,921,414

Non-current assets













Deferred income tax assets



89,061



87,797



84,794

Prepaid expenses, advances and deposits 6

244,331



282,825



103,790

Right-of-use assets 7

15,667,650



16,849,402



19,707,915

Property, plant and equipment 12

148,063,401



149,513,917



149,421,654

Intangible assets 13

20,718,491



19,231,208



15,773,637 Total non-current assets



184,782,934



185,965,149



185,091,790 TOTAL ASSETS



222,830,385



223,251,813



209,013,204















LIABILITIES













Current liabilities













Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 14

60,555,348



56,337,289



31,834,095

Deferred income



-



6,581,743



6,233,347

Lease liabilities 7

4,815,512



4,811,991



4,854,714

Gold stream liability 8

9,979,413



10,187,630



12,889,957

Loans and borrowings 9

11,790,796



888,141



28,441,348 Total current liabilities



87,141,069



78,806,794



84,253,461

Non-current liabilities













Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 14

-



-



1,031,309

Lease liabilities 7

9,649,679



10,597,294



12,587,430

Gold stream liability 8

13,528,574



14,852,135



16,860,524

Loans and borrowings 9

16,191,684



27,254,513



25,733,198

Provisions 11

4,971,736



4,959,638



5,341,369 Total non-current liabilities



44,341,673



57,663,580



61,553,830

















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Common shares 15

80,439,693



80,439,693



79,949,297

Option reserve 15

3,351,133



3,351,133



3,455,454

Currency translation reserve 15

(2,278,054 )

(2,512,911 )

(3,690,038 ) Retained earnings/(deficit) 15

9,834,871



5,503,524



(16,508,800 ) Total shareholders' equity



91,347,643



86,781,439



63,205,913 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



222,830,385



223,251,813



209,013,204















These condensed interim consolidated financial statements were approved for issue by the

Board of Directors on May 29, 2023, and are signed on its behalf by:





















(Signed) "Adrian Coates"

(Signed) "Olusegun Lawson"

Director

Director



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.



CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS









FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31,













In United States dollars (unaudited)

































2023



2022



Note

$



$ Continuing operations









(restated)

















Revenue 3

40,287,830



24,865,482













Production costs 3

(18,306,502 )

(8,219,530 ) Transportation and refining 3

(342,291 )

(502,222 ) Royalties 3

(768,282 )

(550,765 ) Amortization and depreciation of operational assets - owned assets 3

(6,893,372 )

(4,732,780 ) Amortization and depreciation of operational assets - right of use assets 3

(1,159,537 )

(1,158,255 ) Cost of sales



(27,469,984 )

(15,163,552 )











Loss on forward sale of commodity contracts



(750,482 )

(294,922 ) Gross profit from operations



12,067,364



9,407,008











Amortization and depreciation - owned assets 3

(272,151 )

(271,837 ) Amortization and depreciation - right of use assets 3

(35,050 )

-

Other administration expenses 3

(4,054,939 )

(1,883,401 ) Impairment of Exploration & Evaluation assets 13

(3,096 )

(2,701 ) Profit from operations



7,702,128



7,249,069











Interest expense



(3,370,781 )

(3,758,131 ) Net profit before income taxes



4,331,347



3,490,938













Income Tax



-



-











Net profit for the period



4,331,347



3,490,938











Attributable to:









Equity shareholders of the Company



4,331,347



3,490,938 Net profit for the period



4,331,347



3,490,938











Other comprehensive profit









Foreign currency translation profit (loss) attributed to equity shareholders of the company

234,857



(800,528 )









Total comprehensive income profit for the period



4,566,204



2,690,410











Net profit per share









Basic 16 $ 0.007

$ 0.005

Diluted 16 $ 0.007

$ 0.005 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements



CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS











FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31,













In United States dollars (unaudited)













































Note

2023



2022











(restated)

Cash flows from/(used in):





























Operating













Net profit

$ 4,331,347



3,490,938

Adjustments for:









Impairment of unproven mineral interest 13

3,096



2,701

Amortization and depreciation 3

8,360,110



5,004,617

Loss on forward sale commodity contracts



750,482



294,923

Unrealized Foreign exchange (gains)/losses 3

(3,800,994 )

865,075

Interest expense



3,370,781



3,752,766







13,014,822



13,411,020













Changes in non-cash working capital accounts









Inventory



(5,179,546 )

41,150

Receivables



(19,567 )

(340,269 ) Current prepaid expenses, advances and deposits



2,223,366



-

Non-current prepaid expenses, advances and deposits



38,494



-

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



15,718,522



(5,663,278 ) Deferred income



(6,581,743 )

6,204,508 Net cash flows from operating activities



19,214,348



13,653,131























Investing









Restricted cash



-



3,495,992

Purchase of intangible assets 13

(6,733 )

(169 ) Assets under construction expenditures 12

-



-

Property, Plant & Equipment 12

(14,453,933 )

(10,556,466 ) Exploration & Evaluation assets expenditures 13

(1,054,802 )

(1,022,773 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities



(15,515,468 )

(8,083,416 )











Financing









Share subscriptions received 15

-



919,162

(Repayment of) / Proceeds from loans and borrowings 10

(3,533,772 )

(230,446 ) Arrangement fees paid



(126,874 )

-

Interest paid 10

(1,059,954 )

(1,214,587 ) Payment of lease liabilities 7

(1,255,729 )

(1,213,678 ) Net cash flows (used in)/from financing activities



(5,976,329 )

(1,739,549 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash



94,483



1,169,940









Net change in cash

$ (2,182,966 )

