Lundin Mining Announces Filing of 2022 ESTMA Report

TORONTO, June 2, 2023 - (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corp. ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") announces the filing of its 2022 Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act (ESTMA) Report, which can be found on the Company's website at lundinmining.com/investors/corporate-filings/.
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.
The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on June 2, 2023 at 17:00 Eastern Time.
SOURCE Lundin Mining LUMI
Contact Mark Turner, Vice President, Business Valuations and Investor Relations: +1 416 342 5565; Irina Kuznetsova, Manager, Investor Relations: +1 416 342 5583; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations Sweden: +46 8 440 54 50
