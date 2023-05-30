Austral Gold Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Sydney, May 30, 2023 - Austral Gold Ltd. (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) ("Austral" or "the Company") advises that shareholders of the Company passed all resolutions in the Notice of Meeting dated 28 April 2023 at the General Meeting held today at 8:30am (AEST) by way of poll.

A summary of proxy votes and the number of votes cast on each poll is attached, in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001.

Release approved by the Company Secretary of Austral Gold, Chelsea Sheridan.

About Austral Gold

Austral Gold is a growing gold and silver mining producer building a portfolio of quality assets in the Americas. Austral continues to lay the foundation for its growth strategy by advancing its attractive portfolio of producing and exploration assets.

OPERATIONS

Guanaco and Amancaya mines, Antofagasta Province, Chile (100% interest) Open pit and underground. 2023 Forecast: 34,000-38,000 gold equivalent ounces.

Casposo/Manantiales Mine Complex, San Juan Province, Argentina (100% interest) Gold and silver mine currently in care and maintenance. Strategy is to restart profitable mining operations.

EXPLORATION

CHILE

Paleocene Belt, Chile

Guanaco District

Amancaya District

Las Pampa District

ARGENTINA

Triassic Choiyoi Belt

Indio Belt

Deseado Massif

EQUITY INVESTMENTS

Unico Silver Limited, an ASX listed company

Pampa Metals Corp., a CSE listed company

Ensign Minerals Inc., private vehicle, Utah, USA

Rawhide Mine, private vehicle, Fallon, Nevada, USA

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close) Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable) Resolution

Result Resolution Resolution

Type For Against Proxy's

Discretion Abstain For Against Abstain* Carried /

Not Carried 1 Adoption of Remuneration Report Ordinary 13,138,260

81.88% 2,579,149

16.07% 329,207

2.05% 431,984,708 13,467,467

83.93% 2,579,149

16.07% 431,984,708 Carried 2 Re-Election of Director - Mr Wayne Hubert Ordinary Withdrawn 3 Re-Election of Director - Mr Eduardo Elsztain Ordinary 446,800,310

99.87% 457,608

0.10% 151,207

0.03% 622,199 447,301,517

99.90% 457,608

0.10% 622,199 Carried 4 Re-Election of Director - Mr Saul Zang Ordinary 446,799,623

99.87% 457,985

0.10% 149,207

0.03% 624,508 447,298,830

99.90% 457,985

0.10% 624,508 Carried 5 Re-Election of Director - Mr Pablo V. Del Carril Ordinary 446,676,375

99.84% 581,233

0.13% 149,207

0.03% 624,508 447,175,582

99.87% 581,233

0.13% 624,508 Carried 6 Re-Election of Director - Mr Robert Trzebski Ordinary 446,676,375

99.84% 581,233

0.13% 149,207

0.03% 624,508 447,175,582

99.87% 581,233

0.13% 624,508 Carried 7 Re-Election of Director - Mr Ben Jarvis Ordinary 446,709,547

99.85% 559,061

0.12% 149,207

0.03% 613,508 447,208,754

99.88% 559,061

0.12% 613,508 Carried 8 Approval of 10% Capacity to Issue Equity Securities Ordinary 444,697,874

99.35% 2,757,934

0.62% 149,207

0.03% 426,310 445,197,081

99.38% 2,757,934

0.62% 426,310 Carried 9 Issue of Unlisted Options under Austral Gold Ltd. Stock Incentive Plan to Mr Wayne Hubert Ordinary Withdrawn 10 Issue of Unlisted Options under Austral Gold Ltd. Stock Incentive Plan to Mr Eduardo Elsztain Ordinary 13,056,431

81.50% 2,860,379

17.85% 104,207

0.65% 432,010,308 13,160,638

82.15% 2,860,379

17.85% 432,010,308 Carried 11 Issue of Unlisted Options under Austral Gold Ltd. Stock Incentive Plan to Mr Saul Zang Ordinary 13,056,431

79.69% 2,860,379

17.46% 466,511

2.85% 431,648,004 13,522,942

82.54% 2,860,379

17.46% 431,648,004 Carried 12 Issue of Unlisted Options under 13,056,431 2,860,379 466,511 431,648,004 13,522,942 2,860,379 431,648,004 Carried





* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

