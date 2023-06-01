Tarku Sees Rise in Investor Awareness Thanks to Social Media Strategy

MONTREAL, June 1, 2023 - Tarku Resources Ltd. (TSXV:TKU()FRA:7TK)(OTCQB:TRKUF) (the "Company" or "Tarku") is pleased to provide an update on its marketing and social media strategy and the results of its efforts to raise awareness within the retail investor community over the last year.

A growing number of studies and articles, such as a recent Forbes article (March 3rd, 2023), show that most young adults and a rising number of older adults get not just their basic information on companies but also their financial advice from social media platforms, hence the Company's decision to complement its marketing efforts with a larger social media presence. Over the last year, the Company has been working on increasing its social media presence to reach current and potential investors in Canada, the United States and Europe, with the help of Global One Media Limited ("Global One"). Global One manages Tarku's social media channels, including distribution of interviews and company news and other similar services.

This initiative, which mainly consists of the sharing of posts, descriptive videos and interviews about the Company's mining projects, have resulted in a significant increase in the number of Tarku followers in the last year, on Facebook (+145%), Instagram (+51%), Twitter (+27%) and LinkedIn (+15%), and an increased presence on YouTube. During the same period, the average daily trading volume of Tarku's shares rose significantly on both its Canadian and U.S. listings, which the Company believes to be linked in part to its social media activity.

Julien Davy, President and CEO of Tarku Resources, said: "We are delighted with the impact our social media campaign has had over the last year. It is important for us to reach as many potential investors as possible around the world and we understand that the various social media platforms play different roles and reach different people. We have seen a marked increase in trading on our stock, which now has greater liquidity. We are also thrilled with the exploration results we have achieved and our success in communicating them to a larger group of potential investors. Social media is by far the most cost-effective means of communicating, with global reach. We are pleased to have Global One as our social media partner and to be able to benefit from their marketing strategy, content creation and execution expertise."

Commenting on the partnership, Bastien Boulay, Managing Partner at Global One Media, said, "With millions of young, savvy investors turning to social media for investment advice, we are very excited to be able to introduce Tarku and enhance the Company's exposure to its target audience, who consume investment information on digital channels such as YouTube, TikTok, Spotify and Instagram. By presenting the information in a way that is relevant to that audience and easy to digest and understand, we aim to help Tarku Resources develop a dynamic online following across their social media channels."

Over the last year, Tarku has significantly improved its presence on various social media platforms to expand its reach to a larger number of investors. On top of its website at www.tarkuresources.com, the Company is active under @TarkuResources on:

About Global One Media

Global One Media is an innovative investor-focused digital marketing agency solving the needs of small and mid-cap listed companies. We deliver creative and effective solutions for brand positioning and strategic communications across all industries, specializing in investor engagement and growth marketing for listed and pre-IPO companies. Using our global network, we help public companies dominate their sector amid the web and social media landscape, tell their story in an engaging manner, and reach millions of investors around the world.

About Tarku

Tarku Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TKU | FRA: 7TK | OTCBQ: TRKUF) is a mining exploration company focused on advancing the development of new discoveries by using modern techniques in favourable mining jurisdictions such as Quebec and Arizona.

In Arizona, within the famous Tombstone District, Tarku owns 100% of the 29 km2 Silver Strike project. Silver Strike has been interpreted by management to have the potential for similar Carbonate Replacement Deposits (CRD) comparable to the Hermosa project, located 80 km west in Santa Cruz County, Arizona, which South32 acquired for USD 1.8 billion in 2018.

In Quebec, Tarku owns 100% of the "Three As" exploration projects (Apollo, Admiral and Atlas) in the Matagami Greenstone Belt, interpreted by management as the eastern extension of the Detour Belt, which has seen recent exploration successes by Midland Exploration, Wallbridge Mining Company and Probe Metals. In addition, the Company owns the MAX Lithium project, located 4 km southwest of Sayona Mining's North American Lithium mine.

On behalf of Tarku Resources Ltd.

Julien Davy,

President and CEO

Tarku contact information:

Email: investors@tarkuresources.com

Website: www.tarkuresources.com

