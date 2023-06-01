VANCOUVER, June 01, 2023 - Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA OTC:MEDAF FWB:1ZY) ("Medaro" or the "Company"), a multi-faceted venture aimed at developing innovative hard rock lithium extraction technologies concurrent with its lithium focused exploration in Canada, is pleased to report new, extremely positive lithium recovery data derived from use of the company's patent-pending spodumene processing technology (the "Technology"). In bench-scale laboratory tests performed recently under mild experimental conditions, application of the Technology culminated in extraction of greater than 95% of the lithium present in two very different ?-spodumene compositions, one very pure (rich in lithium with low ppm concentrations of minor and trace elements), the other relatively impure (comparatively lithium-poor with significant ppm concentrations of minor and trace elements). Further explanation of the work, along with important analytical data and calculated values developed from it, appear below.



Lithium Extraction Results for a High-Purity ?-Spodumene1,2 Subsample ppm Li

in subsample Subsample pair ppm Li in

subsample pair Calculated %

Li leached4 Subsample 1,

unleached 36,400 {Subsample 1, unleached

Subsample 1, leached} 36,400 ppm and 1,470 ppm 96.0 % Subsample 2,



unleached 35,700 {Subsample 1, unleached

Subsample 2, leached} 36,400 ppm and 1,050 ppm 97.1 % Subsample 1,



leached 1,470 {Subsample 2, unleached

Subsample 1, leached} 35,700 ppm and 1,470 ppm 95.9 % Subsample 2,



leached 1,050 {Subsample 2, unleached

Subsample 2, leached} 35,700 ppm and 1,050 ppm 97.1 %

Notes:

1A small batch of granular high-purity ?-spodumene was formed by processing a piece of a large single crystal of spodumene excavated from a mine in the Black Hills of South Dakota, USA-the resulting granular material subsequently being calcined at ~1,050 °C to induce the ?-to-? polymorphic phase transition.

2The values for ppm Li provided in this table, and also the ppm concentrations for other elements listed in Note 3 below-measured by Galbraith Laboratories, Inc. (Knoxville, Tennessee, USA)-were communicated to Medaro in Galbraith Report 147768 dated 5/9/23.

3The following analytically determined ppm concentrations of elements in the two unleached subsamples of the ?-spodumene attest to its high purity: Al, 146,000 and 148,000 ppm; Si, 286,000 and 285,000 ppm; Fe, 923 and 905 ppm; Mn, 413 and 410 ppm; Na, 1,750 and 1,760 ppm; Ca, 705 and 430 ppm; and Mg, 185 and 122 ppm.

4The average of the four values below, and the standard deviation of that average, are 96.5% and ±0.7% respectively.

Lithium Extraction Results for a Low-Purity ?-Spodumene1,2 Subsample ppm Li

in subsample Subsample pair ppm Li in

subsample pair Calculated %

Li leached4 Subsample 1,

unleached 32,500 {Subsample 1, unleached

Subsample 1, leached} 32,500 ppm and 1,190 ppm 96.3 % Subsample 2,



unleached 32,400 {Subsample 1, unleached

Subsample 2, leached} 32,500 ppm and 1,600 ppm 95.1 % Subsample 1,



leached 1,190 {Subsample 2, unleached

Subsample 1, leached} 32,400 ppm and 1,190 ppm 96.3 % Subsample 2,



leached 1,600 {Subsample 2, unleached

Subsample 2, leached} 32,400 ppm and 1,600 ppm 95.1 %

Notes:

1A small batch of granular low-purity ?-spodumene was created using a heavy liquid to separate out grains of the mineral present in a small sample of a large mass of spodumene concentrate manufactured industrially in China, the resulting mineralogically pure mass of ?-spodumene then being calcined at ~1,050 °C to convert the grains in it to the ? crystallographic form.

2The values for ppm Li provided in this table, and also the ppm concentrations for other elements listed in Note 3 below-measured by Galbraith Laboratories, Inc. (Knoxville, Tennessee, USA)-were communicated to Medaro in Galbraith Report 147822 dated 5/10/23.

3The following analytically determined ppm concentrations of elements in the two unleached subsamples of the ?-spodumene reflect its lower purity: Al, 140,000 and 138,000 ppm; Si, 280,000 and 271,000 ppm; Fe, 7,690 and 7,790 ppm; Mn, 1,530 and 1,590 ppm; Na, 2,770 and 2,370 ppm; Ca, 6,500 and 6,530 ppm; and Mg, 2,760 and 2,370 ppm.

4The average of the four values below, and the standard deviation of that average, are 95.7% and ±0.7% respectively.

Assessing the significance of the results presented above, Medaro CTO Dr. Jim Blencoe states: "The extent to which lithium was extracted from the two very different spodumene compositions exceeded my most optimistic expectations. Also, it was surprising and very encouraging to find that relatively high ppm concentrations of iron, calcium, magnesium, etc. in the lower purity spodumene had no discernible effects on the percent of lithium recovered. I believe these two very favorable characteristics of the data fully justify aggressive follow-on work to further assess the viability of the Medaro technology as an alternative to current commercial methods for manufacturing lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide monohydrate, and lithium metal from spodumene concentrates."

Faizaan Lalani, Medaro President, also states: "These recent lithium extraction results are extremely encouraging and strongly support our belief that the Medaro technology will have global applicability."

