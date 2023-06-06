Western Gold Exploration Provides Corporate Update

North Berwick, June 6, 2023 - Western Gold Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: WGLD) (the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update, as follows:

Interim Financial statements and MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2023

The Company's Interim Financial statements and MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2023, were filed on SEDAR on May 18. 2023, and are available on the Company's website at www.westerngoldexploration.com.

Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

The Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled on June 28, 2023, at 9 a.m. Mountain time via Zoom. Details are included in the Management Information Circular dated May 18, 2023, which was mailed to shareholders and posted on www.SEDAR.com on June 5, 2023. The Record Date for the determination of shareholders entitled to vote their shares is May 29, 2023.

Grant of Stock Options

The Company also announces the grant of incentive stock options, on 6 June 2023, to acquire a total of 1,300,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.12 per share, with such options to vest immediately. The options expire five years from the date of the grant. Of these options, 1,100,000 options were granted to officers and directors of the Company and 200,000 options were granted to a consultant to the Company.

About Western Gold Exploration Ltd.

The Company is a mineral exploration company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WGLD". The Company is focused on the exploration of mineral properties in Scotland and discovering new opportunities across the underexplored Caledonian Appalachian and identifying locations of gold and critical metal deposits. The Company's principal focus is its Lorne Project, which includes the Lagalochan copper gold porphyry property located in Argyll, Scotland (the "Lagalochan Property"), and the adjacent and nearby properties along the Lorne Fault Zone. Glasgow is the nearest city and lies 85 km to the southeast of the Lagalochan Property. On November 29, 2022, the Company filed a National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects compliant, independent Technical Report (the "Report") on the Lagalochan Property. The Company expects to advance the Lagalochan Property exploration work in accordance with the Report recommendations. Additional exploration of the Lorne Project may include Geophysics testing, including a joint IP/Mag. survey proposed to test the subsurface expression of mineralized bodies, identifying and prioritizing potential target areas, site preparation and drilling.

The Report and additional information about the Company are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile and on the Company's website: www.westerngoldexploration.com.

For further information, please contact:

Ross McLellan, CEO

Phone: +44 7779 161441

Email: info@westerngoldexploration.com

Website: www.westerngoldexploration.com

