Alchemist Appoints Joseph Fuqua to its Advisory Board and Announces Stock Option Grants

Vancouver, June 6, 2023 - Alchemist Mining Inc. (CSE: AMS) (the "Company" or "Alchemist") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Joseph Fuqua to its advisory board.

LiTHOS's CEO, Scott Taylor, stated "We are very happy to have Joe on the LiTHOS team. His international capital markets experience should help us achieve our goal of building strong relationships with our investors and partners wherever they may be."

Mr. Fuqua added "Once I realized the capabilities of the AcQUATM technology, I wanted to get involved and help LiTHOS tell their story to potential investors as well as mineral rights owners. The world needs a lot more lithium to power the new electrification revolution, but we need to get it without destroying the planet and wasting billions of gallons of water. I believe LiTHOS can help bridge that gap."

About Joseph Fuqua

Mr. Fuqua brings over 20 years of experience across technology, entrepreneurship, and investment funds to LiTHOS. He is based in Miami, Florida, where he advises companies and fund managers on their capital formation, marketing, and investor relations strategies has extensive experience in capital markets and investor relations. Joseph spent 9 years in Hong Kong in private equity and funds space, covering investor relations and fundraising for strategies including real estate (debt and equity), venture capital, hedge funds, and fund of funds, where he covered investors in Asia, the Middle East, UK, EU, Switzerland, and the USA & Canada. In these roles, he covered a range of limited partners including high net worth individuals, single and multi-family offices, endowments, foundations, as well as corporate and government pensions. He has raised over US$1.2 billion for private investments throughout his tenure across a range of structures and strategies.

Before Hong Kong, he lived in Shanghai, where he co-founded a company that helped international students apply to boarding school and college in the USA. He originally started his career in tech, working in software design for 6 years with companies in San Francisco and Silicon Valley.

Joseph holds a BA Computer Science from Brown University and an MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management.

Stock Option Grants

The Company is pleased to announce that it has granted of 1,020,000 options (each, an "Option") to certain advisory board members of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,020,000 common shares (each, a "Share") in the capital of the Company, pursuant to the Company's Equity Incentive Plan. The Options vest as to 1/3 on the date of grant (the "Date of Grant"), 1/3 on the first anniversary of the Date of Grant, and 1/3 on the second anniversary of the Date of Grant, and are exercisable for a period three (3) years at an exercise price of $.70 per Share. Further, the Company also announces the prior grant of an aggregate of 350,000 Options (the "April Options") on April 27, 2023 to an officer and former director of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 350,000, pursuant to the Company's Equity Incentive Plan. The April Options vested immediately upon their respective date of grant and are exercisable for a period of two (2) years at an exercise price of $.30 per Share.

About Alchemist wholly owned subsidiary LiTHOS Technologies Corp.

LiTHOS, a company continued under the Province of British Columbia, holds a 100% interest in mineral claims spanning an approximate 6,780 acres in a virgin lithium brine basin in Arizona known as the "Cactus Jack" and the "Pac-Man" properties.

LiTHOS invested in AcQUATM - a patented wastewater solutions technology for Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") from continental brine reservoirs enriched with lithium. AcQUATM is a unique modular technology is capable of pre-treatment, selective purification, and concentration of lithium-enriched brines prior to extracting lithium chloride. The unique AcQUATM technology avoids the typical challenges faced by chemically intensive DLE technologies currently in development phase. AcQUATM enables lithium brine resource operators to deploy economically viable and sustainable field-ready extraction solutions that will substantially reduce water consumption by recycling 98.5% of the input brine water and eliminate the use of evaporation ponds in the pre-treatment and concentration phases of production.

AcQUATM aids mineral resource owners extract multiple aqueous minerals of economic interest: lithium, boron, and sodium carbonate at a substantially lower capital expenditure per tonne of LCE production annually.

By eliminating the inefficient, slow, and environmentally harmful pre-treatment evaporation ponds, AcQUATM aids in yielding sustainable lithium production and will help unlock stranded continental brine resources located in the United States. The fundamental DLE technology is a mature, field proven, operational system augmented from produced water management in the energy sector. A fully operational DLE processing facility has been commissioned in Denver, Colorado, USA. LiTHOS is focused on processing continental brines from several strategic resource owners located in the United States, Argentina, and Chile. The Company's mission is to become the trusted standard for economic, environmentally efficient, and sustainable lithium resource development.