5,000,106











Cash, beginning of the period

$ 6,688,037



1,276,270











Cash, end of the period

$ 4,505,071



6,276,376



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements



CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY





In United States dollars (unaudited)





































Note

Common shares



Option reserve



Currency translation reserve



(Deficit)/ Retained earnings



Total shareholders' equity

































Balance on December 31, 2021

$ 79,027,183

$ 4,513,900

$ (2,889,510 ) $ (21,058,184 ) $ 59,593,389

Net profit for the period



-



-



-



3,490,938



3,490,938

Other comprehensive loss



-



-



(800,528 )

-



(800,528 ) Total comprehensive profit for the period



-



-



(800,528 )

3,490,938



2,690,410 Options exercised 19

922,114



(1,058,446 )

-



1,058,446



922,114 Balance on March 31, 2022 (restated)

$ 79,949,297

$ 3,455,454

$ (3,690,038 ) $ (16,508,800 ) $ 63,205,913























Balance on December 31, 2022

$ 80,439,693

$ 3,351,133

$ (2,512,911 ) $ 5,503,524

$ 86,781,439

Net profit for the period



-



-



-



4,331,347



4,331,347

Other comprehensive income



-



-



234,857



-



234,857 Total comprehensive profit for the period



-



-



234,857



4,331,347



4,566,204 Balance on March 31, 2023

$ 80,439,693

$ 3,351,133

$ (2,278,054 ) $ 9,834,871

$ 91,347,643





















The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.



CORPORATE INFORMATION

Thor Explorations Ltd. (the "Company"), together with its subsidiaries (collectively, "Thor" or the "Group") is a West African focused gold producer and explorer, dually listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange (THX.V) and AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange (THX.L).

The Company was formed in 1968 and is organized under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (BCBCA) with its registered office at 550 Burrard St, Suite 2900 Vancouver, BC, CA, V6C 0A3. The Company evolved into its current form in August 2011 following a reverse takeover and completed the transformational acquisition of its flagship Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria in August 2016.

BASIS OF PREPARATION

a) Statement of compliance

These condensed interim consolidated financial statements ("interim financial statements") have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting, of International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS").

These interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS.

These interim financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on May 29, 2023.

b) Basis of measurement

These interim financial statements are presented in United States dollars ("US$").

These interim financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for certain financial instruments that are measured at fair value at the end of each reporting period.

The Group's accounting policies have been applied consistently to all periods in the preparation of these interim financial statements. In preparing the Group 's interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Group applied the critical judgments and estimates as disclosed in note 3 of its annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.

These interim financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries are entities controlled by the Company, which is defined as having the power over the entity, rights to variable returns from its involvement with the entity, and the ability to use its power to affect the amount of returns. All intercompany transactions and balances are eliminated on consolidation. The Company's subsidiaries at March 31, 2023 are consistent with the subsidiaries as at December 31, 2022 as disclosed in note 3 to the annual financial statements.

None of the new standards or amendments to standards and interpretations applicable during the period has had a material impact on the financial position or performance of the Group. The Group has not early adopted any standard, interpretation or amendment that was issued but is not yet effective.

c) Nature of operations and going concern

The Board of Directors have performed an assessment of whether the Company and Group would be able to continue as a going concern until at least May 2024. In their assessment, the Group has taken into account its financial position, expected future trading performance, its debt and other available credit facilities, future debt servicing requirements, its working capital and capital expenditure commitments and forecasts.

At March 31, 2023, the Group had a cash position of $4.5 million and a net debt position of $24.9 million, calculated as total debt adjusted for unamortized deferred financing charges less cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments. Cash flows from operating activities for the three months ended March 31, 2023 were inflows of $19.2 million.

The Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Group will have adequate resources to continue in operational existence for at least the next twelve months and that, as at the date of this report, there are no material uncertainties regarding going concern.

The Board of Directors is satisfied that the going concern basis of accounting is an appropriate assumption to adopt in the preparation of the interim financial statements as at, and for the period ended March 31, 2023.

PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS

3a. REVENUE



Three Months Ended

March 31,



2023



2022 Gold revenue

40,244,057



24,849,962

Silver revenue

43,773



15,520

$ 40,287,830

$ 24,865,482

The Group`s revenue is generated in Nigeria. All sales are made to the Group`s only customer.

3b. COST OF SALES



Three Months Ended

March 31,





2023



2022 Mining

20,037,387



7,698,414

Processing

4,108,785



926,517

Support services and others

1,405,062



1,778,410

Foreign exchange (gains)/losses on production costs*

(7,244,732)



(2,183,811)

Production costs $ 18,306,502

$ 8,219,530

Transportation and refining

342,291



502,222

Royalties

768,282



550,765

Amortization and depreciation - operational assets - owned assets

6,893,372



4,732,780

Amortization and depreciation - operational assets - right of use assets

1,159,537



1,158,255 Cost of sales

27,469,984



15,163,552

* The total foreign exchange gain for the current period was $7,244,732, which comprises of realized foreign exchange gains of $3,443,738 and unrealized foreign exchange gains of $3,800,994. During the period, SROL purchased its local currency on a spot basis. The foreign exchange gains and losses from these trades are generated from the differences between the local currency values achieved on the trades versus the currency translation rate at the time of the trade.

