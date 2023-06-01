Ecora Resources PLC Announces Appointment of Senior Independent Director

Appointment of Senior Independent Director

LONDON, June 1, 2023 - In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.11, Ecora announces that Varda Shine has been appointed as Senior Independent Director with effect from 1 June 2023.

Ms. Shine has been a Non-Executive Director of the Company since August 2021. She is the Chair of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and Nomination Committee.

This announcement follows the Company's previous announcement on 29 March 2023 that the role of Senior Independent Director will be transferred from James Rutherford to Ms. Shine after the 2023 Annual General Meeting, as the Company makes progress towards meeting the targets set out in the FCA policy statement 'Diversity and inclusion on company boards and executive management'.

Mr. Rutherford will continue to serve as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, Chair of the Sustainability Committee and as a member of the Audit, Remuneration and Nomination Committees.

