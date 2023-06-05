Bolt Metals Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, June 5, 2023 - Bolt Metals Corp. (CSE: BOLT) (FSE: A2QEUB) (OTCQB: PCRCF) ("Bolt" or the "Company") announces it has closed a non-brokered private placement announced May 12, 2023, by issuing 714,928 units (each a "Unit") at CAD$0.35 per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD$250,225 (the "Offering"). Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one (1) transferable Common Share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one (1) Common Share at CAD$0.50 until June 5, 2025. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general working capital purposes. All securities issued under the Offering, including securities issuable on exercise thereof, are subject to a hold period expiring October 6, 2023, in accordance with the rules and policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Bolt Metals

Bolt Metals is a Canadian‐based exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of production grade nickel and cobalt deposits, key raw material inputs for the growing lithium‐ion battery industry. Visit https://boltmetals.com/ to find out more.

