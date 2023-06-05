Auxico Announces Approval Of Environmental License For Small Scale Open Pit Mining At Minastyc Project In Colombia

MONTREAL, June 5, 2023 - Auxico Resources Canada Inc. (CSE: AUAG) (OTCQB: AUXIF) (the "Company" or "Auxico") is pleased to announce that it has received approval for a temporary, 2-year, environmental license for small-scale open-pit mining from the Colombian Environmental Authority, the Regional Autonomous Corporation of the Orinoqui?a (Corporinoquia). This follows the recent approval of the Environmental Impact Assessment study ("EIA") for the Company's Minastyc property, as announced on April 12, 2023.

The ability to exploit and commercialize the Minastyc property is a key advancement, with timing that coincides well with recent metallurgical testing developments for the separation of light and heavy rare earths. Auxico has demonstrated the ability to process concentrate samples taken from the Minastyc property into light and heavy rare earth commercial concentrates; dysprosium up to 16.1% (concentrated 20 times from its initial feed), and terbium up to 3.42% (refer to press release dated April 20, 2023). Dysprosium, one of the world's most magnetically susceptible elements, along with terbium, are two heavy rare earths crucial for weapons systems as well as EV motors, in order to maintain an electric powertrain magnet's coercivity through repeat cycles of heating and cooling. Only automotive manufacturers with access to heavy rare earths could expect to produce EVs in 2030, while those without them may be selling their EVs factories. Auxico's Minastyc property has one of the highest-grade heavy rare earth deposits globally according to industry expert, Jack Lifton.



Nd Pr Dy Tb Y La Ce Sm Gd Er Light REE 46.9 % 14.0 % 1.0 % 0.49 % 1.1 % 23.1 % 1.3 % 8.7 % 2.8 % 0.2 % Heavy REE 14.9 % 0.0 % 16.1 % 3.42 % 12.4 % 0.0 % 8.5 % 9.8 % 10.3 % 7.5 %

Table 1: Results of the testing on Colombian Minastyc property demonstrate the ability to produce commercial concentrates of light and heavy rare earths, per press release dated April 20, 2023.

The Minastyc Project has received approvals for the exploitation and beneficiation of minerals including Niobium, Tantalum, Vanadium, Zirconium, Tin and Gold, and the noted minerals respective concentrates, per resolution number 500.36.22.2089 from the Colombian Environmental Authority, Corporinoquia, dated December 30, 2022.

This approval and resolution number 500.36.22.2089 authorizes Auxico to execute its first phase of the Minastyc Project, as per regulatory decree No. 1666 issued October 21, 2016, by the Colombian Ministry of Mines and Energy, related to the following mining classification as reference in Table 2.

Classification - Mineral Small scale - Open pit - Less than 150 Hectares Metallics (Tonnes/Year) Up to 50,000 Non Metallics (Tonnes/Year) Up to 50,000 Precious Metals (Gold, Silver, Platinum) Up to 250,000 M3/Year Construction Material Up to 30,000 M3/Year

Table 2: Small-scale mining license classification per the Presidential Decree number 1666 issued on October 21, 2016

Auxico intends to commence a comprehensive and systematic planning phase to initiate operations on the Minastyc property, given the presence of critical minerals including coltan, rare earth elements, tin, along with precious metals. With previously announced test results on samples from pits located on and adjacent to the Minastyc property indicating 33.75-62.13% Tin Oxide content (refer to news release dated June 24, 2021), and following the recent environmental license approval, the Company will focus on further developing tin concentrate operations in Colombia with material sourced from its own property. This development provides the Company with greater material sourcing independence, as a producer, and the ability to swiftly execute on already established off-take agreements such as the previously announced tin concentrate sales agreement with Cuex Metal AG (refer to news release dated August 22, 2023).

The temporary environmental licence issued to Auxico has a validity of two years, pending the approval of a Global Environmental Licence, that will be valid for the life span of the project. Following the issuance of the environmental license for small-scale open-pit mining from the Colombian Environmental Authority, all conditions precedent have been met in order to commence the title transfer of the Minastyc property to Auxico (refer to news release dated May 16, 2022), making it a wholly-owned asset of the Company.

Qualified Person

Mr. Ricardo Sierra, B.Sc. of Science a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM 3078246), is a qualified person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release and in relation to the Minastyc Project in Vichada Colombia. Mr. Ricardo Sierra is an independent technical consultant to Auxico Resources Canada Inc.

About Auxico Resources Canada Inc.

Auxico Resources Canada Inc. ("Auxico") is a Canadian company that was founded in 2014 and based in Montreal, trading on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under symbol AUAG and on the OTCQB Market under symbol AUXIF. Auxico is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia, Brazil, Mexico and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Additional information on Auxico can be found on the Company's website (www.auxicoresources.com) or on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under "Auxico Resources Canada Inc."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

« signed. » « signed. » Pierre Gauthier Mark Billings CEO & President, Auxico Resources Canada Inc. Chairman, Auxico Resources Canada Inc. pg@auxicoresources.com mb@auxicoresources.com Cell: +1 514 299 0881 Cell: +1 514 296 1641

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

