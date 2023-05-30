PolyMet Announces Site Readiness Initiative For NorthMet Project

St. Paul, May 30, 2023 - PolyMet Mining Corp. (TSX: POM) (NYSE American: PLM) ("PolyMet" or the "company"), announces its NewRange Copper Nickel joint venture ("NewRange") has commenced work at NorthMet to ready the site for construction when the clean energy minerals project is approved.

Estimated to cost US$18M, the work program focuses on preparing the plant site for construction by removing and salvaging steel and other material from the pre-existing concentrator building. The concentrator will be refurbished as part of constructing the NorthMet Project. Up to 120,000 labor hours are expected by as many as 120 union workers, trimming valuable time from the construction schedule once the project receives final approval.

NewRange holds both the NorthMet and Mesaba copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal (PGM) deposits, two globally significant clean energy critical mineral resources located in northeastern Minnesota. NorthMet, once developed, would be Minnesota's first copper-nickel-precious metals mine and only the second nickel producing mine in the U.S.

About PolyMet

PolyMet Mining Corp. is a mine development company holding a 50% interest in NewRange Copper Nickel LLC, a joint venture with Teck Resources Ltd.. NewRange Copper Nickel holds the NorthMet and Mesaba copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum group metal (PGM) deposits, two globally significant clean energy mineral resources located in the Duluth Complex in northeast Minnesota. The Duluth Complex is one of the world's major, undeveloped copper, nickel and PGM metal mining regions. NorthMet is the first large-scale project to have received permits within the Duluth Complex. For more information: www.polymetmining.com.

