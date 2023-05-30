Aya Gold & Silver Announces High-Grade Silver Drilling Results at Zgounder and Updates on Zgounder Regional Drilling Program
MONTREAL, May 30, 2023 - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce additional drill results, confirming high-grade silver mineralization at the Zgounder Silver Mine and to provide an update on the Zgounder Regional exploration campaign in the Kingdom of Morocco.
Key Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)
- Diamond drill hole ("DDH") DZG-SF-22-156 intercepted 1,332 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") over 5.0 meters ("m"), and 1,158 g/t Ag over 4.5m, while DZG-SF-22-164 intersected 918 g/t Ag over 9.0m.
- In the open-pit area, reverse circulation ("RC") drill hole ZG-RC-23-2260-70 intercepted 1,611 g/t Ag over 27m including 4,771 g/t Ag over 5.0m and ZG-RC-23-2260-99 intercepted 795 g/t Ag over 14.0m including 4,734 g/t Ag over 2.0m.
- At the central zone from the 2,000m level
- hole TD28-23-2000-591 intercepted 645 g/t Ag over 12.0m including
- 2,127 g/t Ag over 2.4m
- hole TD28-23-2000-403 intercepted 815 g/t Ag over 10.8m including
- 2,596 g/t Ag over 2.4m
- At the central zone from the 1,975m level,
- hole TD28-23-1975-536 intercepted 1,209 g/t Ag over 10.8m including
- 2,482 g/t Ag over 4.8m
- hole TD28-23-1975-572 intercepted 712 g/t Ag over 10.8m including
- 1,171 g/t Ag over 6.0m
- From surface in the eastern area, hole ZG-23-02 intercepted 1,753 g/t Ag over 6.5m, and hole ZG-23-07 in the western limit of the central area intercepted 3,460 g/t Ag over 2.0m.
- From the Zgounder Regional campaign, hole ZGW-22-06 intercepted 1.22% zinc ("Zn") over 85.5m including 1.91% Zn over 5.0m and hole AM-22-001 intercepted 0.93% copper ("Cu") over 6.0m including 1.27% Cu over 3.0m.
"Today's drilling results grow the mineralized footprint of the Zgounder deposit with intercepts such as ZG-23-02 continuing to deliver high-grade intersections outside of the current resource envelope," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "Hole ZG-RC-23-2260-70, which is the fifth-highest drill intercept on a grade-thickness basis, particularly demonstrates the continuity of the deposit. Further, preliminary results from the Zgounder Regional program, although anomalous, confirm the potential for the discovery of satellite deposits for the Zgounder Mine."
Included in this release are results for 278 holes, which include 40 surface DDH, 23 underground DDH, 63 RC drill holes from pit definition drilling, 126 T28 and 26 YAK (T28 & YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer) holes. For a full summary of today's results, refer to Appendix 1 and 2.
Table 1 - Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)
|
DDH No.
|
From
|
To
|
Ag
|
Length
|
Ag x
|
(g/t)
|
Surface DDH
|
ZG-23-02
|
38.0
|
44.5
|
1,753
|
6.5
|
11,392
|
including
|
41.5
|
43.5
|
5,057
|
2.0
|
10,113
|
ZG-23-07
|
85.0
|
87.0
|
3,460
|
2.0
|
6,920
|
Surface RC
|
ZG-RC-23-2260-70
|
22.0
|
49.0
|
1,611
|
27.0
|
43,508
|
including
|
29.0
|
34.0
|
4,771
|
5.0
|
23,853
|
including
|
39.0
|
42.0
|
4,217
|
3.0
|
12,652
|
ZG-RC-23-2260-99
|
3.0
|
17.0
|
795
|
14.0
|
11,126
|
including
|
8.0
|
10.0
|
4,734
|
2.0
|
9,468
|
Underground DDH
|
DZG-SF-22-156
|
17.0
|
22.0
|
1,332
|
5.0
|
6,660
|
DZG-SF-22-156
|
67.0
|
71.5
|
1,158
|
4.5
|
5,210
|
DZG-SF-22-164
|
49.5
|
58.5
|
918
|
9.0
|
8,264
|
including
|
52.5
|
55.5
|
2,021
|
3.0
|
6,063
|
Underground T28
|
TD28-23-1975-536
|
2.4
|
13.2
|
1,209
|
10.8
|
13,055
|
including
|
2.4
|
7.2
|
2,482
|
4.8
|
11,911
|
TD28-23-1975-572
|
2.4
|
13.2
|
712
|
10.8
|
7,687
|
including
|
2.4
|
8.4
|
1,171
|
6.0
|
7,025
|
TD28-23-1975-573
|
6.0
|
15.6
|
756
|
9.6
|
7,261
|
including
|
7.2
|
9.6
|
2,601
|
2.4
|
6,242
|
TD28-23-1975-574
|
4.8
|
9.6
|
1,358
|
4.8
|
6,517
|
including
|
7.2
|
9.6
|
2,598
|
2.4
|
6,235
|
TD28-23-1975-576
|
2.4
|
8.4
|
875
|
6.0
|
5,251
|
TD28-23-2000-591
|
0.0
|
12.0
|
645
|
12.0
|
7,740
|
including
|
3.6
|
6.0
|
2,127
|
2.4
|
5,104
|
TD28-23-2000-593
|
0.0
|
10.8
|
815
|
10.8
|
8,797
|
including
|
3.6
|
6.0
|
2,596
|
2.4
|
6,230
|
Underground YAK
|
YAKD-23-1950-175
|
7.2
|
18.0
|
1,168
|
10.8
|
12,618
|
YAKD-23-2100-184
|
18.0
|
20.4
|
2,507
|
2.4
|
6,018
|
YAKD-23-2100-188
|
14.4
|
21.6
|
896
|
7.2
|
6,453
|
YAKD-23-2100-190
|
14.4
|
19.2
|
1 231
|
4.8
|
5,906
|
1 Holes were drilled at various angles; true widths are not known at this time.
|
2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.
