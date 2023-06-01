Alamos Gold Announces Filing of Base Shelf Prospectus

TORONTO, May 31, 2023 - Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) ("Alamos" or the "Company") today announced that it has filed a base shelf prospectus dated May 31, 2023 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus") with the Ontario Securities Commission, relying on the well-known seasoned issuer exemption, and a corresponding shelf registration statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on Form F-10 (the "Registration Statement"). The Base Shelf Prospectus qualifies the issuance of up to US$500,000,000 (or the equivalent in other currencies) of Class A common shares, debt securities, warrants and subscription receipts (collectively, the "Securities") of the Company, or any combination thereof, in all of the provinces and territories of Canada, and the Registration Statement registers the Securities for offers and sales in the United States using the multijurisdictional disclosure system. The Base Shelf Prospectus is effective for a period of 25 months. The Registration Statement, once it is declared effective by the SEC, will be effective for the remaining duration of the Base Shelf Prospectus.



The Company has filed the Base Shelf Prospectus and Registration Statement to maintain financial flexibility but has no present intentions to undertake an offering of securities under the Base Shelf Prospectus. There is no certainty any Securities will be offered or sold under the Base Shelf Prospectus and/or Registration Statement within the 25-month effective period. Should the Company decide to offer securities during the 25-month effective period, the specific terms, including the use of proceeds, will be set forth in a prospectus supplement to the Base Shelf Prospectus and Registration Statement.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. In addition, we caution you that the Registration Statement relating to the Securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The Securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted in the United States prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos mine in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 1,900 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol "AGI".

All amounts are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

