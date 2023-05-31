Menü Artikel
VVC - Warrant Exercise Proceed & Debt Settlement

21:07 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, May 31, 2023 - VVC Exploration Corp., dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company") announces the extension for 2 additional years of certain warrants expiring on June 8, 2023, subject to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval.

As such, the Company has applied to the TSXV to extend 11,799,000 Series AF warrants until June 8, 2025. The warrants, exerciseable at $0.06 per share, were issued pursuant to a Private Placement which closed on June 8, 2020, and was approved by the TSXV on June 9, 2020.

About VVC Resources
VVC is engaged in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources - specializing in scarce and increasingly valuable materials needed to meet the growing, high-tech demands of industries such as manufacturing, technology, medicine, space travel, and the expanding green economy. Our portfolio includes a diverse set of multi-asset, high-growth projects, comprising: Helium & industrial gas production in western U.S.; Copper & associated metals operations in northern Mexico; and Strategic investments in carbon sequestration and other green energy technologies. VVC is a Canada-based, publicly-traded company on the TSXV (TSX-V:VVC) and on the OTC Market (OTCQB:VVCVF). To learn more, visit our website at: www.vvcresources.com.


On behalf of the Board of Directors

Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer


For further information, please contact:
Patrick Fernet - (514) 631-2727
E-mail: pfernet@vvcexploration.com
 or Trevor Burbank - (214) 641-1041
E-mail: trevor@vvcexpl.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

2369 Kingston Road, PO Box 28059 Terry Town, Scarborough, ON M1N 4E7 - Tel: 416-619-5304


Mineninfo

VVC Exploration Corp.

VVC Exploration Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
692618
CA9184061096
www.vvcresources.com
