Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. announces Change to Board of Directors

Vancouver, June 6, 2023 - Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V:HPY) ("Happy Creek" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Peter Hughes has resigned as a Director of the Company effective June 3, 2023.

About Happy Creek Minerals Ltd.

Happy Creek is focused on making new discoveries and building resources in proximity to infrastructure on the Company's 100%-owned portfolio of diversified metals projects in British Columbia. The Company's Management, Board of Directors and Technical Advisors have solid expertise and depth in the mineral resource sector and capital markets.

More information on the Company's projects can be found on the website at www.happycreekminerals.com.

Indigenous Communities

Happy Creek Minerals is committed to responsible mineral resource development. Our priority is to build and sustain mutually beneficial relationships with Indigenous Communities in the territories in which the Company explores.

The Company operates with the principles and guidelines set out for COVID-19 that are established by provincial health and safety authorities to protect workers and the communities in which the Company operates.