At end of April 2023, a total of 6,914m in 33 drill holes had been drilled on Zgounder Regional permits (Appendix 2) focusing on the Zgounder Far West, Tala and Izza areas. For the location of the drill holes, refer to Figure 2 and Appendix 3. Most drill intercepts returned anomalous results, especially in Zn and Cu, as well as some anomalous silver intercepts (Table 2 and Appendix 2). As the campaign progresses, new areas will be drill tested in addition to the anomalous zones.
Table 2 - Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder Regional (core lengths)
|
DDH No.
|
From
|
To
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Length
|
Cu
|
Pb
|
Zn
|
Ag
|
AgEq
x
|
TALA
|
AM-22-001
|
113.5
|
115.0
|
0.03
|
8
|
1.5
|
0.36
|
0.11
|
0.14
|
68
|
103
|
AM-22-001
|
116.5
|
122.5
|
0.03
|
18
|
6.0
|
0.93
|
0.10
|
0.33
|
163
|
979
|
including
|
117.0
|
120.0
|
0.03
|
23
|
3.0
|
1.27
|
0.09
|
0.23
|
205
|
616
|
AM-22-001
|
135.5
|
137.0
|
0.03
|
13
|
1.5
|
0.46
|
0.01
|
0.10
|
81
|
122
|
AM-22-002
|
183.0
|
184.0
|
0.03
|
8
|
1.0
|
0.01
|
0.94
|
1.52
|
124
|
124
|
AM-22-002
|
250.5
|
253.0
|
0.03
|
4
|
2.5
|
0.01
|
0.11
|
0.92
|
61
|
152
|
AM-22-002
|
260.0
|
261.0
|
0.03
|
24
|
1.0
|
1.17
|
0.02
|
0.05
|
182
|
182
|
AM-22-003
|
33.0
|
34.0
|
0.03
|
8
|
1.0
|
0.03
|
0.30
|
1.82
|
122
|
122
|
AM-22-003
|
35.5
|
37.0
|
0.03
|
20
|
1.5
|
0.84
|
0.14
|
0.56
|
166
|
250
|
AM-22-003
|
42.0
|
43.0
|
0.03
|
16
|
1.0
|
0.66
|
0.08
|
0.27
|
122
|
122
|
AM-22-006
|
103.5
|
106.5
|
0.03
|
8
|
3.0
|
0.39
|
0.12
|
0.48
|
90
|
270
|
AM-22-021
|
8.5
|
10.0
|
0.03
|
76
|
1.5
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
80
|
121
|
AM-22-021
|
166.0
|
171.5
|
0.03
|
5
|
5.5
|
0.08
|
0.12
|
1.24
|
89
|
488
|
AM-23-017
|
142.0
|
144.0
|
0.04
|
8
|
2.0
|
0.66
|
0.01
|
0.02
|
99
|
198
|
AM-23-020
|
51.0
|
53.0
|
0.03
|
5
|
2.0
|
0.13
|
0.10
|
1.05
|
83
|
167
|
IZZA
|
AK-23-001
|
69.0
|
70.5
|
0.03
|
4
|
1.5
|
0.64
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
90
|
136
|
AK-23-001
|
81.0
|
82.0
|
0.03
|
5
|
1.0
|
0.76
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
107
|
107
|
AK-23-002
|
49.0
|
50.0
|
0.03
|
9
|
1.0
|
1.21
|
0.01
|
0.02
|
171
|
171
|
AK-23-003
|
118.5
|
120.0
|
0.03
|
4
|
1.5
|
0.49
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
71
|
106
|
ZGOUNDER FAR WEST
|
ZGW-22-01
|
8.5
|
19.0
|
5
|
10.5
|
0.02
|
0.13
|
1.00
|
66
|
693
|
ZGW-22-01
|
21.0
|
22.5
|
4
|
1.5
|
0.08
|
0.11
|
0.93
|
68
|
102
|
ZGW-22-01
|
30.5
|
35.0
|
6
|
4.5
|
0.02
|
0.20
|
1.33
|
87
|
393
|
ZGW-22-01
|
43.5
|
58.0
|
5
|
14.5
|
0.17
|
0.12
|
0.92
|
80
|
1,164
|
including
|
51.0
|
52.0
|
49
|
1.0
|
1.89
|
0.06
|
0.71
|
336
|
336
|
ZGW-22-01
|
104.0
|
110.5
|
2
|
6.5
|
0.02
|
0.11
|
0.99
|
62
|
405
|
ZGW-22-01
|
129.5
|
134.0
|
5
|
4.5
|
0.28
|
0.03
|
0.42
|
65
|
294
|
ZGW-22-01
|
153.5
|
155.0
|
4
|
1.5
|
0.48
|
0.01
|
0.03
|
69
|
103
|
ZGW-22-02
|
73.5
|
75.0
|
1
|
1.5
|
0.24
|
0.07
|
0.67
|
71
|
106
|
ZGW-22-02
|
104.5
|
112.0
|
3
|
7.5
|
0.19
|
0.08
|
0.57
|
61
|
459
|
ZGW-22-02
|
137.5
|
139.0
|
4
|
1.5
|
0.04
|
0.05
|
3.00
|
173
|
260
|
ZGW-22-03
|
53.0
|
57.0
|
3
|
4.0
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.94
|
56
|
224
|
ZGW-22-03
|
80.5
|
82.5
|
6
|
2.0
|
0.02
|
0.03
|
0.84
|
55
|
110
|
ZGW-22-03
|
101.5
|
102.5
|
5
|
1.0
|
0.07
|
0.03
|
1.66
|
104
|
104
|
ZGW-22-03
|
122.0
|
127.5
|
22
|
5.5
|
0.04
|
0.19
|
0.47
|
59
|
326
|
ZGW-22-03
|
134.0
|
137.0
|
8
|
3.0
|
0.03
|
0.16
|
0.99
|
71
|
212
|
ZGW-22-03
|
149.0
|
151.0
|
4
|
2.0
|
0.02
|
0.22
|
0.88
|
61
|
121
|
ZGW-22-03
|
153.5
|
157.5
|
16
|
4.0
|
0.03
|
0.44
|
