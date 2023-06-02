Menü Artikel
Discovery Harbour Announces Approval of Share Consolidation

13:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, June 2, 2023 - Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV: DHR) (OTC Pink: DCHRF) (FSE: 4GW) (the "Company" or "Discovery Harbour") announces that, further to its news release of May 16, 2023, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has approved the consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Shares") on the basis of one new Share (a "Post-Consolidated Share") for every ten currently-outstanding Shares (the "Consolidation"). The Consolidation will become effective at the opening of the market on June 6, 2023. The Company's symbol shall remain as "DHR". Currently a total of 94,509,294 Shares are issued and outstanding. Accordingly, upon the Consolidation becoming effective, a total of 9,450,929 Post-Consolidated Shares, subject to adjustment for rounding, will be issued and outstanding. There is no maximum number of authorized Shares.

The Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare"), will mail letters of transmittal to the shareholders providing instructions on exchanging Share certificates for Post-Consolidated Share certificates. Shareholders are encouraged to send their share certificates, together with their letter of transmittal, to Computershare in accordance with the instructions in the letter of transmittal.

About Discovery Harbour Resources Corp.

Discovery Harbour is focused on sourcing, exploring and developing mineral properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Discovery Harbour Resources Corp.

"Mark Fields"

Mark Fields, B. Sc. (Geology), B.Comm.(Hon.)
President and Chief Executive Officer
Discovery Harbour Resources Corp.
Tel: (604) 681-3170
Fax: (604) 681-3552

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168460


