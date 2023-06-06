Calibre Announces the Publication of its 2022 Sustainability Report, Demonstrating Commitment to Transparency and Responsible Practices

VANCOUVER, June 06, 2023 - Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) ("Calibre" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the publication of its 2022 Sustainability Report ("the Report"). The Report outlines Calibre's 2022 progress and achievements, provides guidance for the Company's Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") performance, and underscores Calibre's unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability and responsible business practices.



Calibre acknowledges that incorporating sustainability into its business strategy is essential to our long-term success. In 2022, the Company saw record production for the third consecutive year. Calibre's increasing focus on sustainability practices and robust ESG performance ensures that such accomplishments are achieved in ways that are ethical, transparent, accountable, and respectful of the rights of others.

Darren Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "At Calibre, we recognize our responsibility to conduct operations in a manner that is both sustainable and socially conscious. Our commitment to transparency, accountability and responsible practices is a core value and is fundamental to our business model. We believe that by publishing this report, we can provide our stakeholders with a clear understanding of our focus on sustainability and the positive impacts we strive to achieve.

Key among our responsible practices are those seeking to ensure that our activities support and promote human rights and do not contribute to conflict. In 2022, Calibre engaged an expert third-party consulting firm to conduct a human rights impact assessment of our operations in Nicaragua, applying a methodology aligned with the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and the Danish Institute for Human Rights HRIA Guidance, with no significant negative findings. A management plan was developed to address recommendations on the most salient risks, to ensure that our business activities do not directly cause, and avoid complicity with, any human rights abuses.

Calibre will continue to apply robust due diligence practices throughout our supply chain, seeking to identify and address any potential risks associated with human rights violations or conflicts, and to prevent or mitigate any adverse effects on local communities and the environment. The way we do business -with accountability and traceability from exploration through production and sales- will continue to ensure that Calibre produces properly sourced and mined gold."

2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Environment

Zero high-risk reportable environmental incidents

77% water recycled, compared to 46% in 2021

59% of waste recycled, compared to 37% in 2021

156,600 trees planted in 2022, and over a million trees planted since 2010 in Nicaragua to contribute to nationwide reforestation campaigns

Zero market-based Scope 2 emissions in Nicaragua: 100% of electricity from grid is I-REC certified clean energy.



Social

Zero significant fines, violations or incidents related to employment practices, health and safety, workplace disruptions or non-technical delays during the reporting period

96% national employees, of whom 78% are from communities adjacent to, or near, our operations

2022 LTIFR of 0.29, a reduction of 43% compared to 2021 (0.51)

US$387M in economic value distributed, a 35% increase from 2021 (US$286M)

Community-led development plan designed for Riscos de Oro



Governance

Zero substantiated cases of human rights violations and zero significant instances of non-compliance with laws and regulations

Zero substantiated incidents of supplier corruption

Human Rights Impact Assessment conducted for all our Nicaraguan assets, with no significant findings

88% (245/277) of all Calibre security personnel received formal training on the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights (VPSHRs)

Year-Two Progress Report on implementation of the World Gold Council's Responsible Gold Mining Principles published and externally assured (found here)



Petri Salopera, VP Sustainability, stated: "In an ever-changing context, industries from all sectors must approach ESG in a way that is transparent, consistent, dynamic, innovative, and future-focused, all while continuing to support human progress without negatively affecting the environment. At Calibre, our aspiration for the future is to see a mining industry that transforms lives and ecosystems for the better as we play an active role in positive change."

Calibre's 2022 Sustainability Report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") Standards and the related GRI G4 Mining and Metals Supplement, the Value Reporting Foundation's Sustainability Accounting Standards Board 2021 Metals & Mining Industry Standards, and the Mining Local Procurement Reporting Mechanism.

The acquisition of Fiore Gold in January 2022 expanded Calibre's operating portfolio, as well as its sustainability contributions, impacts and responsibilities. To maintain a high standard of reporting and ensure that Calibre's full scope is covered, the Company expanded the boundaries of its reporting to include legacy Fiore Gold production projects.

The Report can be found here and on the Company website at www.calibremining.com.

In addition to the Sustainability Report, Darren Hall and Petri Salopera conducted interviews regarding Calibre's commitment to a robust ESG program. Please view their interviews found here on the Company website in both English and Spanish.