1.37
|
108
|
432
|
ZGW-22-03
|
163.0
|
179.0
|
6
|
16.0
|
0.07
|
0.14
|
0.87
|
67
|
1,066
|
ZGW-22-03
|
187.5
|
201.0
|
5
|
13.5
|
0.04
|
0.16
|
0.99
|
70
|
941
|
ZGW-22-03
|
209.0
|
216.0
|
12
|
7.0
|
0.40
|
0.11
|
0.84
|
113
|
790
|
ZGW-22-03
|
303.0
|
305.0
|
12
|
2.0
|
0.08
|
0.12
|
1.61
|
113
|
225
|
ZGW-22-04
|
116.5
|
119.5
|
6
|
3.0
|
0.34
|
0.01
|
0.22
|
62
|
185
|
ZGW-22-04
|
197.5
|
203.5
|
36
|
6.0
|
0.02
|
0.19
|
0.94
|
96
|
577
|
including
|
201.5
|
203.5
|
66
|
2.0
|
0.03
|
0.10
|
1.32
|
144
|
287
|
ZGW-22-04
|
207.5
|
208.5
|
8
|
1.0
|
0.03
|
0.08
|
2.06
|
126
|
126
|
ZGW-22-04
|
224.5
|
253.5
|
9
|
29.0
|
0.33
|
0.11
|
0.85
|
102
|
2,945
|
including
|
238.0
|
241.0
|
43
|
3.0
|
2.54
|
0.06
|
0.44
|
399
|
1,197
|
ZGW-22-06
|
0.0
|
17.5
|
4
|
17.5
|
0.07
|
0.10
|
0.86
|
64
|
1,114
|
ZGW-22-06
|
20.5
|
52.5
|
5
|
32.0
|
0.07
|
0.09
|
1.13
|
78
|
2,506
|
including
|
40.5
|
46.5
|
5
|
6.0
|
0.09
|
0.12
|
1.68
|
111
|
668
|
ZGW-22-06
|
65.5
|
94.0
|
8
|
28.5
|
0.04
|
0.12
|
0.97
|
69
|
1,973
|
including
|
79.0
|
81.0
|
14
|
2.0
|
0.04
|
0.29
|
1.60
|
115
|
230
|
ZGW-22-06
|
97.0
|
182.5
|
12
|
85.5
|
0.06
|
0.21
|
1.22
|
92
|
7,908
|
including
|
116.0
|
127.0
|
12
|
11.0
|
0.09
|
0.39
|
1.77
|
132
|
1,447
|
including
|
160.0
|
165.0
|
15
|
5.0
|
0.09
|
0.31
|
1.91
|
139
|
693
|
ZGW-22-06
|
230.0
|
266.5
|
6
|
36.5
|
0.03
|
0.12
|
1.06
|
71
|
2,575
|
ZGW-22-06
|
284.5
|
288.0
|
14
|
3.5
|
0.03
|
0.14
|
1.25
|
89
|
311
|
ZG-22-76
|
37.0
|
42.0
|
7
|
5.0
|
0.04
|
0.06
|
0.78
|
56
|
281
|
¹
|
Holes were drilled at various angles; true widths are not known at this time.
|
2
|
Ag equivalent is based on a 100% recovery with the following ratio: 1 g/t Au: 93.4 g/t Ag; 1% Cu:130.4 Ag; 1% Pb: 31.8 Ag;
For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying.
For definition drilling using T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the Zgounder Mine laboratory or at Afrilab. At Afrilab, all samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. At ZMSM, all samples are analyzed for silver only using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.
David Lalonde, B.Sc. P. Geo, Head of Exploration, is Aya Gold & Silver's Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.
The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.
Aya's management team has been focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.
For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com
This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "grow", "deliver", "potential", "confirm", "de-risk", "expect", "demonstrate", "continuity", "potential", "continue", "expand", "seems", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and development potential of Zgounder, the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources into Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources and future opportunities for enhancing development at Zgounder. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, the presence of artisanal miners, obtaining regulatory permits for on site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), the price of silver, the price of gold, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.
The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2022 Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2023, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.
Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)
|
DDH No.
|
From
|
To
|
Ag
|
Length
|
Ag x
|
(g/t)
|
Surface DDH
|
ZG-23-02
|
38.0
|
44.5
|
1,753
|
6.5
|
11,392
|
including
|
41.5
|
43.5
|
5,057
|
2.0
|
10,113
|
ZG-23-02
|
75.0
