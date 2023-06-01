Core Assets Summarizes 2022 Exploration Work Completed at the Silver Lime Project

VANCOUVER, June 1, 2023 - Core Assets Corp., ("Core Assets" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(FSE:5RJ)(OTCQB:CCOOF) is pleased to summarize work completed during the 2022 exploration program at the Silver Lime-CRD Porphyry Project (the "Silver Lime Project" or "Silver Lime"), central Blue Property (the " Blue Property"), Atlin Mining District of NW British Columbia. The Company also announces the extension of the expiry date of certain warrants.

A total of 5,565 metres of exploratory diamond drilling was completed at the Silver Lime CRD-Porphyry Project during the Company's inaugural drilling campaign in 2022. First-pass drilling successfully confirmed the presence of high-grade Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu±Au carbonate replacement (CRD) mineralization at depth, as well as widespread porphyry Mo mineralization and associated mineralized skarn. All surficial mineralized structures targeted in 2022 were confirmed at depth through drilling.

Silver Lime CRD-Porphyry Project 2022 Diamond Drilling Highlights (Table 2):

Grizzly CRD Target: SLM22-011 intersected 5.64m of 254g/t Ag, 5.1% Pb, 4.8% Zn, 0.11% Cu and 0.12g/t Au from 57.36m core depth including 3.15m of 424g/t Ag, 9.1% Pb, 8.3% Zn, 0.20% Cu, and 0.14g/t Au, extending the previously rushed carbonate replacement massive sulphide intercept which included 1.16m of 1,145g/t Ag, 23.2% Pb, 23.5% Zn, 0.52% Cu, and 0.37g/t Ag from 58.54m depth.

Jackie CRD Target: SLM22-001 intersected 21.65m of 23g/t Ag, 1.0% Zn, 1.2% Pb, and 0.08% Cu from surface, including 1.25m of 215g/t Ag, 9.9% Zn, 8.9% Pb, and 0.36% Cu.

Sulphide City Porphyry-Skarn Target: SLM22-015 returned 147.45m of 0.012% Mo from 190.05m depth, within 350m grading 0.008%.

Prospecting and surface sampling in 2022 more than doubled the number of exposed, high-grade carbonate replacement massive sulphide targets at the Silver Lime CRD-Porphyry Project (Figure 1). The Gally, Pete's, Jackie, and Grizzly CRD targets represent zones of considerable massive sulphide carbonate replacement mineralization, whereas the more distal Falcon and Amp targets (further explored in 2022) contain carbonate replacement style mineralization, as well as sediment-hosted Ag-Au vein occurrences. Currently, the Project consists of 7 highly prospective targets that span the complete mineralization spectrum from Porphyry Mo-Cu to Fe-Zn-Cu-Ag massive sulphide skarn and Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu±Au carbonate replacement mineralization, to distal, sediment-hosted Ag-Au bearing quartz veining and Ag-Au-bearing base metal sulphide vein occurrences.

To-date, 700 surface samples (rocks, channels, historic) have been collected across the Project area. The explored extent of the Silver Lime CRD-Porphyry Project currently measures 10KM by 9.5KM and boasts an average surficial grade of 83g/t Ag, 0.22% Cu, 1.8% Pb, 3.4% Zn, and 0.16g/t Au. However, high-grade massive sulphide skarn and carbonate replacement mineralization hosted in carbonate rocks of the Florence Range have been observed outcropping intermittently along trend at the Blue Property for more than 24 KM. This trend extends northwest from the Jackie CRD Target at the Silver Lime Project to the newly designated Kim Skarn Project in the north-central Blue Property (Figure 2). The 25 most significant surface samples collected at the Silver Lime CRD-Porphyry Project are listed in Table 1.

Core Assets' President & CEO Nick Rodway commented, "During the Winter of 2023, the Company contracted Terrane Geoscience Ltd. to complete a desk-based structural analysis of the Blue Property. New insights into the complex geometry of the carbonate host rocks at Silver Lime, in combination with the prospecting and drilling data acquired in 2022, have allowed us to generate an exciting Phase 1 Program for 2023 over 3 high-grade CRD Targets at Silver Lime. A site visit was carried out recently and drilling is scheduled to begin within two weeks. We look forward to providing an update on our plans for the 2023 diamond drilling campaign at the Silver Lime CRD-Porphyry Project very soon."

