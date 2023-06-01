Executive management change at Yara
Oslo, 1 June 2023: Johan Labby will assume responsibility as EVP Global Plants & Operational Excellence effective 1 July 2023. Pål Hestad will step down from the Group Executive Board and remain in a leadership role within Yara.
As of 1 July 2023, the Yara International ASA Group Executive Board will have the following members:
Svein Tore Holsether, President and CEO
Mónica Andrés Enríquez, EVP Europe
Chrystel Monthean, EVP Americas
Fernanda Lopes Larsen, EVP Africa & Asia
Kristine Ryssdal, EVP & General Counsel
Lars Røsæg, EVP Corporate Development & Deputy CEO
Thor Giæver, EVP & Chief Financial Officer
Solveig Hellebust, EVP People, Process and Digitalization
Johan Labby, EVP Global Plants & Operational Excellence
Contact
Silje Ingeberg Nygaard, Investor Relations
Mobile: (+47) 957 04 843
E-mail: silje.nygaard@yara.com
Tonje Næss, Media Relations
Mobile: (+47) 408 44 647
E-mail: tonje.nass@yara.com
About Yara
Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara's ambition is focused on growing a nature positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.
To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.
Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry's only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2022, Yara reported revenues of USD 24 billion.
www.yara.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.