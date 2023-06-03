GoviEx Uranium Provides Update on the Sale of the Falea Exploration Project

Vancouver, June 3, 2023 - GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or the "Company"), a mineral resource company specializing in uranium exploration and development in Africa, announces that the agreement with African Energy Metals Inc. ("AEM") for AEM's acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of GoviEx's wholly-owned Malian subsidiary, Delta Exploration Mali SARL ("Delta"), which holds the Falea project in Mali, has been terminated due to the fact that AEM was unable to complete its obligations for closing.

In light of this development, GoviEx retains ownership of the Falea project. GoviEx's primary focus is to concentrate its resources on the development of its two advanced-stage mine-permitted projects, namely Madaouela in Niger and Muntanga in Zambia.

About GoviEx Uranium Inc.

GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia, and its multi-element Falea Project in Mali.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All information and statements other than statements of current or historical facts contained in this news release are forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in GoviEx's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "should," and similar expressions, are forward- looking statements. Information provided in this document is necessarily summarized and may not contain all available material information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include (i) the risk that the Company may not be able to fully realize the anticipated benefits of concentrating its resources on the Madaouela and Muntanga projects, (ii) the risk that future development plans or strategies may be subject to delays, changes, or cancellations. (iii) potential delays due to COVID-19 restrictions; (iv) the failure of the Company's projects, for technical, logistical, labour-relations, or other reasons; (v) a decrease in the price of uranium below what is necessary to sustain the Company's operations; (vi) an increase in the Company's operating costs above what is necessary to sustain its operations; (vii) accidents, labour disputes, or the materialization of similar risks; (viii) a deterioration in capital market conditions that prevents the Company from raising the funds it requires on a timely basis; and (viii) generally, the Company's inability to develop and implement a successful business plan for any reason.

In addition, the factors described or referred to in the section entitled "Risks Factors" in the MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022, of GoviEx, which is available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, should be reviewed in conjunction with the information found in this news release.

Although GoviEx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward- looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance, or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances, or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information in this news release will transpire or occur, or, if any of them do so, what benefits that GoviEx will derive therefrom. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and GoviEx disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

