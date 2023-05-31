Aurum Lake Mining Corporation Announces Resignation Of Director

TSX-V: ARL.P

TORONTO, May 31, 2023 - Aurum Lake Mining Corp. (the "Company") announces that Ms. Terry Wong has resigned from the Board of Directors to focus on other commitments effective immediately.

The Company expresses sincere thanks to Ms. Wong for her efforts and contributions as director of the Company.

About Aurum Lake Mining Corporation

The Company is a capital pool company created under Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). It does not own any assets, other than cash or cash equivalents. The principal business of the Company is to identify and evaluate opportunities for the acquisition of an interest in assets or businesses and, once identified and evaluated, to negotiate an acquisition or participation so as to complete a Qualifying Transaction (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSXV). Any proposed Qualifying Transaction must be approved by the TSXV and, in the case of a non-arm's length Qualifying Transaction, must also receive majority approval of the minority shareholders. Until the completion of a Qualifying Transaction, the Company will not carry on any business other than the identification and evaluation of businesses or assets with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction.