|
76.5
|
150
|
1.5
|
225
|
ZG-23-05
|
67.5
|
70.5
|
117
|
3.0
|
350
|
ZG-23-07
|
85.0
|
87.0
|
3,460
|
2.0
|
6,920
|
ZG-23-08
|
3.0
|
5.5
|
590
|
2.5
|
1,474
|
ZG-23-08
|
10.0
|
11.5
|
120
|
1.5
|
180
|
ZG-23-08
|
16.0
|
19.0
|
213
|
3.0
|
639
|
ZG-23-08
|
93.5
|
95.0
|
87
|
1.5
|
131
|
Surface RC
|
ZG-RC-23-2260-118
|
26.0
|
27.0
|
220
|
1.0
|
220
|
ZG-RC-23-2260-119
|
5.0
|
6.0
|
82
|
1.0
|
82
|
ZG-RC-23-2260-69
|
11.0
|
13.0
|
342
|
2.0
|
684
|
ZG-RC-23-2260-69
|
17.0
|
22.0
|
110
|
5.0
|
552
|
ZG-RC-23-2260-70
|
22.0
|
49.0
|
1,611
|
27.0
|
43,508
|
including
|
29.0
|
34.0
|
4,771
|
5.0
|
23,853
|
including
|
39.0
|
42.0
|
4,217
|
3.0
|
12,652
|
ZG-RC-23-2260-86
|
20.0
|
22.0
|
101
|
2.0
|
202
|
ZG-RC-23-2260-86
|
26.0
|
29.0
|
85
|
3.0
|
254
|
ZG-RC-23-2260-86
|
32.0
|
33.0
|
156
|
1.0
|
156
|
ZG-RC-23-2260-86
|
35.0
|
36.0
|
124
|
1.0
|
124
|
ZG-RC-23-2260-98
|
0.0
|
7.0
|
327
|
7.0
|
2,292
|
ZG-RC-23-2260-99
|
3.0
|
17.0
|
795
|
14.0
|
11,126
|
including
|
8.0
|
10.0
|
4,734
|
2.0
|
9,468
|
ZG-RC-23-2260-99
|
27.0
|
29.0
|
137
|
2.0
|
274
|
Underground DDH
|
DZG-SF-22-156
|
17.0
|
22.0
|
1,332
|
5.0
|
6,660
|
DZG-SF-22-156
|
60.0
|
60.5
|
138
|
0.5
|
69
|
DZG-SF-22-156
|
67.0
|
71.5
|
1,158
|
4.5
|
5,210
|
DZG-SF-22-163
|
89.0
|
92.0
|
165
|
3.0
|
494
|
DZG-SF-22-164
|
13.5
|
15.5
|
157
|
2.0
|
315
|
DZG-SF-22-164
|
27.0
|
28.0
|
79
|
1.0
|
79
|
DZG-SF-22-164
|
32.0
|
36.0
|
249
|
4.0
|
996
|
DZG-SF-22-164
|
49.5
|
58.5
|
918
|
9.0
|
8264
|
including
|
52.5
|
55.5
|
2,021
|
3.0
|
6,063
|
DZG-SF-22-167
|
54.0
|
55.0
|
99
|
1.0
|
99
|
DZG-SF-22-167
|
105.0
|
106.5
|
2,320
|
1.5
|
3,480
|
DZG-SF-22-167
|
108.0
|
109.5
|
100
|
1.5
|
150
|
DZG-SF-22-170
|
16.5
|
18.0
|
808
|
1.5
|
1,212
|
DZG-SF-22-170
|
43.5
|
49.5
|
615
|
6.0
|
3,688
|
DZG-SF-23-196
|
26.0
|
28.0
|
195
|
2.0
|
390
|
DZG-SF-23-196
|
36.0
|
37.0
|
88
|
1.0
|
88
|
DZG-SF-23-196
|
38.0
|
40.0
|
111
|
2.0
|
223
|
DZG-SF-23-196
|
50.0
|
51.0
|
144
|
1.0
|
144
|
DZG-SF-23-196
|
56.0
|
58.0
|
113
|
2.0
|
226
|
DZG-SF-23-203
|
88.0
|
88.5
|
77
|
0.5
|
39
|
Underground T28
|
TD28-23-1975-536
|
2.4
|
13.2
|
1,209
|
10.8
|
13,055
|
including
|
2.4
|
7.2
|
2,482
|
4.8
|
11,911
|
TD28-23-1975-566
|
24.0
|
26.4
|
110
|
2.4
|
265
|
TD28-23-1975-572
|
2.4
|
13.2
|
712
|
10.8
|
7,687
|
including
|
2.4
|
8.4
|
1,171
|
6.0
|
7,025
|
TD28-23-1975-573
|
6.0
|
15.6
|
756
|
9.6
|
7,261
|
including
|
7.2
|
9.6
|
2,601
|
2.4
|
6,242
|
TD28-23-1975-574
|
4.8
|
9.6
|
1,358
|
4.8
|
6,517
|
including
|
7.2
|
9.6
|
2,598
|
2.4
|
6,235
|
TD28-23-1975-574
|
18.0
|
19.2
|
380
|
1.2
|
456
|
TD28-23-1975-575
|
3.6
|
7.2
|
101
|
3.6
|
362
|
TD28-23-1975-576
|
2.4
|
8.4
|
875
|
6.0
|
5,251
|
including
|
6.0
|
8.4
|
1,841
|
2.4
|
4,418
|
TD28-23-1975-576
|
12.0
|
13.2
|
168
|
1.2
|
202
|
TD28-23-1975-576
|
20.4
|
21.6
|
114
|
1.2
|
136
|
TD28-23-1975-577
|
15.6
|
16.8
|
158
|
1.2
|
190
|
TD28-23-1975-577
|
19.2
|
20.4
|
92
|
1.2
|
110
|
TD28-23-1975-578
|
16.8
|
18.0
|
216
|
1.2
|
259
|
TD28-23-1975-579
|
16.8
|
20.4
|
583
|
3.6
|
2,099
|
TD28-23-1975-580
|
2.4
|
3.6
|
193
|
1.2
|
231
|
TD28-23-1975-580
|
19.2
|
21.6
|
132
|
2.4
|
317
|
TD28-23-1975-631
|
0.0
|
2.4
|
539
|
2.4
|
1,293
|
TD28-23-1975-633
|
10.8
|
15.6
|
103
|
4.8
|
494
|
TD28-23-2000-542
|
4.8
|
13.2
|
158
|
8.4
|
1,327
|
TD28-23-2000-542
|
25.2
|
26.4
|
147
|
1.2
|
176
|
TD28-23-2000-543
|
4.8
|
10.8
|
346
|
6.0
|
2,076
|
including
|
7.2
|
8.4
|
1,044
|
1.2
|
1,253
|
TD28-23-2000-555
|
18.0
|
21.6
|
237
|
3.6
|
852
|
TD28-23-2000-589
|
3.6
|
7.2
|
1,008
|
3.6
|
3,628
|
TD28-23-2000-591
|
0.0
|
12.0
|
645
|
12.0
|
7,740
|
including
|