3c. AMORTISATION AND DEPRECIATION



Three Months Ended

March 31,





2023



2022 Amortization and depreciation - operational assets - owned assets

6,893,372



4,732,780

Amortization and depreciation - operational assets - right of use assets

1,159,537



1,158,255

Amortization and depreciation - owned assets

272,151



271,837

Amortization and depreciation - right-of-use assets

35,050



-

$ 8,360,110

$ 6,162,872

3d. OTHER ADMINISTRATION EXPENSES





Three Months Ended

March 31,



Note

2023



2022 Audit and legal



150,806



47,173

Bank charges



93,476



29,974

Consulting fees



503,400



324,354

Directors' fees 17

137,472



90,328

Investor relations and transfer agent



126,887



111,226

Listing and filing fees



12,186



5,556

Camp costs



1,356,729



418,047

Office and miscellaneous



765,226



364,203

Salaries and benefits



693,299



325,986

Travel



215,458



166,554



$ 4,054,939

$ 1,883,401

INVENTORY





March 31,

2023



December 31,

2022 Plant spares and consumables $ 9,146,279

$ 4,751,922

Gold ore in stockpile

12,479,805



11,869,168

Gold in CIL



3,454,724





1,614,267



Gold Dore

-



2,119,935

$ 25,080,808

$ 19,901,262

There were no write downs to reduce the carrying value of inventories to net realizable value during the periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022.

AMOUNTS RECEIVABLE





March 31,

2023



December 31,

2022 Accounts receivable $ 60,569

$ 67,084

GST

1,673



993

Other receivables

177,767



152,365

$ 240,009

$ 220,442

The value of receivables recorded on the balance sheet is approximate to their recoverable value and there are no expected material credit losses.

PREPAID EXPENSES, ADVANCES AND DEPOSITS





March 31,

2023



December 31,

2022 Current:









Gold Stream liability arrangement fees

33,186



33,186

Advance deposits to vendors

163,012



9,625,204

Other prepayments

8,025,365



818,533

$ 8,221,563



10,476,923 Non-current:







Gold Stream liability arrangement fees

-



74,667

Other prepayments

244,331



208,158

$ 244,331



282,825

Included in Advance deposits to vendors, are payment deposits towards key equipment, materials and spare parts, with longer lead times to delivery, which are of critical importance to maintain efficient operations of the mine and process plant. These were made to mitigate against price volatility and inflation currently affecting the sector.

LEASES

The Group accounts for leases in accordance with IFRS 16. The definition of a lease under IFRS 16 was applied only to contracts entered into or changed on or after January 1, 2019. The Group has elected not to recognize right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for leases which have low value, or short-term leases with a duration of 12 months or less. The payments associated with such leases are charged directly to the income statement on a straight-line basis over the lease term. There were no such leases for the periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022.

Leases relate principally to corporate offices and the mining fleet at the Segilola mine. Corporate offices are depreciated over 5 years and mining fleet over the life of mine of Segilola.

The key impacts on the Statement of Comprehensive Income and the Statement of Financial Position for the period ended March 31, 2023, were as follows:





Right of use asset



Lease liability



Income statement Carrying value December 31, 2022 $ 16,849,402

$ (15,409,285)

$













New leases entered in to during the period

-



-



-

Depreciation

(1,194,587)



-



(1,194,587)

Interest

-



(298,438)



(298,438)

Lease payments

-



1,255,729



- Foreign exchange movement

12,835



(13,197)



(13,197)















Carrying value at March 31, 2023 $ 15,667,650

$ (14,465,191)

$ (1,506,222)















Current liability





(4,815,512)





Non-current liability





(9,649,679)





The key impacts on the Statement of Comprehensive Loss and the Statement of Financial Position for the year ended December 31, 2022, were as follows:





Right of use asset



Lease liability



Income statement Carrying value December 31, 2021 $ 20,843,612

$ (18,274,374)

$ -















New leases entered in to during the period

660,064



(660,064)



-

Depreciation

(4,724,100)



-



(4,724,100)

Interest

-



(1,052,329)



(1,052,329)

Lease payments

-



4,882,786



-

Foreign exchange movement

69,826



(305,304)



(305,304)















Carrying value at December 31, 2022 $ 16,849,402

$ (15,409,285)

$ (6,081,733)















Current liability





(4,811,991)





Non-current liability





(10,597,294)





GOLD STREAM LIABILITY

Gold stream liability





March 31,

2023



December 31,

2022 Balance at Beginning of period $ 25,039,765

$ 30,262,279

Repayments

(2,940,730)



(11,534,441)

Interest at the effective interest rate

1,408,952



6,311,927 Balance at End of period $ 23,507,987

$ 25,039,765 Current liability

9,979,413



10,187,630

Non-current liability

13,528,574



14,852,135

On April 29, 2020, the Group announced the closing of project financing for its flagship Segilola Gold Project ("Segilola") in Osun State, Nigeria. The financing included a $21 million gold stream upfront deposit ("the Prepayment") over future gold production at Segilola under the terms of a Gold Purchase and Sale Agreement ("GSA") entered into between the Group's wholly owned subsidiary SROL and the AFC. The Prepayment is secured over the shares in SROL as well as over SROL's assets and is not subject to interest. The initial term of the GSA is for ten years with an automatic extension of a further ten years. The AFC will receive 10.27% of gold production from the Segilola ML41 mining license until the $21 million Prepayment has been repaid in full. Thereafter, the AFC will continue to receive 10.27% of gold production from material mined within the ML41 mining license until a further $26.25 million is received, representing a total money multiple of 2.25 times the value of the Prepayment, at which point the GSA will terminate. The AFC are not entitled to receive an allocation of gold production from material mined from any of the Group's other gold tenements under the terms of the GSA.

The $26.25 million represented interest on the Prepayment. A calculation of the implied interest rate was made as at drawdown date with interest being apportioned over the expected life of the Stream Facility. The principal input variables used in calculating the implied interest rate and repayment profile were the production profile and gold price. The future gold price estimates were based on market forecast reports for the years 2021 to 2025 and, the production profile was based on the latest life of mine plan model. The liability was to be re-estimated on a periodic basis to include changes to the production profile, any extension to the life of mine plan and movement in the gold price. Upon commencement of production, any change to the implied interest rate will be expensed through the Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Income (Loss).