Table 1: Top 25 Surface Samples at the Silver Lime CRD-Porphyry Project Sample ID Target Year/Source Ag (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Cu (%) Au (g/t) 85855 Jackie CRD Carmac (1990) 4870 0.7 1.2 0.45 - 88339 Falcon Ag-Au Carmac (1990) 2641 2.5 3.3 0.15 3.67 88333 Falcon Ag-Au Carmac (1990) 2101 2.0 2.3 0.10 0.16 152014 Jackie CRD Core Assets (2021) 2020 12.9 2.9 0.16 0.02 152197 Jackie CRD Core Assets (2021) 1530 >20 14.6 0.23 0.87 88390 Falcon Ag-Au Carmac (1990) 1135 0.6 0.7 0.16 0.03 D935050 Gally CRD Core Assets (2022) 1115 8.7 12.2 1.10 0.10 152027 Jackie CRD Core Assets (2021) 1090 >20 5.7 2.00 0.01 CH14-01 Jackie CRD Core Assets (2021) 1080 >20 13.3 0.36 - 88335 Falcon Ag-Au Carmac (1990) 975 1.1 0.9 0.03 6.75 152076 Amp Distal Core Assets (2021) 931 0.4 0.1 0.01 1.17 12883 Jackie CRD Core Assets (2018) 913 >20 1.9 0.61 0.12 152133 Gally South Core Assets (2021) 890 >20 13.1 0.05 0.07 KH-89-41 Jackie CRD Hudson (1989) 864 66.4 0.9 2.75 0.01 152243 Pete's CRD Core Assets (2021) 857 12.3 3.7 0.27 0.01 CH11-01 Jackie CRD Core Assets (2021) 851 >20 9.8 0.29 0.30 152065 Amp Distal Core Assets (2021) 803 1.5 2.1 0.09 2.16 88338 Falcon Ag-Au Carmac (1990) 763 2.0 0.5 0.06 0.08 152056 Amp Distal Core Assets (2021) 689 14.5 17.6 0.17 0.01 152137 Grizzly CRD Core Assets (2021) 672 14.2 1.7 1.55 0.07 D935152 Gally CRD Core Assets (2022) 601 6.9 17.6 0.91 0.10 152227 Jackie CRD Core Assets (2021) 593 >20 3.5 1.86 - 88262 Jackie CRD Carmac (1990) 583 40.8 1.2 2.42 0.02 152183 Grizzly CRD Core Assets (2021) 561 2.4 9.2 0.42 0.04

Sampling Protocol, Quality Assurance & Quality Control

All recovered drill core was transported by helicopter to the core logging facility in Atlin, British Columbia for processing. Down hole surveys were conducted on all drill holes upon termination, using a Reflex Gyro Sprint downhole survey tool equipped with an azimuth positioning capability. Drill core was typically sampled over two-meter intervals and occasionally reduced in areas of higher visual sulphide mineralization. Core samples were cut in half with an electric core saw, bagged, labelled, sealed, and submitted to ALS Minerals preparation facility in Whitehorse, YT with the remaining core stored in Atlin, BC. Half core samples were finely crushed and sieved to <75 microns. Samples were then shipped to ALS Geochemistry in North Vancouver, British Columbia where they were analysed for gold by fire assay with an AA finish, over limits for Ag, Pb Cu and Zn and additional elements were analysed using four acid digestion with an ICP-AES or ICP-MS finish.

Blank rock (siliceous river rock), duplicate, and certified reference materials were inserted into the sample stream for at least every 20 samples. Certified reference materials were acquired from OREAS North America Inc. of Sudbury, Ontario and CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd. of Langley, British Columbia for the 2022 diamond drill campaign.

Figure 2: Map of the Silver Lime and Kim Projects outlining sampling and prospecting progress along a 24 KM trend of intermittently outcropping Florence Range carbonate rocks (limestone/marble) that host significant and high-grade skarn and carbonate replacement mineralization at the Blue Property.

