Resignation of a Director & Nomination of James C. Passin to the Board

MONTREAL, May 31, 2023 - St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE:SX)(OTCQB:SXOOF)(FSE:85G1) would like to report that Mr. Frank Dumas has resigned from his position as a director and Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Effective June 1, 2023, Frank will assume the duties of the newly created position of Vice-President of Business Development of St-Georges. James C. Passin has been recruited to fill the vacancy created by Frank's departure from the Board of Directors and will sit as an independent director.

"(…) Frank is a major asset to the Company, and we are happy that he is staying to help us launch the next stages of development. St-Georges is entering a new phase and will require additional help to tackle the challenges ahead. Since founding the Company in the early 2000s, Frank has been instrumental in its development and success, sometimes at the expense of his personal life. The creation of a Business Development role has been long discussed and is a natural fit for Frank's strengths while he continues to work with the team on our shared objectives (…) During the last week, members of the board had discussions with Frank on the topic of his required reporting. It is expected that all historical reporting should be brought to compliance. The Board will put safety mechanisms in place to avoid a repeat of this situation from any insider of the Company in the future (…) Additionally, we are pleased to welcome James to the Board of Directors of the Company. His extended network and expertise in the financial and energy sector should help us reach milestones faster and he will be a formidable addition to our team. (…)" commented Herb Duerr, St-Georges' President & CEO.

About James C. Passin

James Passin is an entrepreneur and investor with 20 years of experience as a hedge fund and private equity fund manager. James has a deep experience in financing and developing venture-stage companies, having directed and managed a $1 billion+ portfolio during his former role as a fund manager at Firebird Management LLC-affiliated entities FGS Advisors LLC and FG2 Advisors LLC. Mr. Passin has been called a "daredevil investor" by the New York Times and "The Indiana Jones of frontier markets" by the Financial Times.

Mr. Passin is the Co-Founder and CEO of BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV); Chairman of Shiftcarbon, Inc. (CSE: SHFT), Director of Mindset Pharma, Inc. and Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Aduro Minerals Pty Ltd. Mr. Passin is a graduate of the Listed Company Director program, Singapore Institute of Directors; has a Certificate in Corporate Governance; and is a Chartered Market Technician and Member of The CMT Association.

About St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

St-Georges develops new technologies to solve some of the most common environmental problems in the mining sector, including maximizing metal recovery and full-circle battery recycling. The Company explores for nickel & PGEs on the Manicouagan and Julie Projects on Quebec's North Shore and has multiple exploration projects in Iceland, including the Thor Gold Project. Headquartered in Montreal, St-Georges' stock is listed on the CSE under the symbol SX and trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 85G1 and as SXOOF on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com

Visit the Company website at www.stgeorgesecomining.com

For all other inquiries: public@stgeorgesecomining.com

