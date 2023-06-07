Menü Artikel
Ellis Martin Report: Latin Metals Inc.: Expand Its Copper Portfolio With the Acquisition of the Solario Copper Property in Argentina

03:48 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Malibu, CA, United States - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with CEO Keith Henderson of Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS) (OTCMKTS:LMSQF) about the company's acquisition of the Solano Copper Project in Argentina, adding to the successful project generator model.

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/DV8RH236



About Latin Metals Inc.:

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS) (OTCMKTS:LMSQF) is a mineral exploration company acquiring a diversified portfolio of assets in South America. The Company operates with a Prospect Generator model focusing on the acquisition of prospective exploration properties at minimum cost, completing initial evaluation through cost-effective exploration to establish drill targets, and ultimately securing joint venture partners to fund drilling and advanced exploration. Shareholders gain exposure to the upside of a significant discovery without the dilution associated with funding the highest-risk drill-based exploration. Latin Metals has recently concluded deals to option out exploration properties to a wholly-owned subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corp., and Libero Copper.

About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.



Source:
Latin Metals Inc. The Ellis Martin Report



Contact:

E: Info@latin-metals.com T: +1.604.638.3456


Latin Metals Inc.

Latin Metals Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2PLD7
CA51829X1096
www.latin-metals.com