3.6
|
6.0
|
2,127
|
2.4
|
5,104
|
TD28-23-2000-593
|
0.0
|
10.8
|
815
|
10.8
|
8,797
|
including
|
3.6
|
6.0
|
2,596
|
2.4
|
6,230
|
TD28-23-2000-593
|
14.4
|
15.6
|
388
|
1.2
|
466
|
TD28-23-2000-595
|
0.0
|
4.8
|
236
|
4.8
|
1,134
|
TD28-23-2000-596
|
22.8
|
26.4
|
97
|
3.6
|
349
|
TD28-23-2000-597
|
2.4
|
7.2
|
389
|
4.8
|
1,865
|
TD28-23-2000-598
|
7.2
|
9.6
|
96
|
2.4
|
230
|
TD28-23-2000-599
|
0.0
|
7.2
|
323
|
7.2
|
2,323
|
TD28-23-2000-600
|
1.2
|
6.0
|
156
|
4.8
|
749
|
TD28-23-2000-621
|
6.0
|
7.2
|
102
|
1.2
|
122
|
TD28-23-2000-624
|
7.2
|
12.0
|
375
|
4.8
|
1,798
|
TD28-23-2000-624
|
13.2
|
14.4
|
76
|
1.2
|
91
|
Underground YAK
|
YAKD-23-1950-174
|
6.0
|
8.4
|
791
|
2.4
|
1,898
|
YAKD-23-1950-174
|
13.2
|
14.4
|
80
|
1.2
|
96
|
YAKD-23-1950-175
|
7.2
|
18.0
|
1,168
|
10.8
|
12,618
|
YAKD-23-1950-175
|
20.4
|
26.4
|
122
|
6.0
|
732
|
YAKD-23-1950-176
|
6.0
|
9.6
|
160
|
3.6
|
576
|
YAKD-23-1950-176
|
14.4
|
15.6
|
166
|
1.2
|
199
|
YAKD-23-1950-177
|
25.2
|
28.8
|
657
|
3.6
|
2,365
|
YAKD-23-1950-178
|
8.4
|
10.8
|
858
|
2.4
|
2,059
|
YAKD-23-1950-179
|
0.0
|
1.2
|
190
|
1.2
|
228
|
YAKD-23-1950-179
|
44.4
|
46.8
|
169
|
2.4
|
406
|
YAKD-23-2000-169
|
9.6
|
13.2
|
326
|
3.6
|
1,174
|
YAKD-23-2000-169
|
21.6
|
22.8
|
338
|
1.2
|
406
|
YAKD-23-2000-170
|
4.8
|
7.2
|
143
|
2.4
|
342
|
YAKD-23-2100-181
|
18.0
|
19.2
|
868
|
1.2
|
1,042
|
YAKD-23-2100-184
|
18.0
|
20.4
|
2507
|
2.4
|
6,018
|
YAKD-23-2100-188
|
8.4
|
10.8
|
263
|
2.4
|
632
|
YAKD-23-2100-188
|
14.4
|
21.6
|
896
|
7.2
|
6,453
|
YAKD-23-2100-190
|
7.2
|
10.8
|
1113
|
3.6
|
4,006
|
YAKD-23-2100-190
|
14.4
|
19.2
|
1231
|
4.8
|
5,906
|
YAKD-23-2100-190
|
25.2
|
26.4
|
144
|
1.2
|
173
|
YAKD-23-2100-191
|
6.0
|
7.2
|
104
|
1.2
|
125
|
YAKD-23-2100-191
|
10.8
|
12.0
|
1212
|
1.2
|
1,454
|
YAKD-23-2100-193
|
9.6
|
10.8
|
502
|
1.2
|
602
|
YAKD-23-2100-193
|
18.0
|
19.2
|
106
|
1.2
|
127
|
YAKD-23-2100-193
|
45.6
|
46.8
|
138
|
1.2
|
166
|
YAKD-23-2100-194
|
9.6
|
12.0
|
300
|
2.4
|
720
|
YAKD-23-2100-195
|
4.8
|
15.6
|
140
|
10.8
|
1,507
|
YAKD-23-2100-195
|
36.0
|
39.6
|
295
|
3.6
|
1,063
|
YAKD-23-2100-197
|
0.0
|
2.4
|
155
|
2.4
|
372
|
YAKD-23-2100-197
|
15.6
|
21.6
|
107
|
6.0
|
642
|
1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time.
|
2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.
Appendix 2 - Mineral Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder Regional (core lengths)
|
DDH No.
|
From
|
To
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Length
|
Cu
|
Pb
|
Zn
|
Ag Eq**
|
TALA
|
AM-22-001
|
113.5
|
115.0
|
0.03
|
8
|
1.5
|
0.36
|
0.11
|
0.14
|
68
|
AM-22-001
|
116.5
|
122.5
|
0.03
|
18
|
6.0
|
0.93
|
0.10
|
0.33
|
163
|
including
|
117.0
|
120.0
|
0.03
|
23
|
3.0
|
1.27
|
0.09
|
0.23
|
205
|
AM-22-001
|
126.0
|
126.5
|
0.03
|
9
|
0.5
|
0.37
|
0.02
|
0.03
|
61
|
AM-22-001
|
127.5
|
128.0
|
0.03
|
16
|
0.5
|
0.42
|
0.02
|
0.06
|
77
|
AM-22-001
|
135.5
|
137.0
|
0.03
|
13
|
1.5
|
0.46
|
0.01
|
0.10
|
81
|
AM-22-001
|
149.0
|
150.5
|
0.03
|
6
|
1.5
|
0.32
|
0.03
|
0.08
|
55
|
AM-22-002
|
183.0
|
184.0
|
0.03
|
8
|
1.0
|
0.01
|
0.94
|
1.52
|
124
|
AM-22-002
|
240.0
|
241.5
|
0.03
|
8
|
1.5
|
0.03
|
0.01
|
0.83
|
59
|
AM-22-002
|
250.5
|
253.0
|
0.03
|
4
|
2.5
|
0.01
|
0.11
|
0.92
|
61
|
AM-22-002
|
255.0
|
256.5
|
0.03
|
4
|
1.5
|
0.01
|
0.16
|
0.83
|
58
|
AM-22-002
|
260.0
|
261.0
|
0.03
|
24
|
1.0
|
1.17
|
0.02
|
0.05
|
182
|
AM-22-003
|
33.0
|
34.0
|
0.03
|
8
|
1.0
|
0.03
|
0.30
|
1.82
|
122
|
AM-22-003
|
35.5
|
37.0
|
0.03
|
20
|
1.5
|
0.84
|
0.14
|
0.56
|
166
|
AM-22-003
|
42.0
|
43.0
|
0.03
|
16
|
1.0
|
0.66
|
0.08
|
0.27
|
122
