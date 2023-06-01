Archer Exploration Announces Attendance at Upcoming Mining Conferences

VANCOUVER, June 1, 2023 - Archer Exploration Corp. (CSE: RCHR) (the "Company" or "Archer") is pleased to announce its participation at two mining conferences in June: 121 Mining Investment Conference on June 5-6 in New York City and THE Mining Investment Event of the North on June 19-21 in Quebec City.

Tom Meyer, President, and CEO will provide an overview of the Company's strategic vision and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investment community who are registered to attend the conferences.

121 Mining Investment New York City

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment New York will be hosting over 80 mining companies and more than 300 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings. This year's event is being held on June 5-6 and any investors who would like to attend 121 Mining Investment New York can register for a free pass here: https://www.weare121.com/121mininginvestment-new-york/register-investor/.

THE Mining Investment Event of the North

THE Event features up to 100 key participating companies, along with industry keynotes and panels over three days. French and English simultaneous translation will be the standard for all speakers, panels, and presentations. A limited number of invitations will be sent to accredited retail investors who will be welcome to view live presentations and attend networking events.

For more information visit: https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/in-person/tier-1-mining-conference/.

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 230,000 incentive stock options to an officer and certain employees of the Company (the "Options"). The Options were granted pursuant to the Company's Equity Compensation Plan, are exercisable at a price of $0.16 for a period of five years from the date of grant and vest in three equal annual instalments commencing on the grant date.

About Archer

Archer Exploration is a Canadian Ni-Cu-Co-PGE focused exploration and development company with an extensive portfolio of assets in Quebec and Ontario, Canada. The Company's flagship asset is the Grasset Project, located within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, with an Indicated Resource of 5.5Mt @ 1.53% NiEq. In addition, the Company holds a strategically significant portfolio of 37 properties and over 300 km2 in the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario.

The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its nickel sulphide properties within its portfolio. Archer's vision is to be a responsible nickel sulphide developer in stable pro-mining jurisdictions. Archer is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically, and with integrity.

