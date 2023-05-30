Menü Artikel
NioCorp Announces Filing of Quarterly Financial Statements

12:02 Uhr  |  Accesswire

CENTENNIAL, May 30, 2023 - NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NB)(TSX:NB) announced today that it filed its quarterly financial statements for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023, the related management's discussion and analysis, and the CEO and CFO certifications relating to the quarterly financial statements on The System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") on May 30, 2023.

NioCorp also submitted its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2023 for filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 30, 2023.

Contact Jim Sims, Corporate Communications Officer, NioCorp Developments Ltd., (720) 334-7066, jim.sims@niocorp.com

About NioCorp

NioCorp is developing a critical minerals project in Southeast Nebraska that is expected to produce niobium, scandium, and titanium, subject to the receipt of sufficient project financing. The Company also is evaluating the potential to produce several rare earths from the Elk Creek Project. Niobium is used to produce specialty alloys as well as High Strength, Low Alloy steel, which is a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural, and pipeline applications. Scandium is a specialty metal that can be combined with Aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and improved corrosion resistance. Scandium is also a critical component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells. Titanium is used in various lightweight alloys and is a key component of pigments used in paper, paint and plastics and is also used for aerospace applications, armor, and medical implants. Magnetic rare earths, such as neodymium, praseodymium, terbium, and dysprosium are critical to the making of Neodymium-Iron-Boron magnets, which are used across a wide variety of defense and civilian applications.