|
AM-22-003
|
45.0
|
46.0
|
0.03
|
4
|
1.0
|
0.01
|
0.17
|
0.88
|
61
|
AM-22-004
|
0.0
|
207.0
|
0.00
|
0
|
207.0
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
NSR
|
0
|
AM-22-005
|
0.0
|
57.0
|
0.00
|
0
|
57.0
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
NSR
|
0
|
AM-22-006
|
103.5
|
106.5
|
0.03
|
8
|
3.0
|
0.39
|
0.12
|
0.48
|
90
|
AM-22-007
|
0.0
|
216.5
|
0.00
|
0
|
216.5
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
NSR
|
0
|
AM-22-008
|
200.0
|
201.0
|
0.00
|
0
|
1.0
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
NSR
|
0
|
AM-22-013
|
0.0
|
250.0
|
0.00
|
0
|
250.0
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
NSR
|
0
|
AM-22-018
|
0.0
|
161.5
|
0.00
|
0
|
161.5
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
NSR
|
0
|
AM-22-019
|
142.5
|
144.0
|
0.03
|
8
|
1.5
|
0.30
|
0.05
|
0.24
|
64
|
AM-22-021
|
8.5
|
10.0
|
0.03
|
76
|
1.5
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
80
|
AM-22-021
|
166.0
|
171.5
|
0.03
|
5
|
5.5
|
0.08
|
0.12
|
1.24
|
89
|
AM-23-009
|
0.0
|
184.5
|
0.00
|
0
|
184.5
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
NSR
|
0
|
AM-23-010
|
77.0
|
78.0
|
0.10
|
8
|
1.0
|
0.30
|
0.03
|
0.02
|
58
|
AM-23-011
|
0.0
|
200.0
|
0.00
|
0
|
200.0
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
NSR
|
0
|
AM-23-012
|
166.0
|
166.5
|
0.07
|
4
|
0.5
|
0.50
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
77
|
AM-23-014
|
0.0
|
200.0
|
0.00
|
0
|
200.0
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
NSR
|
0
|
AM-23-015
|
0.0
|
150.0
|
0.00
|
0
|
150.0
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
NSR
|
0
|
AM-23-017
|
142.0
|
144.0
|
0.04
|
8
|
2.0
|
0.66
|
0.01
|
0.02
|
99
|
AM-23-020
|
51.0
|
53.0
|
0.03
|
5
|
2.0
|
0.13
|
0.10
|
1.05
|
83
|
AM-23-022
|
0.0
|
250.0
|
0.00
|
0
|
250.0
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
NSR
|
0
|
IZZA
|
AK-23-001
|
57.5
|
58.0
|
0.12
|
8
|
0.5
|
0.28
|
0.01
|
0.02
|
57
|
AK-23-001
|
69.0
|
70.5
|
0.03
|
4
|
1.5
|
0.64
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
90
|
AK-23-001
|
81.0
|
82.0
|
0.03
|
5
|
1.0
|
0.76
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
107
|
AK-23-002
|
24.0
|
25.0
|
0.03
|
8
|
1.0
|
0.50
|
0.01
|
0.02
|
77
|
AK-23-002
|
49.0
|
50.0
|
0.03
|
9
|
1.0
|
1.21
|
0.01
|
0.02
|
171
|
AK-23-003
|
87.5
|
88.5
|
0.03
|
9
|
1.0
|
0.44
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
70
|
AK-23-003
|
91.5
|
92.5
|
0.03
|
4
|
1.0
|
0.35
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
53
|
AK-23-003
|
117.0
|
117.5
|
0.03
|
3
|
0.5
|
0.42
|
0.01
|
0.02
|
61
|
AK-23-003
|
118.5
|
120.0
|
0.03
|
4
|
1.5
|
0.49
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
71
|
AK-23-006
|
0.0
|
150.0
|
0.00
|
0
|
150.0
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
NSR
|
0
|
ZGOUNDER FAR WEST
|
ZGW-22-01
|
8.5
|
19.0
|
5
|
10.5
|
0.02
|
0.13
|
1.00
|
66
|
ZGW-22-01
|
21.0
|
22.5
|
4
|
1.5
|
0.08
|
0.11
|
0.93
|
68
|
ZGW-22-01
|
25.5
|
26.5
|
1
|
1.0
|
0.01
|
0.05
|
0.86
|
50
|
ZGW-22-01
|
30.5
|
35.0
|
6
|
4.5
|
0.02
|
0.20
|
1.33
|
87
|
ZGW-22-01
|
43.5
|
58.0
|
5
|
14.5
|
0.17
|
0.12
|
0.92
|
80
|
including
|
51.0
|
52.0
|
49
|
1.0
|
1.89
|
0.06
|
0.71
|
336
|
ZGW-22-01
|
104.0
|
110.5
|
2
|
6.5
|
0.02
|
0.11
|
0.99
|
62
|
ZGW-22-01
|
129.5
|
134.0
|
5
|
4.5
|
0.28
|
0.03
|
0.42
|
65
|
ZGW-22-01
|
137.0
|
138.5
|
4
|
1.5
|
0.29
|
0.01
|
0.42
|
65
|
ZGW-22-01
|
153.5
|
155.0
|
4
|
1.5
|
0.48
|
0.01
|
0.03
|
69
|
ZGW-22-02
|
27.5
|
29.0
|
9
|
1.5
|
0.01
|
0.23
|
0.75
|
58
|
ZGW-22-02
|
43.5
|
45.0
|
1
|
1.5
|
0.01
|
0.17
|
0.84
|
53
|
ZGW-22-02
|
73.5
