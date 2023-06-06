Bear Creek Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting, Appointment of Officers and Publication of 2022 ESG Report

Vancouver, June 6, 2023 - Bear Creek Mining Corp. (TSXV: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) (BVL: BCM) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") that took place in Vancouver, BC on June 5, 2023. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters of business described in the Company's Information Circular dated April 17, 2023 and put before the meeting, including the election of Eric Caba and the re-election of Catherine McLeod-Seltzer, Anthony Hawkshaw, Andrew Swarthout, Kevin Morano, Erfan Kazemi, Stephen Lang, Alfredo Bullard and Alan Hair as directors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Shareholders also confirmed, ratified and approved the Company's 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan dated April 26, 2022 (the "2022 Plan"), including amendments thereto that are more thoroughly described in the Company's Information Circular dated April 17, 2023. The maximum number of common shares that may be reserved for issuance under the 2022 Plan is 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as constituted on the date of any grant of stock options, inclusive of any shares reserved for issuance pursuant to the grant of awards under the Company's long term incentive plan.

Following the AGM Bear Creek's board of directors (the "Board") appointed Catherine McLeod-Seltzer as Chair, Anthony Hawkshaw as Vice Chair, Eric Caba as President and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Tweddle as Chief Financial Officer, Barbara Henderson as Vice President Corporate Communications and Corporate Secretary and Eduard Roux as Vice President Project Development. The Board additionally constituted its standing committees for the ensuing year including the Audit, Compensation, Nominating and Corporate Governance, and Operating, Safety and Sustainability Committees.

Catherine McLeod-Seltzer, Chair of Bear Creek states, "I'd like to take this opportunity to congratulate Eric Caba on his promotion to President and CEO. Eric has the skills, knowledge and experience to successfully lead the Company, and has hit the ground running. Bear Creek is in excellent hands. I would also like to welcome Tony Hawkshaw to his new role as Vice Chair. We are very pleased that Tony will continue to contribute his expertise in project finance in an active role at Bear Creek."

Bear Creek is further pleased to announce it has published its Environmental, Social and Governance report (the "2022 ESG Report"), which sets out the Company's ESG practices and performance for the year ended December 31, 2022. The 2022 ESG Report is available on the Company's website (www.bearcreekmining.com) and at https://onyen.com/published/BCM_2022_Annual_660.html.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Eric Caba

President and CEO

For further information contact:

Barbara Henderson - VP Corporate Communications

Direct: 604-628-1111

E-mail: barb@bearcreekmining.com

www.bearcreekmining.com

Subscribe to Bear Creek Mining news

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's directors, officers and Board committees and the roles and responsibilities of certain individuals. These forward-looking statements are provided as of the date of this news release and reflect predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events based on the Company's beliefs at the time the statements were made, as well as various assumptions made by and information currently available to them. In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to: that the Company's directors and officers will continue to serve in their appointed positions for the ensuing year. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions on which they are based do not reflect future experience. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the expectations expressed in them. These risk factors may be generally stated as the risk that the assumptions expressed above do not occur, and the additional risks described in the Company's latest Annual Information Form, and other disclosure documents filed by the Company on SEDAR. The foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by the Company or on behalf of the Company, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168814