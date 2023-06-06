Ophir Provides Update on Exploration at the Radis Lithium Project

Vancouver, June 5, 2023 - Ophir Gold Corp. (TSXV: OPHR) (OTCQB: KPZIF) (FSE: 80M) ("Ophir" or the "Company") announces that it has paused all exploration activities at the Radis lithium project located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec following an emergency fire evacuation order from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests. Due to the high-risk fire conditions present in the region, coupled with ongoing fires elsewhere in the province, the ministry has mandated that all activities in the regions forests stop immediately, which includes mineral exploration, and that all personnel be evacuated from the territory affected. Therefore, following the notice, the Company has temporarily suspended its exploration activities at Radis and has evacuated its field crews without incident. The Company will continue to monitor the situation as it progresses.

About the Radis Lithium Property

In December 2022, the Company entered into an option agreement to earn a 100% interest in the Radis Property. The Radis Property consists of 152 claims totalling 7,850.3 hectares and is situated within a volcano-sedimentary sequence (i.e., a g greenstone belt) belonging to the Yasinski group. The greenstone belt over the Property contains at least one known lithium pegmatite and is considered highly prospective for additional lithium pegmatites, hosting a tight regional fold which may provide favourable zones of dilation for pegmatite emplacement.

About the Company

Ophir Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the past producing Breccia Gold Property located in Lemhi County, Idaho. The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Property over a three-year period from CanaGold Resources Ltd. (formerly Canarc Resource Corp.) and DG Resource Management Ltd.

The Company also has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Radis Lithium Property over a three-year period from Eastmain Resources Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Fury Gold Mines Ltd..

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Shawn Westcott"

Ophir Gold Corp.

For further information, please contact:

Shawn Westcott, CEO

Phone 1 (604) 365 6681

swestcott@ophirgoldcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168860