|
75.0
|
1
|
1.5
|
0.24
|
0.07
|
0.67
|
71
|
ZGW-22-02
|
104.5
|
112.0
|
3
|
7.5
|
0.19
|
0.08
|
0.57
|
61
|
ZGW-22-02
|
137.5
|
139.0
|
4
|
1.5
|
0.04
|
0.05
|
3.00
|
173
|
ZGW-22-03
|
53.0
|
57.0
|
3
|
4.0
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.94
|
56
|
ZGW-22-03
|
59.0
|
60.0
|
4
|
1.0
|
0.01
|
0.06
|
0.88
|
55
|
ZGW-22-03
|
64.0
|
65.0
|
8
|
1.0
|
0.02
|
0.15
|
0.77
|
57
|
ZGW-22-03
|
80.5
|
82.5
|
6
|
2.0
|
0.02
|
0.03
|
0.84
|
55
|
ZGW-22-03
|
86.5
|
87.5
|
1
|
1.0
|
0.01
|
0.08
|
0.83
|
50
|
ZGW-22-03
|
101.5
|
102.5
|
5
|
1.0
|
0.07
|
0.03
|
1.66
|
104
|
ZGW-22-03
|
122.0
|
127.5
|
22
|
5.5
|
0.04
|
0.19
|
0.47
|
59
|
ZGW-22-03
|
134.0
|
137.0
|
8
|
3.0
|
0.03
|
0.16
|
0.99
|
71
|
ZGW-22-03
|
138.0
|
139.0
|
4
|
1.0
|
0.08
|
0.07
|
0.62
|
50
|
ZGW-22-03
|
149.0
|
151.0
|
4
|
2.0
|
0.02
|
0.22
|
0.88
|
61
|
ZGW-22-03
|
153.5
|
157.5
|
16
|
4.0
|
0.03
|
0.44
|
1.37
|
108
|
ZGW-22-03
|
163.0
|
179.0
|
6
|
16.0
|
0.07
|
0.14
|
0.87
|
67
|
ZGW-22-03
|
187.5
|
201.0
|
5
|
13.5
|
0.04
|
0.16
|
0.99
|
70
|
ZGW-22-03
|
205.0
|
206.0
|
4
|
1.0
|
0.01
|
0.21
|
0.77
|
54
|
ZGW-22-03
|
209.0
|
216.0
|
12
|
7.0
|
0.40
|
0.11
|
0.84
|
113
|
ZGW-22-03
|
262.0
|
263.0
|
4
|
1.0
|
0.04
|
0.06
|
0.80
|
54
|
ZGW-22-03
|
303.0
|
305.0
|
12
|
2.0
|
0.08
|
0.12
|
1.61
|
113
|
ZGW-22-04
|
116.5
|
119.5
|
6
|
3.0
|
0.34
|
0.01
|
0.22
|
62
|
ZGW-22-04
|
154.0
|
155.5
|
28
|
1.5
|
0.02
|
0.05
|
0.49
|
59
|
ZGW-22-04
|
186.0
|
187.0
|
9
|
1.0
|
0.03
|
0.15
|
1.12
|
78
|
ZGW-22-04
|
197.5
|
203.5
|
36
|
6.0
|
0.02
|
0.19
|
0.94
|
96
|
including
|
201.5
|
203.5
|
66
|
2.0
|
0.03
|
0.10
|
1.32
|
144
|
ZGW-22-04
|
207.5
|
208.5
|
8
|
1.0
|
0.03
|
0.08
|
2.06
|
126
|
ZGW-22-04
|
221.5
|
223.0
|
4
|
1.5
|
0.01
|
0.23
|
0.71
|
51
|
ZGW-22-04
|
224.5
|
253.5
|
9
|
29.0
|
0.33
|
0.11
|
0.85
|
102
|
including
|
238.0
|
241.0
|
43
|
3.0
|
2.54
|
0.06
|
0.44
|
399
|
ZGW-22-06
|
0.0
|
17.5
|
4
|
17.5
|
0.07
|
0.10
|
0.86
|
64
|
ZGW-22-06
|
20.5
|
52.5
|
5
|
32.0
|
0.07
|
0.09
|
1.13
|
78
|
including
|
40.5
|
46.5
|
5
|
6.0
|
0.09
|
0.12
|
1.68
|
111
|
ZGW-22-06
|
54.5
|
55.5
|
1
|
1.0
|
0.01
|
0.20
|
1.22
|
75
|
ZGW-22-06
|
62.5
|
63.5
|
15
|
1.0
|
0.01
|
0.12
|
0.71
|
59
|
ZGW-22-06
|
65.5
|
94.0
|
8
|
28.5
|
0.04
|
0.12
|
0.97
|
69
|
including
|
79.0
|
81.0
|
14
|
2.0
|
0.04
|
0.29
|
1.60
|
115
|
ZGW-22-06
|
97.0
|
182.5
|
12
|
85.5
|
0.06
|
0.21
|
1.22
|
92
|
including
|
116.0
|
127.0
|
12
|
11.0
|
0.09
|
0.39
|
1.77
|
132
|
including
|
160.0
|
165.0
|
15
|
5.0
|
0.09
|
0.31
|
1.91
|
139
|
ZGW-22-06
|
186.5
|
187.5
|
8
|
1.0
|
0.02
|
0.06
|
0.92
|
62
|
ZGW-22-06
|
230.0
|
266.5
|
6
|
36.5
|
0.03
|
0.12
|
1.06
|
71
|
ZGW-22-06
|
268.5
|
269.5
|
1
|
1.0
|
0.13
|
0.06
|
0.62
|
53
|
ZGW-22-06
|
273.5
|
274.5
|
4
|
1.0
|
0.04
|
0.22
|
0.75
|
56
|
ZGW-22-06
|
276.5
|
277.5
|
1
|
1.0
|
0.06
|
0.16
|
0.75
|
54
|
ZGW-22-06
|
280.5
|
281.5
|
8
|
1.0
|
0.07
|
0.16
|
0.85
|
68
|
ZGW-22-06
|
284.5
|
288.0
|
14
|
3.5
|
0.03
|
0.14
|
1.25
|
89
|
ZG-22-76
|
6.0
|
7.5
|
1
|
1.5
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
1.05
|
59
|
ZG-22-76
|
14.5
|
15.0
|
4
|
0.5
|
0.03
|
0.12
|
0.76
|
53
|
ZG-22-76
|
16.5
|
18.0
|
13
|
1.5
|
0.05
|
0.07
|
0.64
|
57
|
ZG-22-76
|
22.0
|
23.0
|
4
|
1.0
|
0.05
|
0.12
|
0.70
|
52
|
ZG-22-76
|
34.0
|
35.0
|
9
|
1.0
|
0.03
|
0.02
|
0.73
|
53
|
ZG-22-76
|
37.0
|
42.0
|
7
|
5.0
|
0.04
|
0.06
|
0.78
|
56
|
ZG-22-76
|
60.5
|
61.5
|
12
|
1.0
|
0.02
|
0.15
|
0.57
|
50
|
ZG-22-76
|
140.0
|
141.0
|
4
|
1.0
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.88
|
53
|
1
|
Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time.
