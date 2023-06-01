EURO Ressources: Results of the annual ordinary general meeting of shareholders held on May 17, 2023

NEWS RELEASE Paris: EUR

RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD ON MAY 17, 2023

PARIS, France, June 1, 2023: EURO Ressources S.A. (EURO) (Paris: EUR) today announced the results of the annual ordinary general meeting of shareholders held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. A total of 32 shareholders were present, represented or have voted by correspondance, holding 56,933,262 common shares of the 62,491,281 common shares making up the stated capital, which represent approximately 91.105 % of the share capital, satisfying the required quorum for the resolutions related to the ordinary general meeting of shareholders. All of the resolutions were passed, except resolution 3 which was rejected.

The results of each resolution are detailed as follows:

Resolution Total number of votes cast Number of shares Votes

In favour

/ % Votes

Against

/ % Votes

Abstaining Approval of the Company's financial statements for 2022 fiscal year

(Resolution 1) 113,336,401 56,933,262 112,316,844

99.10 % 1,019,557

0.90 % 200 Allocation of the results

(Resolution 2) 113,336,401 56,933,262 113,264,030

99.94 % 72,371

0,06 % 200 Approval of the agreements subject to articles L.225-38 et SEQ. of the French Commercial Code

(Resolution 3) 1,036,057 691,109 14,000

1.35 % 1,022,057

98.65 % 200 Ratification of the appointment of Mrs. Yi (Kathy) Xu as director by way of cooptation

(Resolution 4) 112,386,915 56,933,262 112,312,637

99.93 % 74,278

0.07% 949,686 Re-election of Mr. Tim Bradburn as director

(Resolution 5) 112,391,595 56,933,262 112,317,497

99.93 % 74,098

0.07 % 945,006 Re-election of Mr. Ian Smith as director

(Resolution 6) 113,336,601 56,933,262 112,317,497

99.10 % 1,019,104

0.90 % 0 Re-election of Mr. David H. Watkins as director

(Resolution 7) 113,202,101 56,933,262 112,314,997

99.22 % 887,104

0.78 % 134,500 Re-election of Mrs. Yi (Kathy) Xu as director

(Resolution 8) 112,386,915 56,933,262 112,312,637

99.93 % 74,278

0.07 % 949,686 Re-election of Mr. Silviu Bursanescu as director

(Resolution 9) 113,202,101 56,933,262 112,312,817

99.21 % 889,284

0,79 % 134,500 Re-election of Mrs. Susanne Hermans as director

(Resolution 10) 113,204,601 56,933,262 112,314,544

99.21 % 890,057

0,79 % 132,000 Re-election of Mrs. Dorena Quinn as director

(Resolution 11) 113,204,601 56,933,262 112,312,817

99.21 % 891,784

0,79 % 132.000 Approval of the information referred to in article L. 22-10-9 I of the French Commercial Code with respect to the compensations of the directors and officers and included in the corporate governance report

(Resolution 12) 113,333,901 56,933,262 112,314,344

99.10 % 1,019,557

0.90 % 2,700 Compensation and advantages of any kind paid or granted during the year ended December 31, 2022 to the chairman of the board of directors

(Resolution 13) 112,394,215 56,933,262 112,314,344

99.93 % 79,871

0.07 % 942,386 Compensation and advantages of any kind paid or granted during the year ended December 31, 2022 to the directeur général

(Resolution 14) 113,336,401 56,933,262 113,264,030

99.94 % 72,371

0.06 % 200 Compensation and advantages of any kind paid or granted during the year ended December 31, 2022 to the directeur général délégué

(Resolution 15) 113,336,401 56,933,262 113,295,401

99.96 % 41,000

0.04 % 200 Compensation policy of the directors and officers

(Resolution 16) 113,336,401 56,933,262 113,295,401

99.96 % 41,000

0.04 % 200 Re-election of the statutory auditor (Resolution 17) 113,326,721 56,933,262 112,345,715

99.13 % 981,006

0.87 % 9,880 Power for the fulfillment of legal formalities

(Resolution 18) 113,336,601 56,933,262 113,295,601

99.96 % 41,000

0.04 % 0

About EURO

EURO is a French company whose main assets are a royalty on the Rosebel gold mine production in Suriname (the "Rosebel royalty"), a royalty on the Paul Isnard concessions, a silver stream from a subsidiary of Orezone Gold Corporation ("Orezone") and marketable securities. The Rosebel gold mine is 95%-owned by Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd. The existing royalty on Rosebel held by EURO will remain an obligation of IAMGOLD Corporation (« IAMGOLD »). The royalty on the Paul Isnard concessions is a net smelter returns production royalty on future production of the Paul Isnard concessions and an area of interest surrounding the concessions in French Guiana, owned by Orea Mining Corp. The silver stream entitles EURO to receive 50% of the payable silver production over the life of mine on Orezone's Bombore mine, located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

EURO has approximately 62.5 million shares outstanding. At May 17, 2023, IAMGOLD France S.A.S. ("IAMGOLD France"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of IAMGOLD, owned 90% of all issued outstanding shares of EURO. As at May 17, 2023, IAMGOLD France held 56,242,153 shares representing 112,300,344 voting rights or 94.38% of the voting rights of EURO.

Additional information relating to EURO Ressources S.A. is available under EURO's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Requests for further information should be addressed to:

Tidiane Barry Sophie Hallé Directeur Général Directeur Général Délégué Tel : +1 450 677 0040 Tél: +1 450 677 0040 Email: tbarry@euroressources.net Email : shalle@euroressources.net

