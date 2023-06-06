Glen Eagle Resources Announces Nomination of Additional Director to the Board in Connection with Its Upcoming AGM

Montreal, June 6, 2023 - Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSXV:GER) is pleased to announce that the Company has nominated Mr. Michel Serres for election to the Corporation's board of directors in connection with its upcoming annual general meeting ("AGM"), to be held on June 22, 2023.

Mr. Serres has more than 30 years of industry experience, including the last 22 in mining and technology. He has occupied Upper Management positions with Original Equipment Manufacturer mainly in Switzerland and Canada. He also brings extensive expertise in several areas of this industry segment, with a focus on, operations, technologies, autonomous, decarbonization, engineering and transformation of tomorrow.

Mr. Serres holds a Robotics and Automation degree; he is currently Vice-President Corporate at Stream Systems. A Software company with a headquarter in Calgary, focusing on mining decarbonization, electrification (EV) and value chain simulation. In addition, based on various past positions, he acquired an extensive international mining projects knowledge, on 5 continents. Finally, Michel has a passion for people, he developed during his career several initiatives with local communities.

"Michel is another person with whom I am proud to have worked before, so bringing him to the Glenn Eagle team is certainty of adding a responsible, competent and reliable professional to our board. I have witnessed myself his leadership skills, which makes him a benchmark in his field of expertise. He is a crucial asset to support both our operations development in Honduras and the transition into the booming EV industry" noted Karl Trudeau, President and CEO of the Corporation.