In December 2021, the Group entered into a cash settlement agreement with the AFC where the gold sold to the AFC is settled in a net-cash sum payable to the AFC instead of delivery of bullion in repayment of the gold stream arrangement.

The following table represents the Group's loans and borrowings measured and recognised at fair value.







Level 1



Level 2



Level 3



Total



























Financial liability at fair value through profit or loss $

-



-



23,507,987



23,507,987

The liabilities included in the above table are carried at fair value through profit and loss.

LOANS AND BORROWINGS





March 31,

2023



December 31,

2022

Current liabilities:











Loans payable to the Africa Finance Corporation less than 1 year $ 10,828,365

$ 356,155

Deferred element of EPC contract

962,431



531,986

$ 11,790,796



888,141 Non-current liabilities:







Loans payable to the Africa Finance Corporation more than 1 year $ 13,429,381

$ 24,103,784

Deferred element of EPC contract

2,762,303



3,150,729

$ 16,191,684

$ 27,254,513

Loans from the Africa Finance Corporation





March 31,

2023



December 31,

2022 Balance at Beginning of period $ 24,459,939

$ 46,859,966

Drawdown

-



-

Principal repayments

(526,538)



(24,220,764)

Arrangement fees

(126,874)



-

Interest paid

(986,800)



(4,645,014)

Unwinding of interest in the period

1,438,019



6,465,751 Foreign exchange movement

-



- Balance at End of period $ 24,257,746

$ 24,459,939 Current liability

10,828,365



356,155 Non-current liability

13,429,381



24,103,784

On December 1, 2020, the Group announced that its subsidiary Segilola Resources Operating Limited ("SROL") had completed the financial closing of a $54 million project finance senior debt facility ("the Facility") from the Africa Finance Corporation ("AFC") for the construction of the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The Facility could be drawn down at the Group's request in minimum disbursements of $5 million. As at December 31, 2022, SROL has received total disbursements of $52.6 million (2021: $52.6 million), with $nil drawn down in 2022 (2021: $31.2 million) and the remaining $1.35m undrawn facility cancelled by the Group during the period under review (2021: $nil). Total disbursements received represent 97% of the Facility. The Facility is secured over the share capital of SROL and its assets, with repayments commencing in March 2022 and to conclude in March 2025.

Repayment of the aggregate Facility will be made in instalments over a 36-month period by repaying an amount on a series of repayment dates, as set out in the Facility Agreement, which reduces the amount of the outstanding aggregate Facility by the amount equal to the relevant percentage of Loans borrowed as at the close of business in London on the date of Financial Close. Interest accrues at SOFR plus 9% and is payable on a quarterly basis in arrears.

In conjunction with the granting of the Facility, Thor issued 33,329,480 bonus shares to the AFC. Thor also incurred transaction costs of $4,663,652 in relation to the loan facility. The fair value of the liability at inception was determined at $45,822,943 taking into account the transaction costs and equity component and recognized at amortized cost using an effective rate of interest, with the fair value of the shares issued in April 2020 of $5,666,011 recognized within equity.

On 31 January 2023, the Group entered into an agreement with the AFC amending the terms of its senior debt facility.

The amended facility removes the project finance cash sweep requirement and allows for free distributions from SROL (subject to a 20% distribution sweep to the senior debt facility), as well as releasing the Group from restrictions regarding acquisitions, distribution of dividends and certain indebtedness covenants. The payment timetable was also re-scheduled to reallocate a higher percentage of the repayments to a later period in the Facility's term.

Deferred payment facility on EPC contract for the construction of the Segilola Gold Mine

The Group has constructed its Segilola Gold Mine through an engineering, procurement, and construction contract ("EPC Contract"). The EPC Contract has been agreed on a lump sum turnkey basis which provides Thor with a fixed price of $67.5 million for the full delivery of design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of the proposed 715,000 ton per annum gold ore processing plant.

The EPC Contract includes a deferred element ("the Deferred Payment Facility") of 10% of the fixed price. As at March 31, 2023, a total of $2,762,303 (December 31, 2022: $3,682,715) was deferred under the facility. The 10% deferred element is repayable in instalments over a 36-month period by repaying an amount on a series of repayment dates, as set out in the Deferred Payment Facility. Repayments commenced in March 2022 and will conclude in 2025. Interest on this element of the EPC deferred facility accrues at 8% per annum from the time the Facility taking-over Certificate was issued.





March 31,

2023



December 31,

2022 Balance at beginning of period $ 3,682,715

$ 6,210,090 Offset against EPC payment

-



440,263

Principal repayments

(66,504)



(3,440,449)

Interest paid

(73,154)



-

Unwinding of interest in the period

181,677



472,811 Balance period end $ 3,724,734

$ 3,682,715 Current liability

962,431



531,986 Non-current liability

2,762,303



3,150,729

RECONCILIATION OF LIABILITIES ARISING FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

March 31, 2023



Gold stream liability



AFC loan



EPC deferred facility



Total January 1, 2023 $

25,039,765



24,459,939



3,682,715



53,182,419

Cash flows:

















(Repayment of) / Proceeds from loans and borrowings



(2,940,730)



(526,538)



(66,504)



(3,533,772)

Arrangement fees



-



(126,874)



-



(126,874)

Interest paid



-



(986,800)



(73,154)



(1,059,954)

Non-cash changes:

















