Kraken Energy Drilling Returns Shallow Uranium Mineralization in Exploration Holes at Garfield Hills Uranium Property, Nevada

Additional Surface Soil Sampling Along 4 km of Strike Returns High-Grade Chemical Assays of Over 1.0% U3O8

Vancouver, June 6, 2023 - Kraken Energy Corp. (CSE: UUSA) (OTCQB: UUSAF) (the "Company" or "Kraken Energy") is pleased to announce geochemical assay results from its maiden drilling program at the Garfield Hills Uranium Property ("Garfield Hills" or the "Property") in west-central Nevada.

A total of 1,697.2 meters ("m") were drilled in the 2022 and early 2023 Phase I exploration program. The 11 completed holes over a surface area of 400 m by 900 m confirmed historical drilling and extended the mineralization at the Garfield Hills property. Of the 11 completed holes, 7 holes encountered shallow, flat lying uranium mineralization, highlighted by hole GH22-01 which intersected a broad 12.5 m interval of 0.036% U 3 O 8 starting from a depth of 23.0 m, and hole GH23-04 which returned 7.0 m of 0.029% U 3 O 8 from 17.5 m.

Additionally, the Company announces that regional exploration and new soil sampling continues to encounter high grade surface and soil samples of up to 1.007% U 3 O 8 along strike to the east of Phase I drilling and up to 0.320% U 3 O 8 to the west of Phase I drilling, identifying a mineralized trend of over 4 kilometers ("km").

Matthew Schwab, CEO of Kraken Energy, stated, "We are pleased with the initial results showing continuity of shallow, flat lying uranium mineralization over a large 400 m by 900 m area. These results confirm our geological model, and coupled with recent surface sampling over a 4 km strike length it furthers our confidence in Garfield Hills as the project continues to provide an exceptional exploration opportunity for our shareholders. We are eager to plan and execute a Phase II drilling program on the property in the coming year."

Highlights & Geochemical Assay Results:

New surface sampling grids include samples of 0.275%, 0.320%, and 1.007% U 3 O 8 Along strike east and west from Phase I area of drilling extending the target area to over 4 kms

Drillhole GH22-01 intersected a total of 12.5 m of mineralization at 0.0357% U 3 O 8

(between 23.0 to 42.0 m) Including 1.0 m at 0.0942% U 3 O 8 and 1.0 m at 0.0830% U 3 O 8 in two separate intervals

Drillhole GH23-04 intersected a total of 7.0 m of mineralization at 0.0294% U 3 O 8

(between 17.5 to 26.5 m) Including 1.0 m at 0.0940% U 3 O 8

Drillhole GH22-02 intersected a total of 2.0 m of mineralization at 0.0287% U 3 O 8

(from 42.0 to 44.0 m)

Drillhole GH23-06 intersected a total of 7.0 m of mineralization at 0.0258% U 3 O 8

(between 16.5 to 27.0 m)

Drillhole GH23-02 intersected a total of 4.5 m of mineralization at 0.0202% U 3 O 8

(from 15.5 to 20.0 m)

Drillhole GH22-03 intersected a total of 10.0 m of mineralization at 0.0169% U 3 O 8

(between 2.0 to 26.5 m)

Drillhole GH22-05 intersected a total of 4.0 m of mineralization at 0.0161% U 3 O 8

(from 59.5 to 63.5 m)

Figure 1: Phase 1 Drill Program Plan Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8684/168858_0eb8a4d28412684f_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Downhole Assay Cross Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8684/168858_0eb8a4d28412684f_002full.jpg

The 1,238-hectare (3,060 acre) Garfield Hills Property is located within the jurisdiction of Nevada's Bureau of Land Management ("BLM"), 19 kilometers ("km") (12 miles) east of Hawthorne in Mineral County, Nevada.

Technical Information:

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by or reviewed and approved by Matthew Schwab, P.Geo., President and CEO of the Company, and Garrett Ainsworth, P.Geo., Chairman of the Company. Each of Mr. Schwab and Mr. Ainsworth is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

All depth measurements reported are down-hole and true thicknesses are yet to be determined. Samples from the drill core are split in half on site in 0.5 m to 1.0 m intervals with one half of the slit sample being sent for analysis. All samples were submitted to American Assay Laboratories (an SCC ISO/IEC 17025: 2017 Accredited Facility) in Sparks, Nevada for lithogeochemical analysis using their "IM-4AB28 Package".

About Kraken Energy Corp.:

Kraken Energy Corp. is a new energy company advancing its portfolio of high-grade uranium properties in the Unites States. The Company is advancing its 100%-owned Apex Uranium Property, located 280 km (174 miles) east from Reno, Nevada which is recognized as Nevada's largest past-producing uranium mine. The Company has additionally entered into an option agreement to earn 100% of the Garfield Hills Uranium Property. The past-producing Garfield Hills Uranium Property covers 1,238 ha (3,060 acres) and is located 19 km (12 miles) east of Hawthorne in Mineral County, Nevada. Kraken Energy has also recently staked the Huber Hills Uranium Property, located 136 km (85 miles) north of Elko, Nevada which covers 1,044 ha (2,580 acres) and encompasses the historic Race Track open pit mine. The Company has recently entered into an option agreement to earn 75% of the Harts Point Uranium Property. The Harts Point Uranium Property covers 2,622 ha (6,480 acres) and is located 49 km (30 miles) northwest of Monticello in San Juan County, Utah.

For more information about the Company, please visit; www.krakenenergycorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Kraken Energy Corp.

Matthew Schwab

President & Chief Executive Officer

This news release contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168858