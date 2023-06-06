Manganese X Progresses Battery Hill to Pre-Feasibility Stage with Successful Drill Program and Environmental Studies Commencement

Montreal, June 6, 2023 - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (OTCQB: MNXXF) ("Manganese X" or the "Company") proudly announces significant advancements at its 100% owned Battery Hill Manganese Deposit, marking a crucial step towards the pre-feasibility stage. The completion of the Company's pre-feasibility diamond drilling program, focused on expanding measured and indicated resources, has yielded exceptional results. Furthermore, the Company has initiated environment studies in collaboration with WSP E&I Canada Ltd. ("WSP"), further reinforcing the commitment to responsible mining practices.

Key highlights from the final 26 holes of the 36-hole program, conducted at the Moody Hill and Sharpe Farm sectors of the Battery Hill deposit are truly impressive. Notably, Manganese X has expanded the overall mineralization with the discovery of two new zones, Sharpe Farm West Peripheral and Moody Hill Northwest, west of the main deposits.

Key Highlights (See full assay results in Table 1 and Figure 1 - Drill Plan Map)

29.1 metres (m) of 14.4% manganese oxide ("MnO") starting at 90.5m in SF23-73

80.3m of 11.5% MnO including 32.2m of 16.9% MnO starting at 7.8 metres in SF23-76

60.6 metres of 11.0% MnO starting at 29.4 m, including 47.5m of 20.4% MnO in SF23-80

73.6 metres of 10.7% MnO starting at 67.5 m, including 29.1 m of 13.8% MnO in SF23-90

45.9m of 12.9% MnO starting at 33.1m and 31.1m of 11% MnO starting at 104.3m in SF23-91

44.2m of 11.1% MnO starting at 23.8m in SF23-92

CEO Martin Kepman commented, "The remarkable continuity observed within the manganese horizons during the 36-hole infilling drill program at Battery Hill is truly exciting. We eagerly await the updated mineral resource estimate, which, combined with our ongoing environmental and geotechnical studies, are pivotal milestones in our preparation for the upcoming pre-feasibility study and Environmental Impact Assessment. We extend our sincere appreciation to the private landowners for their support and engagement throughout the drilling program and the environmental activities. As we progress with this 'green energy' project, we remain committed to fostering continuous communication and collaboration with the local communities and First Nations."

Manganese X steadfastly pursues its mission to become the first publicly traded mining company in Canada and the United States to commercialize high-purity electric-vehicle compliant manganese, revolutionizing the mining industry with sustainable practices and innovation.

Work programs in collaboration with WSP also include archaeology, air quality, geotechnical studies concerning water flow, geochemistry and rock mechanics. These studies will support the planned Province of New Brunswick Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and the pre-feasibility study for the project.

Table 1

Battery Hill 2023 Drill Hole Intercepts Moody West Zone SF23-68 28 metres of 10.2% MnO starting at 67 metres, incl. 18m of 11.5% MnO SF23-93 61.5m of 7.4% MnO starting at 10.5m, incl. 16m of 11.1% MnO Moody Central Zone SF23-69 14m of 8.4% MnO starting at 94m SF23-70 21m of 7.2% MnO starting at 80m SF23-71 27m of 10.4% MnO starting at 46m SF23-72 14m of 11% MnO starting at 85m Moody East Zone SF23-73 29.1m of 14.4% MnO starting at 90.5m Sharpe Farm West Zone SF23-74 20.8m of 6.3% MnO starting at 57.5m SF23-75 14.5m of 11% MnO starting at 39m SF23-84 43m of 7.7% MnO starting at surface, incl. 18.9m of 10.7% MnO SF23-90 73.6m of 10.7% starting at 67.5m, incl. 29.1m of 13.8% MnO SF23-91 45.9m of 12.9% starting at 34.5m and 31.1m of 11% starting at 104.3m SF23-92 44m of 11.1% MnO starting at 23.8m and 35.2m of 8.8% MnO starting at 80.8m Sharpe Farm West Peripheral Zone SF23-85 15.7m of 9.8% MnO starting at 25.5m, and 21.3m of 8% MnO starting at 69.7m SF23-86 76.1m of 7.7% MnO starting at 60.9m incl. 62.1m of 8.4% MnO, and 37m of 10.4% MnO SF23-87 23.8m of 9.8% MnO starting at 50m Sharpe Farm East Zone SF23-76 80.3m of 11.5% MnO starting at 7.8m, including 32.2m of 16.9% MnO SF23-77 51.5m of 9.2% MnO starting at 20m SF23-78 47.5m of 10.1% MnO starting at 45.6m SF23-79 60.6m of 11% MnO starting at 29.4m SF23-80 66.3m of 11.2% MnO starting at 41.7m including 47.5m of 20.4% MnO SF23-81 42m of 10.4% MnO starting at 59m SF23-82 40.8m of 10.8% MnO starting at 44m SF23-83 29.75m of 10.8% MnO starting at 14m and 58m of 10.6% MnO starting at 58m Moody Hill Northwest Zone SF23-88 16.9m of 15.7% MnO starting at 64.6m and 18m of 8.8% MnO starting at 94.6m SF23-89 23.4m of 14.3% MnO starting at 49.7m

Most of the targets are near vertical and all but one hole was drilled at 45 degrees. True widths are estimated to range from 65-80% of core length.

Standard protocols and industry standard practices were employed in logging and sampling the core. QA/QC practices included insertion of Certified Standards, blanks and duplicates, each consisting of 5% of the total samples. Check assays of 5% of the samples are being sent to a second laboratory. Samples averaged 2 metres in width. All initial half-core samples were taken by Company personnel to the Actlabs prep lab in Fredericton, New Brunswick where they were prepped and the pulps forwarded to Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario, where XRF-Fusion Whole Rock Analysis (Code 4C) was performed. Actlabs is an accredited analysis laboratory.

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Perry MacKinnon, P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration of Manganese X and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Figure 1: Battery Hill Drill Plan Map



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2487/168855_475a4c7de4e05b76_002full.jpg

About Manganese X Energy Corp.

Manganese X's mission is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, thereby becoming the first public actively traded manganese mining company in Canada and the United States to commercialize electric-vehicle-compliant high-purity manganese, potentially supplying the North American supply chain. The Company intends on supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries, as well as striving to achieve new carbon-friendly more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost.

Subsidiary Disruptive Battery Corp.'s mission is to develop an HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) air purification delivery system for cleaner and healthier air, aiming to mitigate COVID-19 and other contaminants on surfaces and in the air.

For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Manganese X Energy Corp.

Martin Kepman

CEO and Director

Email: martin@kepman.com

Tel: 1-514-802-1814

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operations and activities of Company, such as exploration plans and the ability to potentially expand mineral resources and the impact thereon, are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Manganese X, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filings on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Manganese X does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168855