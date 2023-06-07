American Creek's JV Partner Tudor Gold Provides Update on 2023 Exploration Program with over 5,400 Meters Drilled at the Treaty Creek Joint Venture Project, Located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia

Cardston, June 7, 2023 - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) (OTCQB: ACKRF) ("the Corporation" or "American Creek") is pleased to report that project operator and JV partner Tudor Gold ("Tudor") has announced that significant drilling progress has been made on its 2023 exploration program (the "Program") at its flagship property, Treaty Creek, located in the Golden Triangle of Northwest British Columbia.

To date, Tudor has successfully completed over 5,400 meters of infill and step-out drilling, which forms part of a larger diamond drilling campaign spanning at least 25,000 meters. Currently, there are four drill-rigs in operation. Click to view plan map with drill hole locations.

The first hole of the season, GS-23-164, a 150-meter step-out to the northeast has successfully reached its intended depth, intersecting the DS-5 Zone. This intersection revealed mineralization and veining from 558 m to 1,083 m, including a consistently observed, strongly altered, stockwork vein zone from 885 m to 972 m, similar to previous DS-5 holes.

Another noteworthy drill-hole GS-23-167, a 170-meter step-out, recently entered the CS-600 Zone intercepting disseminated chalcopyrite with minor copper sulphosalts and several semi-massive chalcopyrite veinlets associated with strong silicification and potassic alteration. Click to view core photos. The Goldstorm system is now approaching 2,000 meters in length along the NE axis and remains open in all directions and at depth.

Based on the exciting results of holes GS-23-164 and GS-23-167, another step-out drill hole, GS-23-169, was collared and is currently at 357 m of a planned 1200 m depth targeting a further 150 m NE step out from GS-23-167 of the CS-600 Zone. Furthermore, Tudor's technical team is planning to construct two additional drill pads for future drilling activities located at approximately 150 and 300 meters further to the northeast. These new drill pad locations will enable continued exploration of gold-copper mineralization targeting the north and northeast extensions of the CS-600 and DS-5 zones.

In addition to the step-out holes, two infill holes are currently targeting areas of the Goldstorm Deposit to convert inferred resources to the indicated category. Hole GS-23-166-W1, is at 570 m of a planned 1150 m depth and targeting a pocket of inferred CS-600 ounces, as well as a northward expansion of the DS-5 zone. Hole GS-23-168 is at 1008 m of a planned 1800 m depth and targeting the deep CS-600 zone infilling between holes GS-22-157 and GS-21-113-W2.

Results from the Program will be provided by Tudor once final assays are received and compiled.

Ken Konkin, President and CEO of Tudor Gold, commented "The safe and efficient start-up of 2023 exploration campaign has been a huge success. We thank our good neighbours at the Brucejack Mine for allowing our ground crews to mobilize drills, equipment and supplies over our winter road by utilizing the Brucejack Mine access road. We have successfully completed this exercise over the past few years and we very much appreciate the assistance to allow our crews to safely get the job done. The recent drill intercept in our northeastern most hole GS-23-167 has prompted our technical team to construct more drill pads to target the northeastern aspect of the deposit as clearly the CS-600 domain continues to expand in this direction. Pad builders are now completing several set-ups for the two-remaining drill-rigs that are committed to drill the Perfectstorm Zone which lies equi-distant between our Goldstorm Deposit and Seabridge Gold's Iron Cap Deposit. We anticipate the start-up of the two rigs at Perfectstorm over the next 2-3 weeks."

The Program

The 25,000 m diamond drilling program at Treaty Creek has been designed to test the north and northeast mineral extensions of the Goldstorm Deposit where drilling in 2021 and 2022 intercepted the highest grades of gold, copper and silver mineralization at the Treaty Creek Project. These results contributed to a significantly upgraded Mineral Resource Estimate (the "March News Release"), which reported an Indicated Mineral Resource of 23.37 million ounces (Moz) of gold equivalent (AuEQ) grading 1.13 g/t AuEQ and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 7.35 Moz of AuEQ grading 0.98 g/t AuEQ. In addition to the northern step-out drilling at the Goldstorm Deposit, Tudor plans to carry out exploration drilling at the Perfectstorm Zone ("PSZ") to follow up on six drill holes that were drilled in 2020 and 2021 which all intercepted gold and silver mineralization, highlighted by hole PS-21-06 which returned 118 m of 0.66 g/t gold, 3.69 g/t silver including 31.5 m of 0.84 g/t gold, 6.09 g/t silver. PSZ is a gold-dominant mineralized system measuring 1.3 kilometers (km) in strike length and is located approximately 2.5 km southwest of the Goldstorm Deposit and approximately 2.5 km northeast of Seabridge Gold's Iron Cap Deposit near the southwestern boundary of the Treaty Claim block.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") is Tudor Gold's President and CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

About Treaty Creek

The Treaty Creek Project hosts the Goldstorm Deposit, a large gold-copper porphyry system, as well as several other mineralized zones. As disclosed in the March News Release, the Goldstorm Deposit has an Indicated Mineral Resource (as defined in NI 43-101) of 23.37 Moz of AuEQ grading 1.13 g/t AuEQ (18.75 Moz gold grading 0.91 g/t, 2.18 Blbs copper grading 0.15 %, 112.4 Moz silver grading 5.45 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource (as defined in NI 43-101) of 7.35 Moz of AuEQ grading 0.98 g/t AuEQ (5.54 Moz gold grading 0.74 g/t, 0.85 Blb copper grading 0.16 %, 45.08 Moz silver grading 5.99 g/t), with a pit constrained cut-off of 0.5 g/t AuEQ and an underground cut-off of 0.7 g/t AuEQ. The Goldstorm Deposit has been categorized into three dominant mineral domains and several smaller mineral domains. The CS-600 domain largely consists of an intermediate intrusive stock and hosts the majority of the copper mineralization within the Goldstorm Deposit. CS-600 has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 9.86 Moz AuEQ grading 1.10 g/t AuEQ (6.22 Moz gold grading 0.70 g/t, 1.98 Blbs copper grading 0.32 %, 51.1 Moz silver grading 5.71 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 3.71 Moz AuEQ grading 1.19 g/t AuEQ (2.32 Moz gold grading 0.75 g/t, 0.76 Blb copper grading 0.36 %, 18.71 Moz silver grading 6.01 g/t). The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions and requires further exploration drilling to determine the size and extent of the deposit.

Treaty Creek JV Partnership

American Creek is a proud partner in the Treaty Creek Project.

The project is a Joint Venture with Tudor Gold owning 3/5th and acting as operator. American Creek and Teuton Resources each have a 1/5th interest in the project creating a 3:1 ownership relationship between Tudor Gold and American Creek.

American Creek and Teuton hold fully carried 20% interests, which means no development costs are incurred by these companies until a production notice is issued. This gives shareholders a unique opportunity, to avoid the dilutive effects of exploration while maintaining their full 20% exposure to one of the world's most exciting mega deposits.

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with gold and silver properties in British Columbia, Canada.

The Corporation has an interest in the Treaty Creek property, a joint venture project with Tudor Gold located in BC's prolific "Golden Triangle".

The Corporation also holds the Austruck-Bonanza gold property located near Kamloops.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at:



Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com.

Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Corporation expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Corporation's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Corporation in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Corporation's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Corporation with securities regulators.

Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

