Andean Precious Metals Demonstrates ESG Leadership with Receipt of ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and RMI Certifications

Toronto, June 5, 2023 - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: APM) (OTCQX: ANPMF) ("Andean" or the "Company"), a precious metals producer, is pleased to announce that its Bolivian operation, Empresa Minera Manquiri, S.A., has achieved ISO 45001:2018 certification on the back of a successful audit of its occupational health and safety management system by DNV Business Assurance. This follows receipt of ISO 14001:2015 in March and the Responsible Minerals Initiative ("RMI") certification last month.

Obtaining these certifications marks a significant milestone in Andean's mission to further embed ESG considerations throughout its operations. It also demonstrates Andean's steadfast commitment to key stakeholders and the planet by continuously evaluating and improving health, safety and environmental processes to ensure Andean's business meets the highest standards. The Company's commitment is detailed in its sustainability framework, which defines its approach to environmental stewardship, maintaining its social licence to operate, and upholding governance protocols that protect Andean's employees, contractors and suppliers.

ISO 14001 environmental management systems is an international set of standards that aims to promote effective environmental management systems in organizations by providing cost-effective tools allowing for best practices for environmental management. ISO 45001 is a similarly comprehensive set of standards that sets requirements for an effective occupational health and safety management system.

It is anticipated that achieving ISO certification will improve the Company's ESG rating, and further entrench trust with stakeholders. The Company also anticipates efficiency enhancements, leading to reductions in energy and water usage and waste production, while maintaining the safety of operations, and positioning Andean as an industry leader in Bolivia.

The RMI certification provides tools and resources that support responsible sourcing and production of minerals, with the vision for mineral supply chains to contribute positively to social and economic development globally.

Following an assessment of Andean's ore oxide purchase processes from more than 251 artisanal miners, the auditor and RMI quality control teams declared that the Company met the Assessment Standard for Silver. Gaining RMI certification firmly illustrates Andean's fair working relationship with its third-party suppliers, a key stakeholder group.

"Since publishing our sustainability framework last year, we have made great strides towards achieving our ESG goals. These certifications reinforce our ongoing commitment to growing and maintaining the highest industry standards," said Alberto Morales, Andean's Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We will continue to develop our ESG framework, strategy and policies to ensure we maintain the goodwill of our stakeholders and our social licence to operate."

About Andean Precious Metals

Andean is a growth-focused precious metals producer that owns and operates the San Bartolomé project located in the department of Potosí, Bolivia. San Bartolomé has been operating continuously since 2008, producing an average of 5 million ounces of silver equivalent per year. The Company is seeking accretive growth opportunities in Bolivia and the wider Americas. Andean is committed to fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168773