Table 2: 2022 Diamond Drilling Assay Highlights from the Silver Lime CRD-Porphyry Project Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag g/t Cu % Pb % Zn % Au g/t SLM22-001 0.00 21.65 21.65 23 0.08 1.2 1.0 - including 15.71 16.96 1.25 215 0.36 8.9 9.9 - SLM22-002 1.10 6.47 5.37 51 0.19 1.1 4.0 - including 5.00 6.47 1.47 140 0.10 3.3 6.3 - SLM22-003 154.78 155.71 0.93 62 0.06 1.9 1.6 - SLM22-004 190.70 198.60 7.90 47 0.19 0.7 0.4 - including 195.00 197.00 2.00 126 0.60 2.0 0.8 - AND 196.38 197.00 0.62 338 1.55 5.8 2.1 - SLM22-004 335.00 343.00 8.00 7 - - - 0.69 including 335.00 337.00 2.00 6 - - - 5.42 Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag g/t Cu % Pb % Zn % Mo % SLM22-005 32.70 37.21 4.51 50 - 0.3 2.5 0.002 Including 35.52 37.21 1.69 111 - 0.5 5.0 - and 36.65 37.21 0.56 148 0.17 0.4 12.1 - SLM22-005 59.00 62.00 3.00 4 - - 4.0 0.002 Including 60.04 60.60 0.56 7 - - 12.1 0.003 Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag g/t Cu % Pb % Zn % Mo % SLM22-006 74.02 86.36 12.34 4 0.11 - 0.7 0.006 Including 74.02 76.00 1.98 11 0.33 - 3.7 0.004 and 75.00 76.00 1.00 19 0.57 - 5.9 0.003 SLM22-006 277.00 470.00 193.00 2 - - - 0.012 Including 322.00 421.82 99.82 0 - - - 0.016 411.00 421.82 10.82 2 - - 0.1 0.043 417.00 420.50 3.50 1 - - - 0.100 418.82 419.45 0.63 0 - - - 0.385 447.75 470.00 22.25 12 0.10 0.1 0.2 0.007 447.75 456.39 8.64 23 0.15 0.2 0.5 0.001 453.09 456.39 3.30 47 0.25 0.3 1.0 0.002 453.09 455.00 1.91 61 0.25 0.6 1.5 - and 453.09 453.76 0.67 117 0.37 1.3 2.6 - Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag g/t Cu % Pb % Zn % Mo % SLM22-007 33.24 34.45 1.21 6 - - 6.8 - SLM22-007 44.14 58.17 14.03 11 0.16 0.1 1.1 0.005 Including 50.89 58.17 7.28 16 0.23 0.2 1.5 0.007 50.89 55.00 4.11 6 - - 1.7 0.010 and 56.91 58.17 1.26 91 1.39 1.5 1.5 0.007 SLM22-007 96.12 110.63 14.51 3 - - 1.8 0.002 Including 96.12 97.29 1.17 9 0.13 - 11.3 - and 96.12 98.25 2.13 6 0.10 - 6.5 - SLM22-007 297.00 299.05 2.05 10 0.16 - 1.3 0.008 Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag g/t Cu % Pb % Zn % Mo % SLM22-008 151.93 153.00 1.07 11 0.24 - 4.5 0.007 SLM22-008 219.60 220.60 1.00 7 0.18 - 4.2 0.001 SLM22-008 280.32 281.45 1.13 9 0.18 0.10 11.9 - SLM22-008 306.67 309.00 2.33 3 - - 5.3 - Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag g/t Cu % Pb % Zn % Au g/t SLM22-011 57.36 63.00 5.64 254 0.11 5.1 4.8 0.12 Including 57.36 60.51 3.15 424 0.20 9.1 8.3 0.14 and 58.54 59.70 1.16 1145 0.52 23.2 23.5 0.37 SLM22-010 134.04 135.22 1.18 50 0.05 0.7 0.9 - SLM22-010 276.00 278.00 2.00 99 0.18 0.4 1.8 - Including 277.10 278.00 0.90 141 0.14 0.5 2.5 - SLM22-009 124.16 125.75 1.59 33 - 1.2 0.6 - Including 124.66 125.75 1.09 50 - 1.9 0.9 - SLM22-009 143.00 145.23 2.23 63 - 0.6 0.9 - Including 144.50 145.23 0.73 192 - 1.9 2.6 - Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag g/t Cu % Pb % Zn % Mo % SLM22-013 76.50 77.50 1.00 10 0.20 - - 0.014 SLM22-013 171.13 171.86 0.73 40 1.77 0.1 0.1 0.002 SLM22-013 234.62 235.80 1.18 12 0.16 0.1 1.1 0.002 SLM22-013 242.78 243.31 0.53 2 - - 9.0 - Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag g/t Cu % Pb % Zn % Mo % SLM22-014 188.00 289.38 101.38 0.3 - - - 0.013 Including 268.00 280.53 12.53 1 - - - 0.029 273.39 287.00 13.61 0.8 - - - 0.026 and 277.00 279.00 2.00 0.5 - - - 0.137 SLM22-014 401.00 406.05 5.05 0.3 - - - 0.031 Including 405.00 406.05 1.05 0.3 - - - 0.102 Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag g/t Cu % Pb % Zn % Mo % SLM22-015 51.50 57.00 5.50 5 0.09 0.1 0.2 - Including 53.00 55.00 2.00 13 0.19 0.2 0.4 - SLM22-015 121.00 471.00 350.00 0.2 - - - 0.008 Including 190.05 337.50 147.45 0.1 - - - 0.012 216.00 218.00 2.00 0.2 - - - 0.075 259.72 279.00 19.28 0.1 - - - 0.020 and 261.00 268.00 7.00 0.1 - - - 0.027 Assay results are presented as uncut weighted averages and assume 100% metal recovery. Interval widths represent drilled HQ core lengths and true width is unknown currently. All data included has been previously released.

