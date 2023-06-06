ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Fission Shareholders Vote FOR All Resolutions

TSX SYMBOL: FCU

KELOWNA, June 6, 2023 - Fission Uranium Corp. ("Fission" or "the company") announces leading global independent proxy voting and corporate governance advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. and Glass Lewis & Co., have recommended that shareholders vote FOR all resolutions put forth by Fission's Board of Directors at the upcoming Annual General Meeting and Special Meeting of shareholders on June 20, 2023.

Annual General and Special Meeting Dates:

Record Date: May 5, 2023

Proxy Cut-Off Date: June 16, 2023 at 10:00am PT (Pacific Time) / 1:00pm ET (Toronto Time) Meeting Date: June 20, 2023 at 10:00am PT (Pacific Time)

Shareholders are reminded that the deadline to vote is before 10:00am PT on June 16, 2023.

Copies of the management information circular, which was filed on SEDAR on May 17, 2023, together with related meeting and proxy materials are available on Fission's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at 2023 AGM | Fission Uranium Corp.

For Questions or more information with respect to the Annual General Meeting and Special Meeting of Fission Uranium Corp., please contact the Company's proxy solicitation agent, TMX Investor Solutions at 1-877-283-0323 toll free in North America or 1-201-806-7301 outside of Canada and the United States, or by email at INFO_TMXIS@TMX.com.

About Fission Uranium Corp.

Fission Uranium Corp. is an award-winning Canadian-based resource company specializing in uranium exploration and development. The company is the owner and developer of the PLS uranium project - a proposed high-grade mine and mill located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Fission's common shares are listed on the TSX Exchange under the symbol "FCU" and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol "FCUUF."

Cautionary Statement:

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Fission and Fission Uranium which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company and Fission Uranium disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