Unwinding of interest in the year



1,408,952



1,438,019



181,677



3,028,648 March 31, 2023 $

23,507,987



24,257,746



3,724,734



51,490,467

December 31, 2022



Gold stream liability



Short term advance



AFC loan



EPC deferred facility



Total January 1, 2022 $

30,262,279



668,570



46,859,966



6,210,090



84,000,905

Cash flows:





















(Repayment of) / Proceeds from loans and borrowings



(11,534,441)



(668,570)



(24,220,764)



(3,440,449)



(39,864,224)

Interest paid



-



-



(4,645,014)



-



(4,645,014)

Non-cash changes:





















Unwinding of interest in the year



6,311,927



-



6,465,751



472,811



13,250,489

Offset against EPC payment



-



-



-



440,263



440,263 December 31, 2022 $

25,039,765



-



24,459,939



3,682,715



53,182,419

PROVISIONS

March 31, 2023

Other



Fleet demobilization costs



Restoration costs



Total Balance at Beginning of period $ 18,157

$ 173,442

$ 4,768,039

$ 4,959,638

Initial recognition of provision

-



-



-



-

Changes in estimates









-



-

Unwinding of discount



-



-



11,701



11,701

Foreign exchange movements



397



-



-



397 Balance at period end $ 18,554

$ 173,442

$ 4,779,740

$ 4,971,736 Current liability

-



-



-



- Non-current liability

18,554



173,442



4,779,740



4,971,736

December 31, 2022

Other



Fleet demobilization costs



Restoration costs



Total Balance at Beginning of period $ -

$ 173,241

$ 5,064,935

$ 5,238,176

Initial recognition of provision

18,415



-



-



18,415

Changes in estimates

-



-



(404,859)



(404,859)

Unwinding of discount



-



201



107,963



108,164

Foreign exchange movements



(258)



-



-



(258)

Balance at period end $ 18,157

$ 173,442

$ 4,768,039

$ 4,959,638 Current liability

-



-



-



- Non-current liability

18,157



173,442



4,768,039



4,959,638

The restoration costs provision is for the site restoration at Segilola Gold Project in Osun State Nigeria. The value of the above provision is measured by unwinding the discount on expected future cash flows using a discount factor that reflects the credit-adjusted risk-free rate of interest. It is expected that the restoration costs will be paid in US dollars, and as such US forecast inflation rates of 2.9% and the interest rate of 4% on 5-year US bonds were used to calculate the expected future cash flows, which are in line with the life of mine. The provision represents the net present value of the best estimate of the expenditure required to settle the obligation to rehabilitate environmental disturbances caused by mining operations at mine closure.

The fleet demobilization costs provision is the value of the cost to demobilize the mining fleet upon closure of the mine.

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7003/167928_a47e04ce84b558f4_002full.jpg

A summary of depreciation capitalized is as follows:





Three months ended March 31,

Total depreciation Capitalized



2022



2021



December 31,

2022



December 31,

2022

















Exploration expenditures

55,718



23,418



676,070



620,352

Total $ 55,718

$ 23,418

$ 676,070

$ 620,352

a) Segilola Project, Osun Nigeria:

Classification of Expenditure on the Segilola Gold Project

On January 1, 2022, the Group achieved Commercial Production at the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria ("the Project") Upon achieving Commercial Production, the Assets under Construction was reclassified within Property, Plant and Equipment, and transferred to Mining Asset, Processing Plant and Decommissioning Asset.

Decommissioning Asset

The decommissioning asset relates to estimated restoration costs at the Group's Segilola Gold Mine as at March 31, 2023. Refer to Note 11 for further detail.

EPC payments

During the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, the Group paid $8,732,752 (December 31, 2022: $4,321,856) to the EPC contractor in relation to the construction of the Segilola Mine and processing plant.

INTANGIBLE ASSETS

The Group's exploration and evaluation assets costs are as follows:





Douta Gold Project, Senegal



Central Houndé Project, Burkina Faso



Exploration licenses, Nigeria



Software



Total Balance, December 31, 2021 $ 14,219,982

$ -

$ 895,301

$ 230,136

$ 15,345,419 Acquisition costs

-



-



24,103



-



24,103

Exploration costs

3,745,803



12,014



1,693,863



-



5,451,680

Additions

-



-



-



43,599



43,599

Amortisation

-



-



-



(122,988)



(122,988)

Impairment

-



(12,014)



-



-



(12,014)

Foreign exchange movement

(1,427,912)



-



(70,679)



-



(1,498,591)

Balance, December 31, 2022 $ 16,537,873

$ -

$ 2,542,588

$ 150,747

$ 19,231,208 Acquisition costs

-



-



-



-



-

Exploration costs

749,926



3,096



348,301



-



1,101,323

Additions

-



-



-



6,733



6,733

Amortisation

-



-



-



(28,561)



(28,561)

Impairment

-



(3,096)



-



-



(3,096)

Foreign exchange movement

263,121



-



147,763



-



410,884 Balance, March 31, 2023 $ 17,550,920

$ -

$ 3,038,652

$ 128,919

$ 20,718,491

a) Douta Gold Project, Senegal:

The Douta Gold Project consists of an early-stage gold exploration license located in southeastern Senegal, approximately 700km east of the capital city Dakar.

The Group is party to an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with International Mining Company ("IMC"), by which the Group has acquired a 70% interest in the Douta Gold Project located in southeast Senegal held through African Star SARL.

Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, IMC's 30% interest will be a "free carry" interest until such time as the Group announces probable reserves on the Douta Gold Project (the "Free Carry Period"). Following the Free Carry Period, IMC must either elect to sell its 30% interest to African Star at a purchase price determined by an independent valuer commissioned by African Star or fund its 30% share of the exploration and operating expenses.

b) Central Houndé Project, Burkina Faso:

(i) Bongui and Legue gold permits, Burkina Faso:

AFC Constelor SARL holds a 100% interest in the Bongui and Legue gold permits covering an area of approximately 233 km2 located within the Houndé belt, 260 km southwest of the capital Ouagadougou, in western Burkina Faso.

(ii) Ouere Permit, Central Houndé Project, Burkina Faso:

Argento BF SARL holds a 100% interest in the Ouere gold permit, covering an area of approximately 241 km2 located within the Houndé belt.

The three permits together cover a total area of 474km2 over the Houndé Belt which form the Central Houndé Project.

The Group carried out an impairment assessment of the Central Houndé Project at December 31, 2020, and a decision was taken to fully impair the value of the Central Houndé Project. It is the Group's intention to focus on Segilola development and Douta exploration in the short term, and it does not plan to undertake significant work on the license areas in the near future.

c) Exploration Licenses, Nigeria

The high grade Segilola gold deposit is located on the major regional shear zone that extends for several hundred kilometers through the gold-bearing Ilesha schist belt (structural corridor) of Nigeria. The Group's gold exploration tenure currently comprises 16 wholly owned exploration licenses and nine joint venture partnership exploration licenses. Together with the mining lease over the Segilola Gold Deposit, Thor's total gold exploration tenure amounts to 1,542 km². The Group's exploration strategy includes further expansion of its Nigerian land package as and when attractive new licenses become available.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE AND ACCRUED LIABILITIES





March 31,

2023



December 31,

2022 Trade payables $ 51,912,663

$ 46,914,333 Accrued liabilities

6,273,782



6,213,977 Other payables

2,368,903



3,208,979

$ 60,555,348

$ 56,337,289 Current liability

60,555,348



56,337,289 Non-current liability

-



-

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities are classified as financial liabilities and approximate their fair values.

Included in trade payables is a balance of $1,463,353 due to our EPC contractor (December 31, 2022: $10,196,105). The total EPC amount has been finalized with our EPC contractor, and this balance has been paid at the date of release of these interim financial statements.

Also included in trade payables is a total of $805,801 (2021: $$2,215,585) that relates to third party royalties that will become payable upon future gold sales. All these royalties' creditors are included in current liabilities.

The following table represents the Group's trade payables measured and recognized at fair value.







Level 1



Level 2



Level 3



Total



















Trade payables















Third party royalties $

-



-



805,801



805,801

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

a) Authorized

Unlimited common shares without par value.

b) Issued





March 31,

2023

Number



March 31,

2023



December 31,

2022

Number



December 31,

2022 As at start of the year

644,696,185

$ 80,439,693



632,358,009

$ 79,027,183

Issue of new shares:















- Share options exercised i

-



-



9,939,000



960,546

- RSU awards vested ii

-



-



2,399,176



451,964



644,696,185

$ 80,439,693



644,696,185

$ 80,439,693

i Value of 9,250,000 options exercised at a price of CAD$0.12 per share and 289,000 options exercised at a price of CAD$0.145 per share, both on January 19, 2022, and 400,000 options exercised at a price of CAD$0.145 per share on December 13, 2022.

ii Value of 2,399,176 RSU awards that were granted and vested on October 11, 2022, at a deemed price of CAD$0.26 per share.

c) Share-based compensation

Stock option plan

The Group has granted directors, officers and consultants share purchase options. These options were granted pursuant to the Group's stock option plan.

Under the current Share Option Plan, 44,900,000 common shares of the Group are reserved for issuance upon exercise of options.

On January 16, 2020, 14,250,000 stock options were granted at an exercise price of C$0.20 per share for a period of five years. The options vested immediately.

On October 5, 2018, 750,000 stock options were granted at an exercise price of C$0.14 per share for a period of five years.

On March 12, 2018, 12,800,000 stock options were granted at an exercise price of C$0.145 per share for a period of five years. 689,000 of these stock options were exercised during 2022.

All of the stock options were vested as at the balance sheet date. These options did not contain any market conditions and the fair value of the options were charged to the statement of comprehensive loss or capitalized as to assets under construction in the period where granted to personnel's whose cost is capitalized on the same basis. The assumptions inherent in the use of these models are as follows:

Vesting period

(years) First vesting

date Expected remaining life (years) Risk

free

rate Exercise price Volatility

of share

price Fair value Options vested Options granted Expiry 5 12/03/2018 0.21 2.00% $ 0.145 105.09% $ 0.14 12,111,000 12,111,000 15/06/2023 5 05/10/2018 0.52 2.43% $ 0.14 100.69% $ 0.14 750,000 750,000 05/10/2023 5 16/01/2020 1.80 1.49% $ 0.20 66.84% $ 0.07 14,250,000 14,250,000 16/01/2025

In Canadian Dollars

The Group has elected to measure volatility by calculating the average volatility of a collection of three peer companies' historical share prices for the exercising period of each parcel of options. Management believes that given the transformational change that the Group has undergone since the acquisition of the Segilola Gold Project in August 2016, the Group's historical share price is not reflective of the current stage of development of the Group, and that adopting the volatility of peer companies who have advanced from exploration to development is a more accurate measure of share price volatility for the purpose of options valuation.

The following is a summary of changes in options from January 1, 2023, to March 31, 2023, and the outstanding and exercisable options at March 31, 2023:





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7003/167928_a47e04ce84b558f4_003full.jpg

In Canadian Dollars

The following is a summary of changes in options from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022, and the outstanding and exercisable options at December 31, 2022:





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7003/167928_a47e04ce84b558f4_004full.jpg

In Canadian Dollars

d) Nature and purpose of equity and reserves

The reserves recorded in equity on the Group's statement of financial position include 'Reserves,' 'Currency translation reserve,' 'Retained earnings' and 'Deficit.'

