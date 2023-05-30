Japan Gold Closes Second and Third Tranche of Financing

Vancouver, May 30, 2023 - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV:JG) (OTCQB:JGLDF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the second and third tranches of a non-brokered private placement of common shares ("Shares") of the Company (the "Offering").

In connection with closing of the second tranche of the Offering, investors subscribed for 1,625,000 Shares of the Company at a price of $0.20 per Share, for gross proceeds of $325,000, and in connection with closing of the third tranche of the Offering, the Company issued 525,000 Shares for gross proceeds of $105,000. Together with the first tranche of the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 30,650,000 Shares for gross proceeds of $6,130,000.

In connection with the second tranche of the Offering, the Company paid a total of $4,500 in cash and issued a total of 22,500 finder's warrants to arm's-length finders. The finder's warrants are exercisable at $0.20 per share until May 26, 2024. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the third tranche of the Offering.

The Company intends to use proceeds of the Offering for drilling, drill targeting, advancing the prospect pipeline from the Company's large portfolio of exploration projects, and for general working capital purposes.

The Shares, finder's warrants and the underlying shares issued under the second tranche of the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months expiring on September 27, 2023, and the Shares issued under the third tranche of the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months expiring on September 30, 2023, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused solely on gold exploration across the three largest islands of Japan: Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu. The Company holds a portfolio of 34 gold projects which cover areas with known gold occurrences, a history of mining and are prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization. Japan Gold's leadership team represent decades of resource industry and business experience, and the Company has an operational team of geologists, drillers and technical advisors with experience exploring and operating in Japan.

Japan Gold has a country-wide alliance with Barrick Gold Corp. to jointly explore, develop, and mine certain gold mineral properties and mining projects. The Barrick Alliance has completed a successful two-and-a-half-year country-wide screening program of 29 projects and has selected 6 with the potential to host Tier 1 or Tier 2 gold ore bodies for further advancement and 2 more recently acquired projects and 3 project extensions for initial evaluation.

