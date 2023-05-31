Avante Initiates Sampling at TL Nickel Property

Vancouver, May 31, 2023 - Avante Mining Corp. (TSXV: AVA) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a targeted resampling program on the historic core samples from the TL Nickel Property located 50km northwest of the Voisey's bay mine in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada (the "Property"). This initiative forms a critical component of the preparatory work for a drilling project scheduled for 2023.

The Company gained access to the core storage facility in Happy Valley - Goose Bay, NL, managed by the Province of Newfoundland & Labrador where all the historical core for the Property is stored. The focus of the program is to identify geological controls on mineralization and gain important information from intervals lacking complete assays for critical elements such as cobalt, platinum, palladium, and gold. This includes a detailed review of diamond drill core samples from the Long Pond and All-About-It zones.

Historic Grade Highlights being investigated in further detail:

C1-2 (Long Pond): Historic grade of 0.72% Ni, 0.38% Cu over 3.72m

C1-4 (Long Pond): Historic grade of 0.63% Ni, 0.35% Cu over 3.48m

C3-2 (All-About-It): Historic Grade of 0.47% Ni, 0.16% Cu over 23.7m

Other Drilling Highlights with existing complete assays include:

08-LP-55 (Long Pond): 0.80% Ni, 0.85% Cu, 0.03% Co, 0.36 g/t PGE + Au over 14m

08-AA-60 (All About-it): 1.02% Ni, 0.51% Cu, 0.03% Co, 0.35 g/t PGE + Au over 14m

08-AA-62 (All About-it): 0.42% Ni, 0.19% Cu, 0.02% Co, 0.19 g/t PGE + Au over 36m

08-NB-64 (No Baccy): 0.75% Ni, 0.22% Cu, 0.02% Co, 0.32 g/t PGE + Au over 6m

CEO of Avante Mining, Adrian Smith, shared, "This pre-emptive resampling allows us to gain valuable insight into the geology controlling the distribution of mineralization within the system. It not only aids in verifying historic grades but also allows us to gain insight into the distribution of these overlooked critical elements. This work represents a small but important step and will be incorporated into our geological modeling and targeting for the planned 2023 field work and drilling program."

Historic drilling in the Property focused on at-surface, shallow-targets along two NNW-trending EM anomalies associated with steeply dipping mafic dykes. Minimal work has been done to understand the deeper-seated structural architecture or the potential of sulfide accumulations within the feeder source such as that observed within the Voisey's Bay Intrusive Suite 50 km southeast of the TL Nickel property. The forthcoming 2023 field season will focus on deepening our understanding of the near-surface system, along with the potential of deeper-seated structures and mineralization through a combination of mapping, geophysics, and drilling.

A total of 32 samples have been collected from three holes, and samples have been submitted to Eastern Analytical, an ISO 17025 certified lab, accredited and operating independently of Avante, for comprehensive analysis. The results of this resampling program are anticipated to be announced in the coming weeks along with further updates of the planned 2023 exploration program.

Acknowledgements go to Glen Penny, Department of Industry, Energy & Technology for accommodating ArcPacific with respect to the Government of Newfoundland & Labrador's Core Storage Program.

About the TL Nickel Property

The Property is located 50km northwest from the Voisey's Bay mine in the Churchill Province of Labrador and consists predominately of quartz-feldspathic and metasedimentary gneisses derived from plutonic and sedimentary rocks. The rocks are intruded by the multi-phase, Nain Plutonic Suite (NPS) composed primarily of anorthosite, troctolite, diorite and granitoids.

Following the discovery of Voisey's Bay deposit, enhanced regional prospecting led to the discovery of three pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite-pyrite showings located on the Property, namely, the Long Pond, All About-it, and No Baccy. Initial surface grab samples from the Long Pond and All About-it Showings returned up to 1.36% Ni and 0.58% Cu, and 1.05% Ni and 1.53% Cu respectively. Initial chip sampling at the No Baccy Showing returned up to 0.71% Ni and 0.85% Cu over 2.3 metres (Saunders & Scott, 2003). Work continued on the Property through 1995-1996 and 2001-2008 which resulted in the identification of a primary mineralized corridor occurring over approximately 2.5 kilometres centered on the Property.

Disclosure

The results presented in this release are considered historic in nature. The qualified person for the company has not verified the historic sample analytical data disclosed within this release. While the company has obtained all historic records, including analytical data from the previous owners of the property and from various government databases, the company has not independently verified the results of the historic sampling.

Adrian Smith, PGeo, is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 for the aforementioned project. The qualified person is a member in good standing of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists Newfoundland and Labrador (PEGNL) and is a registered professional geoscientist (PGeo). Mr. Smith has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed herein.

About Avante Mining Corp.

Avante Mining Corp. (TSXV: ACP) is a Canadian based exploration company. Avante owns the option for 100% interest in the TL Nickel Project, 50km from the world class Voisey's Bay Nickel mine in Labrador, Canada, which includes nickel grades in excess of 1% Nickel. The company also owns the LMSL Copper Gold & Silver Project in British Columbia, and holds other highly prospective exploration projects in Canada. The Company is focused on creating shareholder value through new discoveries and strategic development of its mineral properties. For further information, please visit http:/avantemining.com/.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Avante Mining Corp. undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Adrian Smith, CEO and Director

Contact 604-687-2038

Adrian Smith asmith1661@gmail.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168103