EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: AlsterResearch initiates Coverage

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: AlsterResearch initiates Coverage

15:39 Uhr
Deutsche Rohstoff AG: AlsterResearch initiates Coverage

Mannheim. Deutsche Rohstoff AG has added another well-known address to its circle of analysts: AlsterResearch. The initial coverage was published today in English with a recommendation to buy and a target price of EUR 47.10 for the share. In total, there are now three assessments of the Deutsche Rohstoff AG share, which are freely available on the company's website.

On one hand, Deutsche Rohstoff AG thus broadens the average analysis recommendation (consensus) and, on the other hand, also addresses further addressees, both institutional and private investors in Germany as well as internationally. AlsterResearch will publish a German version soon after the English version.

Jan-Philipp Weitz: "For years, Deutsche Rohstoff AG has pursued the goal of providing transparent information for current and future shareholders that goes beyond the formal requirements of our stock exchange segment. With this step, we are expanding our coverage and thus addressing potential investors. In addition, we have expanded our designated sponsoring, presented comparative IFRS figures for the first time and will again be represented at numerous investor conferences in 2023."


Mannheim, 1 June 2023


Deutsche Rohstoff AG

Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Bergbau
Deutschland
A0XYG7
DE000A0XYG76
www.rohstoff.de