'Option reserve' is used to recognize the value of stock option grants prior to exercise or forfeiture.

'Currency translation reserve' is used to recognize the exchange differences arising on translation of the assets and liabilities of foreign branches and subsidiaries with functional currencies other than US dollars.

'Deficit' is used to record the Group's accumulated deficit.

'Retained earnings' is used to record the Group's accumulated earnings.

EARNINGS PER SHARE

Diluted net earnings per share was calculated based on the following:





March 31,

2023



March 31,

2022 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding

644,696,185



635,508,743 Stock options

10,747,624



- Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding

655,443,809



635,508,743











Total common shares outstanding

644,696,185



641,897,009 Total potential diluted common shares

671,597,185



669,198,009

RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES

A number of key management personnel, or their related parties, hold or held positions in other entities that result in them having control or significant influence over the financial or operating policies of the entities outlined below.

a) Trading transactions

The Africa Finance Corporation ("AFC") is deemed to be a related party given the size of its shareholding in the Company. There have been no other transactions with the AFC other than the Gold Stream liability as disclosed in Note 8, and the secured loan as disclosed in Note 9.

b) Compensation of key management personnel

The remuneration of directors and other members of key management during the three months ended March 31, 2023, and 2022 were as follows:





Three months ended

March 31,





2023



2022 Salaries













Current directors and officers (i) (ii) $ 236,662

$ 161,487

Former directors and officers

$ -

$ 36,818













Directors' fees









Current directors and officers (i) (ii) $ 137,472

$ 90,328















$ 374,134

$ 288,633

(i) Key management personnel were not paid post-employment benefits, termination benefits, or other long-term benefits during the three months ended March 31, 2023, and 2022.

(ii) The Group paid consulting and director fees to both individuals and private companies controlled by directors and officers of the Group for services. Accounts payable and accrued liabilities at March 31, 2023, include $nil (December 31, 2022 - $102,092) due to directors or private companies controlled by an officer and director of the Group. Amounts due to or from related parties are unsecured, non-interest bearing and due on demand.

18. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

The Group's financial instruments are classified as follows:

March 31, 2023 Measured at amortized cost



Measured at fair value through profit and loss



Total Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,505,071



-



4,505,071

Amounts receivable

240,009



-



240,009 Total assets $ 4,745,080



-



4,745,080













Liabilities











Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 59,749,547



805,801



60,555,348

Loans and borrowings

27,982,480



-



27,982,480

Gold stream liability

-



23,507,987



23,507,987

Lease liabilities

14,465,191



-



14,465,191 Total liabilities $ 102,197,218



24,313,788



126,511,006

December 31, 2022

Measured at amortized cost



Measured at fair value through profit and loss



Total Assets











Cash and cash equivalents $

6,688,037



-



6,688,037

Amounts receivable



220,442



-



220,442 Total assets $

6,908,479



-



6,908,479















Liabilities













Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $

54,121,704



2,215,585



56,337,289

Loans and borrowings



28,142,654



-



28,142,654

Gold stream liability



-



25,039,765



25,039,765

Lease liabilities



15,409,285



-



15,409,285 Total liabilities $

97,673,643



27,255,350



124,928,993

The fair value of these financial instruments approximates their carrying value.

As noted above, the Group has certain financial liabilities that are held at fair value. The fair value hierarchy establishes three levels to classify the inputs to valuation techniques to measure fair value:

Classification of financial assets and liabilities

Level 1 - quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities;

Level 2 - inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices); and

Level 3 - inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (that is, unobservable inputs).

As at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, all the Group`s liabilities measured at fair value through profit and loss are categorized as Level 3 and their fair value was determined using discounted cash flow valuation models, taking into account assumptions with respect to gold prices and discount rates as well as estimates with respect to production and operating results for the Segilola mine.

19. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

The Group manages, as capital, the components of shareholders' equity. The Group's objectives, when managing capital, are to safeguard its ability to continue as a going concern in order to develop and its mineral interests through the use of capital received via the issue of common shares and via debt instruments where the Board determines that the risk is acceptable and, in the shareholders' best interest to do so.

The Group manages its capital structure, and makes adjustments to it, in light of changes in economic conditions and the risk characteristics of the underlying assets. To maintain or adjust its capital structure, the Group may attempt to issue common shares, borrow, acquire or dispose of assets or adjust the amount of cash.

20. CONTRACTUAL COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

Contractual Commitments

The Group has no contractual obligations that are not disclosed on the Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position.

Contingent liabilities

The Group is involved in various legal proceedings arising in the ordinary course of business. Management has assessed these contingencies and determined that, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, all cases are considered remote. As a result, no provision has been made in the interim financial statements for any potential liabilities that may arise from these legal proceedings.

Although the Group believes that it has valid defenses in these matters, the outcome of these proceedings is uncertain, and there can be no assurance that the Group will prevail in these matters. The Group will continue to assess the likelihood of any loss, the range of potential outcomes, and whether or not a provision is necessary in the future, as new information becomes available.

Based on the information available, the Group does not believe that the outcome of these legal proceedings will have a material adverse effect on the financial position or results of operations of the Group. However, there can be no assurance that future developments will not materially affect the Group's financial position or results of operations.

21. SEGMENTED DISCLOSURES

Segment Information

The Group's operations comprise three reportable segments, being the Segilola Mine Project, Exploration Projects, and Corporate.

