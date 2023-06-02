Moneta Announces Voting Results from Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders

Toronto, June 2, 2023 - Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (FSE: MOPA) ("Moneta" or the "Corporation") announced the approval of each of the matters set out in the Corporation's Management Information Circular (the "Circular") dated April 18, 2023 at the 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held at the offices of McCarthy Tétrault LLP on June 1, 2023.

The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 62,975,235 representing 61.30% of the Corporation's outstanding shares.

Election of Directors

Each of the following eight director nominees proposed by management in the Circular was elected. The votes were cast as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Sheila Colman 59,912,664 98.01 1,214,322 1.99 Rodney A. Cooper 59,856,941 97.92 1,270,045 2.08 Louis Gariepy 58,549,737 95.78 2,577,249 4.22 Alexander D. Henry 58,040,056 94.95 3,086,930 5.05 Krista Muhr 59,909,414 98.01 1,217,572 1.99 Gary V. O'Connor 56,658,345 92.69 4,468,641 7.31 Josef Vejvoda 58,542,754 95.77 2,584,232 4.23 Blair Zaritsky 56,621,666 92.63 4,505,320 7.37

Appointment of Auditors

BDO Canada LLP was reappointed as auditor of the Corporation and the Directors were authorized to fix the auditor's compensation. Results of the vote were as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 62,352,548 99.06 594,021 0.94

Approval of Articles of Amendment

The passing of a special resolution to amend the Corporation's Articles of Amalgamation as set out in the Circular and in Schedule "B" thereto was approved. Results of the vote were as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 57,919,505 94.75 3,207,481 5.25

Mr. Mark N.J. Ashcroft did not stand for re-election.

Mr. Gary O'Connor, President and Chief Executive Officer remarked, "On behalf of our entire Board of Directors and Management, I would like to thank Mark for his outstanding contributions throughout his time on the Board, including his exceptional dedication in leading our Safety and Sustainability Committee. We wish him every success in his future endeavours."

About Moneta Gold

Moneta is a Canadian-based gold exploration company focused on advancing its 100% wholly owned Tower Gold project, located in the Timmins region of Northeastern Ontario, Canada's most prolific gold producing camp. The September 2022, PEA study outlined a combined open pit and underground mining and a 7.0 million tonne per annum conventional leach operation over a 24-year mine life, with 4.6 Moz of recovered gold, generating an after-tax NPV5% of $1,066M, IRR of 31.7%, and a 2.6-year payback at a gold price US$1,600/oz. Tower Gold hosts an estimated gold mineral resource of 4.5 Moz indicated and 8.3 Moz inferred. Moneta is committed to creating shareholder value through the strategic allocation of capital and a focus on the current resource upgrade drilling program, while conducting all business activities in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Gary V. O'Connor, CEO

416-357-3319

goconnor@monetagold.com

Ardem Keshishian, VP Corporate Development

416-471-5463

akeshishian@monetagold.com

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com. For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.monetagold.com or email us at info@monetagold.com.

