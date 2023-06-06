X-terra Resources Changes Its Name To Comet Lithium Corporation

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - X-Terra Resources Inc. ("X-Terra" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: XTT) is pleased to announced that is has filed Articles of Amendment to change its name from "X-Terra Resources Inc. / Ressources X-Terra Inc." to "Comet Lithium Corporation / Corporation Comète Lithium".

Accordingly, the common shares of the Corporation will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under it new name Comet Lithium Corporation at the opening of the market on or about June 8, 2023 under the new trading symbol "CLIC". The new CUSIP/ISIN numbers for the common shares of Comet Lithium Corporation following the effective date of the name change will be 20036Y101/CA20036Y1016, respectively.

The name and symbol changes do not affect the Corporation' share structure or the rights of the Corporation's shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders. Each current share certificate evidencing common shares of X-Terra will continue to evidence the common shares of Comet Lithium Corporation without further action by shareholders. No consolidation of capital occurred in connection with the name change.

About X-Terra

X-Terra Resources is a well-structured publicly listed resource company with projects in the James Bay Lithium District in Quebec as well as in New Brunswick (precious metals). Advancing its projects with thoughtful and technical rigor, X-Terra strives to discover and delineate new compliant resources, creating value for its shareholders.

www.CometLithium.com

