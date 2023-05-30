Recharge Resources Commences Magnetotelleric Survey at Pocitos 1 and 2 Lithium Project

Vancouver, May 30, 2023 - Recharge Resources Ltd. ("Recharge" or the "Company") (RR:CSE) (RECHF:OTC) (SL5:Frankfurt) announced today that it has completed 1,800m of a 8500m three line magnetotelleric geophysics survey at its Pocitos Lithium Brine Project on the Pocitos 1 and 2 blocks in Pocitos salar, Argentina. The survey will penetrate to at least 1-2,000m depth with the equipment being used by Southernrock geophysics.

As previously announced, the basis for the NI 43-101 report is well underway after Recharge's Qualified Person, Phillip Thomas set up the drill program in Argentina when he was there in November 2022 and again in January 2023 and most recently in May of 2023 to measure and review core, flow rates and assays to complete the NI43-101 compliant report. External hydrologist's have also visited the project and inspected the site and core.

The geophysics will greatly assist the additional drilling across the contiguous Pocitos 1 and Pocitos 2 blocks to determine the size of the potential resource as well as allow the confidence of the estimate to be moved from inferred to indicated and measured categories upon completion of this maiden NI 43-101.

QP Phil Thomas, BSc Geol, FAusIMM MAIG, has spent the past 22 years exploring for lithium brines, including building and operating a pilot plant for production at Rincon Salar (sold to Rio Tinto for US$825 Million) as well as he and his team explored the Pozuelos salar, producing an indicated and inferred resource, from four exploration wells (recently sold to Ganfeng for US$962 million).



Fig 1. Planned survey showing drill holes from 2018 and 2022 drill campaigns.



Fig 2. Lines showing data acquired as at 27 May 2023



Fig 3. Geophysicists and technical team laying MT survey lines

This is another milestone in the Company's endeavour to build up to a 20,000-tonne Ekosolve™ direct lithium extraction (DLE) plant at the Pocitos project in order to supply Richlink Capital Pty. Ltd. up to 20,000 tonnes of lithium chloride/carbonate per year, as previously announced under a letter of intent of offtake.

CEO, David Greenway, summarised, "Recharge is pushing forward on all fronts with an inaugural NI 43-101, a pending drilling program, and a subsequent NI 43-101 resource estimate. Testing of extraction efficiency and lithium carbonate production at Ekosolve's facility a University of Melbourne is progressing well. These developments should make for an exciting next period for Recharge and its stakeholders at the Pocitos lithium brine project."

About Pocitos Lithium Brine Project

The Pocitos Project is located approximately 10 km from the township of Pocitos where there is gas, electricity, and internet services. Pocitos (1 &2) is approximately 1,352 hectares and is accessible by road. Collective exploration totaling over USD $2.0 million developing the project, including surface sampling, trenching, TEM geophysics and drilling three holes that had outstanding brine flow results. Locations for immediate follow up drilling have already been designed and identified for upcoming exploration. Our next step is to do a Magnetotelleric geophysics survey to position the next drill holes. This survey will penetrate to more than 800m.

Lithium values of up to 169 ppm from laboratory analysis conducted by Alex Stewart were recorded by during the project's drill campaigns as recent as December 2022. A double packer sampling system in HQ Diamond drill holes were drilled to a depth of up to 409 metres. The flow of brine was observed to continue for more than five hours. All holes had exceptional brine flow rates.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4. Pocitos Lithium Claim Map

Qualified Person

Phillip Thomas, BSc Geol, MBusM, FAusIMM, MAIG, MAIMVA, (CMV), a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 regulations, has reviewed the technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release, and has approved the disclosure herein.

Thomas is independent of the Company and is NOT a shareholder of Recharge Resources. Thomas visited the property to view the core between January 15th-22nd, 2023 and 8 May 2023 to determine if additional flow tests could be arranged.

About Recharge Resources

Recharge Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploring and developing the production of high-value battery metals to create green, renewable energy to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle and fuel cell vehicle market.

