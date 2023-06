Jourdan Engages Additional Firms to Assist with Marketing Campaign

TORONTO, June 07, 2023 - Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORF; FRA: 2JR1) ("Jourdan" or the "Company") announces today that it has entered into investor relations agreements with Rumble Strip Media Incorporated ("Rumble") and Dede & Dede GmbH ("Dede") for assistance with its investor awareness marketing campaign.



Rumble provides marketing and investor relations services. The company will assist Jourdan in enhancing its visibility with potential investors by providing, among other services, content creation management, author sourcing, project management, and media distribution for a total upfront cost of US$100,000 for a 30-day period commencing on or about the date on which the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approves the engagement, with all expenditures to be approved by the Company. Rumble is an arm's length party from the Company and principally operates out of Vancouver, British Columbia. As of the date of this press release, neither Rumble nor any of its directors and officers own any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

Dede is an investor relations firm that provides online information services, content for business-related purposes and consulting and communication services for companies. Pursuant to the agreement, Dede will assist Jourdan in increasing its awareness among German speaking investors for the period commencing on or about the date on which the TSXV approves the engagement and ending December 31, 2023, for a total cost of C$36,000. Dede is an arm's length party from the Company and principally operates out of Frankfurt, Germany. As of the date of this press release, neither Dede nor any of its directors or officers own any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

The engagement of Rumble and Dede are subject to approval of the TSXV.

About Jourdan Resources Inc.

Jourdan is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol "JOR" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "2JR1" on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company's properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium's Quebec lithium mine.

For more information:

Rene Bharti, Chief Executive Officer and President

Email: info@jourdaninc.com

Phone: (416) 861-5800

www.jourdaninc.com

Cautionary statements

This press release contains "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the engagement of Rumble and Dede to build awareness of the Company with potential investors. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future mineral prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.