|
2
|
Ag equivalent is based on a 100% recovery with the following ratio: 1 g/t Au: 93.4 g/t Ag; 1% Cu:130.4 Ag; 1% Pb: 31.8 Ag;
Appendix 3 - Drillhole Coordinates of Zgounder Regional Program (completed holes)
|
DDH No.
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
Elevation
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
Length
|
Area
|
AK-23-001
|
628247
|
3418764
|
2107
|
270
|
-50
|
180.0
|
IZZA
|
AK-23-002
|
628236
|
3418914
|
2078
|
270
|
-50
|
118.4
|
IZZA
|
AK-23-003
|
628304
|
3418913
|
2083
|
270
|
-50
|
200.0
|
IZZA
|
AK-23-004
|
628211
|
3418764
|
2114
|
270
|
-47
|
130.0
|
IZZA
|
AK-23-005
|
629774
|
3418354
|
2041
|
90
|
-50
|
200.0
|
IZZA
|
AK-23-006
|
629886
|
3418354
|
2030
|
90
|
-50
|
150.0
|
IZZA
|
AK-23-007
|
629928
|
3417175
|
2200
|
90
|
-50
|
200.0
|
IZZA
|
AM-22-001
|
619508
|
3413141
|
2111
|
140
|
-50
|
258.0
|
TALA
|
AM-22-002
|
619449
|
3413210
|
2115
|
140
|
-50
|
350.0
|
TALA
|
AM-22-003
|
619659
|
3412969
|
2112
|
140
|
-50
|
211.0
|
TALA
|
AM-22-004
|
619367
|
3413000
|
2091
|
140
|
-50
|
207.0
|
TALA
|
AM-22-005
|
619554
|
3412865
|
2098
|
140
|
-50
|
66.0
|
TALA
|
AM-22-006
|
619996
|
3413124
|
2252
|
140
|
-50
|
164.0
|
TALA
|
AM-22-007
|
619605
|
3413028
|
2079
|
139
|
-50
|
216.5
|
TALA
|
AM-22-008
|
619452
|
3412903
|
2073
|
141
|
-50
|
201.0
|
TALA
|
AM-22-013
|
619960
|
3413167
|
2250
|
140
|
-50
|
250.0
|
TALA
|
AM-22-018
|
619844
|
3413025
|
2189
|
140
|
-50
|
161.5
|
TALA
|
AM-22-019
|
619808
|
3413068
|
2177
|
140
|
-50
|
234.0
|
TALA
|
AM-22-021
|
620157
|
3413214
|
2324
|
140
|
-50
|
250.0
|
TALA
|
AM-23-009
|
620014
|
3414578
|
2169
|
160
|
-50
|
184.5
|
TALA
|
AM-23-010
|
619986
|
3414654
|
2194
|
160
|
-50
|
200.0
|
TALA
|
AM-23-011
|
619950
|
3414752
|
2226
|
160
|
-50
|
200.0
|
TALA
|
AM-23-012
|
619916
|
3414846
|
2250
|
160
|
-50
|
200.0
|
TALA
|
AM-23-014
|
620921
|
3415312
|
2236
|
160
|
-50
|
200.0
|
TALA
|
AM-23-015
|
621009
|
3415054
|
2199
|
150
|
-50
|
150.0
|
TALA
|
AM-23-017
|
620890
|
3415397
|
2230
|
160
|
-50
|
205.0
|
TALA
|
AM-23-020
|
620196
|
3413166
|
2307
|
141
|
-50
|
150.0
|
TALA
|
AM-23-022
|
620986
|
3415126
|
2212
|
160
|
-50
|
250.0
|
TALA
|
TA-23-001
|
617327
|
3419118
|
2292
|
270
|
-50
|
150.0
|
TALMOUDAT
|
TA-23-002
|
617389
|
3419118
|
2299
|
270
|
-50
|
250.0
|
TALMOUDAT
|
TA-23-003
|
617427
|
3419556
|
2296
|
270
|
-50
|
250.0
|
TALMOUDAT
|
ZGW-22-01
|
618816
|
3404169
|
1965
|
180
|
-47
|
277.8
|
ZGOUNDER
|
ZGW-22-02
|
618841
|
3404202
|
1946
|
180
|
-47
|
284.7
|
ZGOUNDER
|
ZGW-22-03
|
618917
|
3404224
|
1930
|
180
|
-47
|
351.2
|
ZGOUNDER
|
ZGW-22-04
|
618916
|
3404280
|
1918
|
180
|
-47
|
362.0
|
ZGOUNDER
|
ZGW-22-06
|
619059
|
3404188
|
1990
|
180
|
-50
|
300.0
|
ZGOUNDER
|
ZG-22-76
|
619059
|
3404110
|
1968
|
180
|
-50
|
192.5
|
ZGOUNDER
SOURCE Aya Gold & Silver Inc.
Contact
Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA, President & CEO, benoit.lasalle@ayagoldsilver.com; Alex Ball, VP, Corporate Development & IR, alex.ball@ayagoldsilver.com