The Company also wishes to announce that it intends to amend the expiry date of 5,506,000 warrants (the "Warrants") issued in connection with the Company's private placement on August 25, 2021. The Company proposes to extend the expiry date of the Warrants from August 25, 2023 to August 25, 2025. All other terms of the Warrants will remain the same.

Two of the directors of the Company are beneficial owners of Warrants and each is considered to be a "related party" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and the amendment to the Warrants is considered to be a "related party transaction" within the meaning of MI 61-101 but the amendment will be exempt from the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.5(b) as the Company's shares are not listed on a specified market and from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration of amendment to the Warrants does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About the Silver Lime CRD-Porphyry Project

The Silver Lime Project is predominantly hosted in carbonate rocks of the Florence Range Metamorphic Suite (ca. 1150Ma). Target limestone and marble host rocks are intercalated with upper amphibolite grade metapeltic rocks, quartzite, and amphibole-bearing gneiss. The protoliths to the metasedimentary units include continentally derived clastic strata and platform carbonate, whereas the amphibole-bearing gneiss is interpreted as probable basaltic flows, sills, dykes, and tuffaceous units related to early rifting of the ancestral North America continental margin (i.e., Mihalynuk, 1999). Younger felsic to intermediate intrusive rocks are also widespread within the project area and range from Triassic to Eocene in age. Widespread Eocene magmatic activity was associated with Cordillera-wide, brittle strike-slip faulting. Eocene volcano-plutonic centres in the western Cordillera are known to host porphyry, skarn, and epithermal-type mineralization extending from the Golden Triangle in NW British Columbia to the Tally-Ho Shear Zone in the Yukon (>100 kilometers).

Currently, the Silver Lime Project consists of 7 highly prospective targets that span the complete mineralization spectrum from Porphyry Mo-Cu to Fe-Zn-Cu-Ag massive sulphide skarn (Sulphide City) and Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu-Au carbonate replacement mineralization (Gally, Pete's, Grizzly, Jackie), to distal, sediment-hosted Ag-Au bearing quartz veining and Au-bearing base metal sulphide vein occurrences (Amp, Falcon). Prospecting and surface sampling in 2022 more than doubled the number of exposed, high-grade carbonate replacement massive sulphide targets at Silver Lime that remain open in all directions and at depth.

References:

Visagie, D. A. (1991). Geochemical & Geological Report on the Willison Creek Claims (ARIS 21162). Vancouver, B.C: Carmac Resources Ltd.

Hudson, K. (1990). Prospecting Report on the Willison Creek Claims (ARIS 20098).

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

Nicholas Rodway, P.Geo, (Licence# 46541) (Permit to Practice# 100359) is President, CEO and Director of the Company, and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Rodway has reviewed and approved the technical content in this release.

About Core Assets Corp.

Core Assets Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in British Columbia, Canada. The Company currently holds 100% ownership in the Blue Property, which covers a land area of114,074 hectares (~1,140 km²). The project lies within the Atlin Mining District, a well-known gold mining camp located in the unceded territory of the Taku River Tlingit First Nation and the Carcross/Tagish First Nation. The Blue Property hosts a major structural feature known as The Llewellyn Fault Zone ("LFZ"). This structure is approximately 140km in length and runs from the Tally-Ho Shear Zone in the Yukon, south through the Blue Property to the Alaskan Panhandle Juneau Ice Sheet in the United States. Core Assets believes that the south Atlin Lake area and the LFZ has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980's. The LFZ plays an important role in mineralization of near surface metal occurrences across the Blue Property. The past 50 years have seen substantial advancements in the understanding of porphyry, skarn, and carbonate replacement type deposits both globally and in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The Company has leveraged this information at the Blue Property to tailor an already proven exploration model and believes this could facilitate a major discovery. Core Assets is excited to become one of Atlin Mining District's premier explorers where its team believes there are substantial opportunities for new discoveries and development in the area.