Three months ended

March 31, 2023

Segilola Mine Project



Exploration Projects



Corporate



Total Profit(loss) for the period $ 4,662,903

$ (163,572 ) $ (167,984 ) $ 4,331,347

-revenue

40,287,830



-



-



40,287,830

-consulting fees

(331,033 )

(117,869 )

(54,497 )

(503,400 ) -salaries and benefits

(317,453 )

-



(375,846 )

(693,299 ) -depreciation owned assets

(7,153,854 )

(2,168 )

(9,501 )

(7,165,523 ) -impairments

-



(3,096 )

-



(3,096 ) -interest expense

(3,370,781 )

-



-



(3,370,781 )

March 31, 2023

Segilola Mine Project



Exploration Projects



Corporate



Total Current assets $ 36,084,549

$ 42,251

$ 1,920,651

$ 38,047,451



















Non-current assets















Deferred income tax assets

-



89,061



-



89,061

Prepaid expenses, advances and deposits

33,186



-



211,145



244,331

Right-of-use assets

15,072,816



-



594,834



15,667,650

Property, plant and equipment

147,367,956



537,791



157,654



148,063,401

Intangible assets

128,919



20,589,572



-



20,718,491

Total assets $ 198,687,426

$ 21,258,675

$ 2,884,284

$ 222,830,385 Non-current asset additions $ 10,527,299

$ 2,612,033

$ 1,337,066

$ 14,476,398

Liabilities $ (127,519,042 ) $ (1,465,503 ) $ (2,498,197 ) $ (131,482,742 )

Non-current assets by geographical location:

March 31, 2023

Senegal



British Virgin Islands



Nigeria



United Kingdom



Canada



Total Prepaid expenses, advances and deposits

-



5,619



33,185



205,527



-



244,331

Right-of-use assets

-



-



15,072,816



594,834



-



15,667,650.00

Property, plant and equipment

396,218



-



147,520,674



141,699



4,810



148,063,401

Intangible assets

11,452,918



-



9,265,573



-



-



20,718,491

Total non-current assets $ 11,849,136

$ 5,619

$ 171,892,248

$ 942,060

$ 4,810

$ 184,693,873

Three months ended

March 31, 2022

Segilola Mine Project



Exploration Projects



Corporate



Total Profit (loss) for the period $ 4,634,699

$ (60,571 ) $ (1,083,190 ) $ 3,490,938

- revenue

24,865,482



-



-



24,865,482

- consulting fees

(137,835 )

(30,174 )

(156,345 )

(324,354 ) - salaries and benefits

(37,913 )

-



(288,073 )

(325,986 ) - depreciation owned assets

(5,000,920 )

(2,234 )

(1,463 )

(5,004,617 ) - impairments

-



(2,701 )

-



(2,701 ) - interest expense

(3,758,131 )

-



-



(3,758,131 )

December 31, 2022

Segilola Mine Project



Exploration Projects



Corporate



Total Current assets $ 36,334,005

$ 120,752

$ 831,907

$ 37,286,664



















Non-current assets















Deferred income tax assets

-



87,797



-



87,797

Prepaid expenses, advances and deposits

74,667



-



208,158



282,825

Right-of-use assets

16,232,353



-



617,049



16,849,402

Property, plant and equipment

149,050,728



339,785



123,404



149,513,917

Intangible assets

150,747



19,080,461



-



19,231,208

Total assets $ 201,842,500

$ 19,628,795

$ 1,780,518

$ 223,251,813

Non-current asset additions $ 10,527,299

$ 2,612,033

$ 1,337,066

$ 14,476,398

Non-current assets by geographical location:

December 31, 2022

Senegal



British Virgin Islands



Nigeria



United Kingdom



Canada



Total Prepaid expenses, advances and deposits

-



7,024



74,667



201,134



-



282,825

Right-of-use assets

-



-



16,232,354



617,048



-



16,849,402.00

Property, plant and equipment

176,645



-



149,230,320



101,491



5,461



149,513,917

Intangible assets

10,704,623



-



8,526,585



-



-



19,231,208 Total non-current assets

10,881,268



7,024



174,468,785



919,673



5,461



185,877,352

22. PRIOR PERIOD RESTATEMENT

Following the conclusion of the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, the Group identified the restatements below for the Three-month period ended March 31, 2022:

1 - Capitalization of $2,983,318 of stripping costs within "Property, Plant and equipment" as these related to improved access to ore as determined by "IFRIC 20 - Stripping Costs in the Production Phase of a Surface Mine";

2 - Capitalization of $307,147 of near mine exploration costs within "Intangible assets" as these meet the definition of an asset in accordance with "IFRS 6 - Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources";

3 - Reclassification of $5,891,035 of amortization and depreciation of operational assets to "Cost of sales";

4 - Reclassification of $2,183,811 of foreign exchange gains to "Production costs" as the foreign exchange resulted from the purchase of raw materials, spare parts and other operational inputs required to support and maintain the Segilola mine operations; and

5 - Reclassification of $3,495,992 of restricted cash cashflows from "Net cash flows from operating activities" to "Net cash flows used in investing activities".

Therefore, in accordance with "IAS 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors", the Condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position, Condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income and Condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 have been restated. The impact of the restatements on these statements is demonstrated below:

Condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7003/167928_a47e04ce84b558f4_009full.jpg

Condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7003/167928_a47e04ce84b558f4_010full.jpg

Condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7003/167928_a47e04ce84b558f4_011full.jpg

23. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

EPC Contract

As of the date of these Interim financial statements, the Group has made all outstanding due payments in relation to the EPC contract. At March 31, 2023, this amounted to US$1,463,353.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR

DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167928