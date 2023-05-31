Renforth Identifies an Initial 11 Rare Element Enriched Anomalies at Surimeau

J J Minerals Inc. has identified 11 peraluminous rare - Pickering, Ontario - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") would like to update shareholders on the Company's rare element exploration program at Surimeau.

Renforth commissioned J J Minerals Inc. of Sudbury, ON to author "Report on the Interpretation of Lithium Assays on Surimeau Property, Malartic, Quebec, Canada" in order to aid Renforth in planning the summer 2023 prospecting season for lithium at our wholly owned, and underexplored, ~330 sq. km. Surimeau property.

Renforth conducted grab sampling and mapping on the Surimeau Property May to July 2022. A total of 229 samples were described and sent for assay. This mapping and sampling program focused on the southern part of the Surimeau property along the metasedimentary and Decelles Reservoir Batholith contact. Eleven Anomalies (A to K) were identified based on elevated Li, Rb, Cs, Be, Nb, Ta and Sn contents within the assayed samples (Figure 1). In addition, a review of MERN's outcrop mapping was undertaken, focused on the northern metasedimentary-Decelles Reservoir Batholith contact area from Vision's Cadillac spodumene pegmatites, along the contact to the southeast edge of the Surimeau property.

Of the eleven rare-element anomalies identified by J J Minerals, Anomaly clusters A and D have the most potential to host lithium mineralization and are recommended for stripping.

Anomaly Cluster A has a 150 m strike length trending northwest-southeast with increasing Li, Be, Nb and Ta contents increasing from the NW to SE based on 11 assayed grab samples collected by Renforth. The pegmatitic granite samples are enriched in rare-elements and contain coarse-grained muscovite and tourmaline clots which are indicator minerals for lithium pegmatites. Anomaly A is located within metasedimentary rocks about 0.5 km north of the contact with the Decelles Reservoir Batholith. The NW-SE trend of Anomaly A is the same orientation as Vision Lithium's Cadillac spodumene dykes.

Anomaly Cluster D has a 440 m strike length trending east-west. The pegmatitic granites enriched in Rb, Be, Nb and Ta consistently contain coarse-grained muscovite based on 8 assayed grab samples collected by Renforth. The rare-element enrichment and the presence of coarse-grained muscovite are indicators for lithium pegmatites. Cluster D plots within the Decelles Reservoir Batholith which is the same setting as Vision Lithium's Cadillac spodumene pegmatites.

Based on a review of Renforth and MERN sampling data sets, J J Minerals identified three exploration targets on the property:

Within 1 km of the contact between the metasedimentary rocks and the Decelles Reservoir Batholith on both sides of the contact. The biotite granite bodies north of the metasedimentary-Decelles Reservoir Batholith contact. Anomalies E and J occur in the metasedimentary rocks and granitic batholith rocks, respectively, both are near diabase dykes. The diabase dykes are regional deep-seated structures that could act as pegmatitic fluid pathways. The orientation of the Cadillac spodumene pegmatite dykes are NW-SE which is the same orientation as the regional diabase dykes.

Follow up recommendations include stripping two of the Anomaly Clusters A and D and exploring unexplored target areas on the property.

"This report, authored by rare element pegmatite experts, demonstrates that there is lithium potential at Surimeau, which we will explore. Lithium is another facet to Surimeau, adding to our ~29km of magnetic structures bearing nickel polymetallic mineralization and our copper discovery in the north of the ~330 sq. km property. We look forward to learning more about lithium on our property with our work this summer" states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.

The prospective metasedimentary/batholith contact, which forms the bottom portion of the Surimeau property, is approximately 24km in length, with limited exploration historically and by Renforth using logging road access over approximately 16km of the strike length, the balance is unexplored (Figure 2). A review of satellite imagery for the unexplored areas provides targets for pegmatite prospecting.

Renforth will have a field crew deployed in early June to commence prospecting and mapping both the 11 identified anomalies and the unexplored target area pegmatites.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1 Rare-element anomaly for Surimeau Property.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2 Descelles Batholith boundary and Renforth sample locations.

Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton PGeo, OGQ a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101.

