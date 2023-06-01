Galiano Gold Announces Annual General And Special Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, June 1, 2023 - Galiano Gold Inc. ("Galiano" or the "Company") (TSX: GAU; NYSE American: GAU) announced today that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") held on June 1, 2023, were duly passed. The results for each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are set out below:

Set the Number of Directors at Six

The resolution to fix the number of directors at six was approved.

Votes for % Votes for Votes Against % Votes Against 155,397,193 99.49 788,896 0.51

Election of Directors

The six nominees listed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 21, 2023, were elected as directors of the Company.

Director Name Votes for % Votes for Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Matt Badylak 141,224,153 99.58 601,363 0.42 Paul N. Wright 141,121,247 99.50 704,270 0.50 Judith Mosely 141,239,944 99.59 585,572 0.41 Michael Price 141,242,060 99.59 583,457 0.41 Dawn Moss 141,182,059 99.55 643,458 0.45 Greg Martin 141,230,572 99.58 594,944 0.42

Approve Amendment of Share Option Plan

The resolution to approve the amendment of the Company's Share Option Plan was approved.

Votes for % Votes for Votes Against % Votes Against 140,793,308 99.27 1,032,207 0.73

Approve Unallocated Entitlements under Share Option Plan

The resolution to approve the unallocated entitlements under the Share Option Plan was approved.

Votes for % Votes for Votes Against % Votes Against 140,751,312 99.24 1,074,203 0.76

Approve Amendment of Share Unit Plan

The resolution to approve the amendment of the Share Unit Plan was approved.

Votes for % Votes for Votes Against % Votes Against 140,889,439 99.34 936,077 0.66

Approve Unallocated Entitlements under the Share Unit Plan

The resolution to approve the unallocated entitlements under the Share Unit Plan was approved.

Votes for % Votes for Votes Against % Votes Against 140,849,123 99.31 976,393 0.69

Appointment of Auditors - EY LLP

EY LLP was appointed as the new auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration paid to EY LLP.

Votes for % Votes for Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 155,406,762 99.50 779,377 0.50

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

The non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved.

Votes for % Votes for Votes Against % Votes Against 140,867,401 99.32 958,115 0.68

A report on all matters voted on at the Meeting has been filed on SEDAR.

About Galiano Gold Inc.

Galiano is focused on creating a sustainable business capable of value creation for all stakeholders through production, exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The Company operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa, jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. Galiano is committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and the health and safety of its employees and neighbouring communities. For more information, please visit www.galianogold.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/galiano-gold-announces-annual-general-and-special-meeting-voting-results-301840574.html

SOURCE Galiano Gold Inc.