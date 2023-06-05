HAWKEYE Closes Acquisition of Vancouver Island Claims

June 5 - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company" or "HAWKEYE") (TSXV:HAWK); (Frankfurt:HGT); (WKN:A12A61) (ISIN: CA42016R4017): announces that it has closed upon the purchase of three properties (the "Property") located on the northern end of Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada. The acquisition was originally announced by the Company on May 17, 2023 (news release No. 386 - 2023). The Company received TSX Venture Exchange (TSX.V) acceptance for the Sale and Purchase Agreement of the Property on May 29, 2023 (news release No. 387 - 2023).

HAWKEYE has issued the arm's length vendor a total of 150,000 shares in the capital of the Company to facilitate transfer of the property from the vendor to the Company. The shares were issued with two different hold periods. The first allotment totaling 75,000 shares was issued with a resale restriction expiring on November 29, 2023, and the second allotment of 75,000 shares was issued with a legend expiring on May 29, 2024.

The vendor has transferred 100% interests in the Property to HAWKEYE.

No finders' fees were paid in connection with the acquisition.

About HAWKEYE

Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. is a junior mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia (BC), Canada. The Company's properties are located in the world-class Barkerville gold camp situated in the historic Cariboo Mining District of central BC, and on Vancouver Island, BC, Canada. The Company owns four 2% royalty interests which are subject to buy-down provisions on the Railway, McBride, Boomerang and Todagin properties located in the Golden Triangle of northwest BC. HAWKEYE's corporate mandate is to build strong asset growth and shareholder value through the acquisition of low-cost, high-potential opportunities with discovery potential, and to manage its business in an environmentally responsible manner while contributing to the local community and economy.

